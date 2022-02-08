Free apps for Android & iOS: These Pro versions are currently free

As we do twice a week, NextPit prepared a list of mobile apps and games for Android and iOS that are usually paid but are free for a limited time only on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

This list is updated weekly, with at least two weekly editions, on Tuesday and Friday. Between the publication and the time you view this article, some apps may have become paid again. Google Play Store's limited-time deals on apps are fairly easy to predict, but it's more complicated with App Store deals, since Apple doesn't specify how long the discount is valid.

Quick tip: Have you found an interesting app, but you can't really use it at the moment? Install the app anyway, then delete it from your device. This way, the app will become part of your app library, and you can install it again for free when you need it. A good way not to miss out on a short-lived promotion.

Temporarily free Android apps on the Google Play Store

Free Android apps

Moodreads ( $3.99 ) : Moodreads is an immersive music app that automatically finds music for your books and considerably upgrades the experience! If you want to know more read our dedicated hands-on.

: Moodreads is an immersive music app that automatically finds music for your books and considerably upgrades the experience! If you want to know more read our dedicated hands-on. Reminder Pro ( $2.29 ) : Reminder Pro is an easy-to-use app that increases your productivity by reminding you of everything you need at the right time. It sets deadline notifications, meetings, and more. It also features a helpful widget, backups, and daily summaries.

: Reminder Pro is an easy-to-use app that increases your productivity by reminding you of everything you need at the right time. It sets deadline notifications, meetings, and more. It also features a helpful widget, backups, and daily summaries. Contacts Widget ( $0.99 ) : Contacts widget is an app that places quick dials right in your home screen by using a widget. You can organize those contacts quickly by using different widget windows on your home screen. Then you can quickly dial them or send them a message!

: Contacts widget is an app that places quick dials right in your home screen by using a widget. You can organize those contacts quickly by using different widget windows on your home screen. Then you can quickly dial them or send them a message! Brightness Control ( $0.99 ): With Brightness Control you can fine-tune the times during which your brightness settings change. You can set time and day, as well as automatically turn on and off auto-brightness.

Free Android games

Warriors' Market Mayhem VIP ($ 0.99 ) : Oh no! An evil dragon woke up and is bringing ruin to the kingdom. As warriors flock to slay it, you a weapons forger have to equip them with the best gear and send them to fight in dungeons in this fun RPG.

: Oh no! An evil dragon woke up and is bringing ruin to the kingdom. As warriors flock to slay it, you a weapons forger have to equip them with the best gear and send them to fight in dungeons in this fun RPG. Calc Fast ($ 0.99 ) : Hone your calculus skills with this math game. In Calc Fast, you have to answer as many questions as possible in one minute. The game will challenge you with subtractions, additions, divisions, and more.

: Hone your calculus skills with this math game. In Calc Fast, you have to answer as many questions as possible in one minute. The game will challenge you with subtractions, additions, divisions, and more. Dungeon Corporation VIP ($ 0.99 ) : Climb the corporate tower and kill all the monsters in this idle game. The more levels you clear out, the more items you get to upgrade him so that you can watch him slay even more corporate beasts!

: Climb the corporate tower and kill all the monsters in this idle game. The more levels you clear out, the more items you get to upgrade him so that you can watch him slay even more corporate beasts! Let the Pharaoh Free ($ 0.99 ) : A calming puzzle game with over 2,000 puzzles. You basically need to move all of the other sarcophaguses to free the pharaoh's casket free!

: A calming puzzle game with over 2,000 puzzles. You basically need to move all of the other sarcophaguses to free the pharaoh's casket free! G'Luck! ($ 0.99 ): A challenging 2D platformer game that has you battling through 27 levels. The game has very distinct graphics and humor and difficult controls that are reminiscent of Cat Mario.

A challenging 2D platformer game that has you battling through 27 levels. The game has very distinct graphics and humor and difficult controls that are reminiscent of Cat Mario. Plurals & Practice Pro ( $1.99 ): With this game, you are able to test your English skills and better learn singular and plural in three different modes.

Temporarily free iOS apps in the Apple App Store

Free iOS apps

AirComare ($ 0.99 ): This one is for people who want to minimize energy consumption. AirCompare will help you to properly adjust your thermostat according to your personal needs while taking into consideration local weather forecasts. It calculates the energy content of the air in your house and gives you advice: When to turn on heating or A/C or when you can open a window to get the same result, saving you money.

This one is for people who want to minimize energy consumption. AirCompare will help you to properly adjust your thermostat according to your personal needs while taking into consideration local weather forecasts. It calculates the energy content of the air in your house and gives you advice: When to turn on heating or A/C or when you can open a window to get the same result, saving you money. Image Eraser ($0 .99 ): A simple image editor that allows you to quickly delete things from your images like unwanted people, annoying power lines, and blemishes. You can also repair your old, damaged photos or remove watermarks.

A simple image editor that allows you to quickly delete things from your images like unwanted people, annoying power lines, and blemishes. You can also repair your old, damaged photos or remove watermarks. Mix on Pix ($1 .99 ): Another image editor to complement our selection from above. With Mix on Pix you can write quotes, texts, and more on your images with over 470 fonts.

Another image editor to complement our selection from above. With Mix on Pix you can write quotes, texts, and more on your images with over 470 fonts. App Secret ($1 .99 ): Keep important information on your device secure with App Secret. It provides a wide range of locking mechanisms to keep photos and videos safe, voice memos, notes, contacts. Also, if someone tries to break into your files, the app will take a picture of them, letting you know of the break-in attempt.

Keep important information on your device secure with App Secret. It provides a wide range of locking mechanisms to keep photos and videos safe, voice memos, notes, contacts. Also, if someone tries to break into your files, the app will take a picture of them, letting you know of the break-in attempt. T-Mojix Stickers ($ 3.99 ): Leave your friends speechless with T-Mojix! This app gives you access to 135 new emojis and stickers to perfectly express your mood with your friends on iMessage and WhatsApp.

Free iOS games

Treasure Scavenger Hunt Games ($9 .99 ): Explore a beautiful world in this adventure game and help the hero to save the people of the land from evil monsters.

Explore a beautiful world in this adventure game and help the hero to save the people of the land from evil monsters. They're Coming-Atl ($ 0.99 ): Atlanta city is under attack by all sorts of horrors! You need to clear out the city in this crazy shooter that features tons of weapons and different characters and fight endless waves of unique zombies and other monsters, each with their own abilities.

Atlanta city is under attack by all sorts of horrors! You need to clear out the city in this crazy shooter that features tons of weapons and different characters and fight endless waves of unique zombies and other monsters, each with their own abilities. Jungle Jam - Child Friendly ($ 3.99 ): Jungle Jam is a children's game that features a fun xylophone that you -or your younglings- can play inside a world with interactive elements that encourage you to interact and learn!

Jungle Jam is a children's game that features a fun xylophone that you -or your younglings- can play inside a world with interactive elements that encourage you to interact and learn! Attack snacks ($ 0.99 ): A cartoonish side scroller! Help Tea the Gorilla and his dragon friend escape the Zoo and battle monsters! Simple, fast-paced fun!

A cartoonish side scroller! Help Tea the Gorilla and his dragon friend escape the Zoo and battle monsters! Simple, fast-paced fun! Wordlito ($0 .99 ): Wordlito is a mastermind type word game just like Wordle, but with infinite words that you can solve. There are no daily limits, difficulty settings, and it does not require an internet connection. It also allows for hot-seat multiplayer for hours of puzzle-solving fun!

What do you think of our selection this week? Did you find other exciting apps or games on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store? Don't hesitate to share your good deals in the comments.