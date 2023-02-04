Samsung S23 Ultra vs S22 Ultra: Galaxy's best in comparison

With the Galaxy S23 Ultra, Samsung gives us its showcase of what will be state-of-the-art for flagship smartphones in 2023. How much better is it than the Galaxy S22 Ultra and is it worth switching to the new model? NextPit reveals that in this article.

In 2023, Samsung did not miss the opportunity to show its muscles in the smartphone race with the presentation of the Galaxy S23 series on February 1st. If you want to land on the cell phone throne this year, you first have to get past the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, there is no getting around that. But what innovations have the Koreans packed into the new top model? Our comparison provides information.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Galaxy S22 Ultra: Technical specifications

The new Ultra The 2022 Ultra Product Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Image Display 6.8 inch Dynamic AMOLED 3,088 x 1,440 pixels

120-hertz refresh rate

SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (For Galaxy) Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Memory 8/256 GB, 12/512 GB, 12/1 TB 8/128 GB, 12/256 GB, 12/512 GB, 12/1 TB microSD not available Software Android 13 | One UI 5.1 Android 13 | One UI 5.1 Rear camera Main camera: 200 MP

Ultra-wide angle: 12 MP

Telephoto camera 1: 10 MP

Telephoto camera 2: 10 MP





Main camera: 108 MP

Ultra-wide angle: 12 MP

Telephoto camera 1: 10 MP

Telephoto camera 2: 10 MP





Front camera 12 MP Battery 5,000 mAh

45 Watt Quick Charging

15 Watt Wireless Charging

5 Watt Reverse Charging





Connectivity 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth 5.3 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth 5.2 IP Certification IP68 Colors Lavender/Cream/Green/Phantom Black Phantom White, Phantom Black, Burgundy, Green Dimensions and weight 163.4 x 78.1 x 8.9 mm / 233 g 163.3 x 77.9 x 8.9 mm / 229 g Prices (MSRP) from 1.399 Euro from 1.249 Euro Advantages - Excellent QHD+ display with 120 Hz

The simple, square design is very elegant

More consistent integration of the S Pen

Still the master of versatility when it comes to taking pictures

Unmatched update policy on Android Cons - Disappointing performance of the Exynos 2200.

Too weak battery life

Fast charging too slow, the charger (€50) is not included.

Price

The too limited base configuration 8/128 GB. Rating Not yet rated

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is already on its way to the editorial office, where it will face the usual endearing but thorough NextPit test experience. Until then, however, this comparison is one based largely on specs, and what we were able to learn about the S22 Ultra in review.

Table of contents:

Display and design

If we put the two models next to each other, it might be difficult to determine differences in design right away. With the Galaxy S22 Ultra, Samsung has used a sophisticated, timeless design, where the cameras embedded directly in the back stand out. The more angular shape compared to the base models also moved the device closer to the Galaxy Note corner, whose legitimate heirs are the Ultra models.

Well? Which one is the new one? / © NextPit

Apparently, Samsung did not see much need for action, so the back looks similar (except for inconspicuous color accents on the cameras), the S Pen is still embedded in the device and the front looks almost identical. But only "almost", because there is definitely one difference at the front: The display glass is less curved on the sides than in the predecessor. Samsung is thus slowly turning away from the curved trend.

For the first time, Samsung uses Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, which is at the front and back and is surrounded by an aluminum frame. The glass is not only supposed to be even more robust than the predecessor, but also consists of an average of 22% recycled materials. Yes, Samsung also takes a small step in the right direction in terms of sustainability: While there were still six components made of recycled plastic last year, there are now supposed to be 12 in the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Just as nice as last year. Yes, that is just as true for Ben as for the Galaxy S22 Ultra. / © NextPit

The differences in dimensions are hardly noticeable or visible. Length and width have increased by 0.1 and 0.2 mm, respectively, while the thickness has remained unchanged at 8.9 mm. The Galaxy S23 Ultra's weight of 233 grams is also only marginally higher than the 229 grams of the predecessor. The color palette has been slightly adjusted. The new S23 Ultra comes in four regular colors Phantom Black, Cream, Lavender, and Green, plus four exclusive colors that are only available in the Samsung Store.

We did not notice any differences in the display right away: The resolution remains identical (QHD+, 3,088 x 1,440 pixels), as does the adaptive refresh rate of 120 hertz and the screen diagonal of 6.8 inches. The maximum brightness still reaches 1,750 nits and of course, it is again a "Dynamic AMOLED" panel. Never change a running system ... or something like that.

Performance and connectivity

There is a very exciting change in this category, but at the same time, we cannot say much about it yet without our own test. Therefore, we come directly to perhaps the most obvious change since the last generation: Samsung now globally uses the same SoC, whereas they used to offer two different models. The Galaxy S22 Ultra was released with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1—and in Europe with an Exynos 2200. The current Galaxy generation on the other hand shines with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2!

However, Qualcomm and Samsung still give the SoC the add-on "For Galaxy". The optimized version of the system clocks faster and should even be able to keep competing flagships that are also equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 at bay. We expect a significant performance boost compared to last year, but we will confirm this assumption in our detailed review.

We do not need to talk too long about connectivity either since almost nothing has changed. Of course, Wi-Fi 6E is supported again, only Bluetooth has improved from version 5.2 to 5.3 compared with the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

The 128 GB storage option has been dropped, so you have the alternatives 256 GB, 512 GB, and 1 TB, all of which were already available in the Ultra in 2022. However, the speed has improved since UFS 4.0 memory is now the default. As for the RAM, there is 8 GB alongside the 256 GB storage, and the larger models again have 12 GB of RAM.

Cameras and picture quality

Samsung advertises the Galaxy S23 Ultra with a 200 MP sensor in the main camera. If we just hastily look at the four-part camera setup, we might think that not much else has changed here either. Instead of 108 MP, there are 200 MP, followed by the ultra-wide-angle cam with 12 MP and the two telephoto sensors with 10 MP each, just like in the S22 Ultra.

A look at the back of the Galaxy S23 Ultra reveals hardly any differences from the predecessor / © NextPit

Don't be fooled, though, because Samsung has obviously tweaked the software and the AI a lot. First hands-on reports sound pretty enthusiastic, so please wait for our review. If we believe Samsung's words, especially the post-photography and the "Nightography" features have improved a lot.

Samsung also claims to have improved the selfie cam, which now consists of a 12 MP sensor (40 MP in 2022). It is already rumored that Samsung might have already managed the best camera smartphone of 2023 with the Galaxy S23 Ultra. We cannot go that far yet, but as we have already mentioned several times, our detailed review will provide clarity.

Software and updates

"Nothing to see here, please move along!"

No, seriously. The Galaxy S23 Ultra runs Android 13 with the corresponding One Ui 5.1 interface. If you take a look at our Android 13 update tracker, you will know that Android 13 is also running on the S22 Ultra. So, if you are looking for a really good reason to switch from the Galaxy S22 Ultra to the S23 Ultra, you will not find anything in this category.

The exception is, of course, the supply of updates. Samsung promises—as you know—four big Android updates. Thus, the Galaxy S23 Ultra will logically be supplied for one year longer. The same applies to the five years of support in the form of security updates. To get an impression of Samsung's very popular interface, it is best to take a look at Camil's detailed review of the One Ui 5.

Beyond that, you don't have to go all out for exclusive features on the S23 Ultra that you won't see on the S22 Ultra. And yes, that includes the S Pen features.

Battery and Quick Charging

Is it a tragedy or a a calculated move? Samsung relies on exactly the same solution here that we know from the Galaxy S22 Ultra. This means that there is once again a battery with a capacity of 5,000 mAh, whose charger is not included in the package. The separately available charger for the Galaxy smartphone also charges with a maximum of 45 watts or 15 watts wirelessly. Reverse charging is also possible again.

Samsung does not even enter this quick-charging race, in which the Chinese competition in particular outbids each other. Maybe it is also a question of sustainability? What do you think?

Prices and availability

So, we are done with that and come to the unappetizing part of our comparison: The prices! Fortunately for the US fans, Samsung kept pricing the same as for the equivalent S22 models, while the rest of the world saw increases in all models.

Prices (MSRP) 128 GB 256 GB 512 GB 1 TB Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra $1,199 $1,299 $1,399 $1,499 Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra - $1,199 $1,299 $1,399

If you take a closer look at the table, you will probably notice that the comparison with the entry-level models is a bit lopsided. After all, the 128 GB version is no longer available, so we should fairly compare the cheapest S23 Ultra with the Galaxy S22 Ultra with 256 GB and a price of 1,349 Euros.

If you then know that pre-orders (until February 17) will get a free upgrade to the next larger storage variant, the price even drops compared to last year. If you also trade in your old phone, you will not only get the respective trade-in value, but also an exchange bonus from Samsung on top.

Conclusion

Is the Galaxy S23 Ultra currently the best Android smartphone? What do you think? / © NextPit

Do you own a Galaxy S22 Ultra? Then my paradoxical conclusion would be: The Galaxy S23 Ultra is probably the best Android smartphone in the world—but you'd better not buy it. Yes, super performance and improved cam—I agree. However, you also have a real racehorse in your hands with the S22 Ultra, which hardly has any weaknesses and will still be up to date for several years.

If you don't have a Galaxy S22 Ultra, things get trickier. So, if you are on the road with an old cucumber and want to buy a strong flagship smartphone, both S22 Ultra and S23 Ultra can be a worthwhile purchase. In both cases, you're getting a snappy, future-proof smartphone. Yes, the S23 Ultra is obviously more powerful, but it also costs at least 1,200 bucks. The 256 GB variant of the S22 Ultra is currently often available for less than 1,000 dollars at online retailers.

Either way, it is worth waiting for our review. I promise that it will be online before the pre-order deadline expires. Until then, we can still speculate whether better night photography or improved performance are justification enough to buy a smartphone for between 1,400 and 1,800 Euros. But hey, we always ask ourselves these questions about new iPhones, don't we?