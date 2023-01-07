Apple Watch Ultra review: Premier SUV on the wrist

The Apple Watch Ultra is the all-around best smartwatch for die-hard iPhone users, there is no question about that. But does Apple manage to convince ambitious athletes and outdoor enthusiasts with its latest and most expensive watch? In the NextPit review, we push the Apple Watch Ultra to its limits.

Rating

Good Cool, indestructible design

Outstanding smartwatch features

Extremely accurate heart rate measurement

Very accurate multi-band GPS Bad Works only with iOS

Improved battery life compared to its predecessor

No GPX import/export, no on-device navigation

Affiliate offer Apple Watch Ultra To device database

The Apple Watch Ultra in a nutshell The Apple Watch Ultra costs $799 in the US, and thus twice as much as the smaller Watch 8. Hardware-wise, the Ultra Watch is actually a Watch 8 underneath the hood. Both the Ultra and the 8 are powered by Apple's S8 processor, and both feature the W3 chip as well as the U1 chip for UWB. And of course, both models run watchOS 9. Also interesting: All current Apple Watch models compared Apart from the much larger format with more robust materials and an additional button, the Watch Ultra also has some features specially meant for athletes and outdoor enthusiasts. For instance, the extremely accurate dual-band GPS, a triathlon mode, and the alarm siren. In terms of sports features, however, Apple lags behind the high-end sports watches from Garmin and others, at least for now. Affiliate offer Apple Watch Ultra To device database

Design and display With its fat titanium case and large display, the Apple Watch Ultra looks much bulkier than all other watches. The new controls are pleasing, and the indestructible 2,000-nits display is a pure delight. What I like: Chic, practical design.

Extremely robust materials.

Third button on the case.

Fantastic and very bright display. What I dislike: Button activated by accident on occasion. The design of the Apple Watch Ultra is clearly in the same vein as the other Apple smartwatches, but at the same time, it comes across as bulkier. With its 49 mm case, it is clearly more imposing than the Watch 8, be it in the 44 or 46 mm format. It is also thicker on the wrist than the Watch 8 models at 14.4 versus 10.7 mm. Tipping the scales at 61.3 g, the watch is also quite heavy. Here you can see the bright orange action button of the Apple Watch Ultra. The always-on display turns off automatically when you're not wearing the watch. A code is required when you wear it if it is properly configured. That way, no one can access your data when you're in the shower. / © NextPit On the right side of the watch is the digital crown, which can be rotated and pressed as usual. To protect it from accidental activation, it is enclosed in a recess that is about 2 mm deep. During the review, however, I repeatedly activated Siri accidentally by pressing the crown for a long time with my angled wrist. Accidentally twisting the crown did not happen in the review, but it can still be operated decently while wearing medium-thick gloves. Very nice! On the Apple Watch Ultra, the digital crown is larger, but at the same time remains protected against accidental activation by the bezel. / © NextPit Pressing the digital crown calls up the app overview, either in the form of a grid or list. By twisting the crown, you can scroll through lists, zoom into displays or, very handy for couch potatoes and movie lovers, transform the display in the Watchface into dark mode with a red-and-black display. Apple also accommodates a second button in the crown protection with which you can call up the most recently used apps. On the left of the case is the action button in bright orange. It opens the workout dialog by default, but you can also reassign the button. For instance, by selecting certain workouts, underwater mode, iPhone search, or a shortcut to Shazam. A long press on the action button opens the emergency menu with siren, medical ID, backtrack, and emergency call. The action button on the Apple Watch Ultra is configurable. / © NextPit If you hold the button down even longer, the siren starts automatically, which can be heard from a distance at up to 86 dB in its strikingly shrill warning tone. Otherwise, the function changes depending on the context: During a sporting activity, for example, you mark a new lap with the action button. The alarm siren of the Apple Watch Ultra can be heard far away with its penetrating sound. In the review, the shrill sound was still very clearly audible from around 100 meters away. / © NextPit And then, of course, there is the touchscreen display. The AMOLED panel is doubly protected. First, the screen is completely flat and is recessed within the titanium casing by a mere millimeter. Secondly, there is a sapphire glass over the panel that does not have the slightest scratch after two months of use including endless gardening sessions filled with gravel and stones. This also applies to the titanium case, which also looked new. The downside? You only get the Apple Watch Ultra in one color. The display of the Apple Watch Ultra worked great under all conditions. With a peak brightness of 2,000 nits, it is still perfectly legible even under the blazing winter sun. Thanks to a 502 x 410 pixels resolution, the LTPO panel is razor-sharp and is pleasing to scroll through with a buttery-smooth display. The Apple Watch Ultra is considerably thicker than the Watch 8, but extremely robust. After two months of use, our review unit looked brand new- wristband excluded. / © NextPit

Operating system: watchOS 9 Lightning-fast, intuitive and versatile: watchOS 9 on the Apple Watch Ultra is an utterly convincing proposition from A to Z. Neither smartphone manufacturers like Google or Samsung nor third-party suppliers are able to offer a smartwatch that is so seamlessly interwoven with the entire ecosystem at the moment. What I like: Setup is incredibly simple.

Very flexible interface.

Accident detection and ovulation tracking. What I dislike: Doesn't work well without the iPhone. The fact that the Apple Watch Ultra and watchOS 9 are tailor-made for the iPhone is immediately noticeable during setup. The setup takes just a few minutes, and all compatible apps are directly available on the smartwatch and ready for use, ranging from Nuki for the smart door lock to Spotify, Shazam, and Komoot. Apple Pay also works right out of the box. It really couldn't be simpler, at least with an iPhone. This is because the Watch Ultra won't run without an Apple phone. Apps like Komoot run immediately on the Apple Watch Ultra if you have installed them on the iPhone. Without a connected iPhone, however, the range of functions is significantly limited. / © NextPit On board the Apple Watch Ultra include all the new features that Apple introduced in September 2022 for watchOS 9 and current Watch models. These include, ovulation tracking and accident detection, which can also be found on the Apple Watch 8. Due to the lack of two X chromosomes and a car accident, respectively, I could not/must not try out both functions during the review. Also new in watchOS 9 is the WayFinder watchface, which you can see in many of the photos in this article. What I particularly liked here: By turning the digital crown, you can display the watchface in night mode with a black-and-red display. We've already covered watchOS 9 and the new features in great detail, where you can find all details about the operating system of the Apple Watch Ultra in the linked article. Whether under the moonlight at the campfire or on the TV couch: The night mode of the new WayFinder Watchface is super cool. / © NextPit

Fitness & Sensors Apple also wants to win the hearts of ambitious athletes with the Watch Ultra. The dual-band GPS and the longer battery life in particular should be the deciding factors with this model. While the Ultra watch shines in many areas, there are also a few shortcomings. What I like: PPG sensor measures the pulse extremely accurately.

Multi-band GPS is very accurate.

Successful integration of Fitness+. What I dislike: Limited support for external sensors.

No independent map navigation. The Apple Watch Ultra offers extensive workout functions from running to triathlon to kickboxing, which can be configured in great detail. Thus, you can configure the information shown on the display separately for each individual workout. The new metrics for running efficiency are also practical here, so you can directly fine-tune cadence and ground contact time while running. With the Apple Watch Ultra, you can define which information is shown on the display during which workout. / © NextPit I also like the fact that you can configure workouts yourself. For example, you can create a customized interval workout including warm-up and cool-down sessions. With the Apple Watch Ultra, you can put together an interval workout with just a few clicks. / © NextPit Of course, the Apple Watch Ultra also works with Fitness+. As soon as you start a workout on the iPhone or iPad, the Apple Watch Ultra switches to the corresponding tracking mode and automatically records the workout. Heart rate measurement and others The Apple Watch Ultra uses the same optical PPG sensor for measuring pulse, SpO2, and HRV as the Apple Watch 8. The sensor is impressively accurate and delivers practically identical values as a chest strap from Garmin for many sports. The average heart rate determined via Garmin Forerunner 955 with chest strap and via Apple Watch Ultra during a 10-kilometer run was 156 beats per minute in each case. The peak heart rates were also virtually identical at 174 and 175 beats, respectively. The Apple Watch Ultra features an extremely accurate heart rate sensor on the back. / © NextPit Only in sports that tend to require your wrist to be bent or strained under a heavy load does the Watch Ultra deliver slightly lower values. However, this effect occurs with all optical wrist-based heart rate sensors and is less pronounced with the Apple smartwatch than with all other sports watches I have reviewed so far. The Apple Watch Ultra automatically tracks workouts with Fitness+ (left). In the middle and on the right you can see the same workout, once recorded with the Watch Ultra and once with the Garmin Forerunner 955. / © NextPit A welcome new feature is that heart rate zones can now be defined either automatically or manually. With the correspondingly configured display, you can then train precisely according your desired heart rate zone. If you want to be more precise, you can also connect Bluetooth chest straps to the Apple Watch Ultra, which will then only communicate the pulse. Unfortunately, the Apple smartwatch does not support cadence or cadence sensors with Bluetooth. In view of the advertised triathlon capabilities, that is a shame. Too bad: The Apple Watch Ultra only supports external Bluetooth sensors to a limited extent. / © NextPit Finally, the Apple Watch Ultra also determines your running power. However, it is a bit unfortunate that the measurement stops as soon as you stop jogging and switch to walking on very steep hills. This unfortunately distorts the result when you are running in very mountainous terrain. GPS and navigation The Apple Watch Ultra offers a new dual-band GPS module that delivers impressively accurate results in the review. The GPS tracks are practically identical to those of a Garmin Forerunner 955, which also records routes with dual-band GPS, but even more accurately. On the left, the Apple Watch, and on the right, the Garmin Forerunner 955 - even complex track segments are virtually congruent when magnified. / © NextPit The Apple Watch Ultra smooths the GPS tracks a tad more than the Garmin watch. And in the upper third of the track section, a tight switchback on the Watch Ultra looks like I've run a section of the track twice. In practice, however, the difference hardly matters. On a 10-kilometer course, the two smartwatches were just 20 meters apart as seen in the following example. Here you can see a comparison of a run with the Apple Watch Ultra (left, center) and the Garmin Forerunner 955 (right). With the precision start feature, you can avoid GPS inaccuracies at the start of a workout. / © NextPit The Apple Watch Ultra also offers a Backtrack function that always guides you back to the starting point if you get lost. This works well in practice, but is implemented in a rather rudimentary manner. You can only see the covered distance on a compass, in the following picture a straight line. Unfortunately, there is no map display. The Backtrack function of the Apple Watch Ultra shows you the direction of your starting point. / © NextPit What is still missing on the Apple Watch Ultra is a way to import maps in GPX format, for example, or export recorded routes with the on-board means. This feature is available on almost all sports watches and also on more and more smartwatches, such as the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (review). Sleep and recovery Last but not least, the Apple Watch Ultra records your sleep and to a limited extent, your recovery. Unfortunately, we cannot evaluate the measurement of the individual sleep phases due to the lack of a sleep lab. However, the times you fall asleep and wake up coincide with reality - and very accurately with the measurements of the Garmin Forerunner 955, which I tested over long distances simultaneously with the Watch Ultra. The Apple Watch Ultra often delivers congruent results with the Garmin Forerunner 955 when it comes to sleep tracking. / © NextPit When it comes to recovery measurement, the Apple Watch Ultra is currently still holding back a lot. It does measure heart rate variability, an important factor for your current form, but only displays the value under numerous layers in Apple Health. You will not find a function like Fitbit's Daily Form Index or Garmin's Body Battery on the Apple Watch.

Battery and charging The Apple Watch Ultra has improved its battery life enormously compared to all previous Watch models. The improved runtime should now easily suffice for the vast majority of users. What I like: Battery life is significantly better than previous Apple Watches.

Very high-quality charging cable. What I dislike: Has to be charged after two days at the latest.

Slow charging speed. The good news is that the Apple Watch Ultra will practically never run out of battery in a single day. With twelve hours of runtime in GPS workout mode, you will probably even manage an Ironman with the watch, even if your name is not Jan Frodeno (7:27:53). In low-power mode with throttled LTE activity, the Apple Watch Ultra should even last the 17 hours that are usually the time limit for an Ironman even. I did not participate in an Ironman event for the review, but Apple's specifications are quite realistic. One hour of outdoor activity with activated GPS typically consumes six to eight percent of battery capacity. In smartwatch mode, Apple promises 36 hours of runtime, which I always easily achieve with about 30 to 90 minutes of exercise per day. I usually charge the Apple Watch Ultra every two days during the review. With the help of the new energy-saving mode, the Apple Watch Ultra is supposed to last 60 hours in smartwatch mode. Unfortunately, the Apple Watch Ultra charges quite slowly. You should plan for about 40 minutes of charging to get through a normal day without GPS tracking. / © NextPit Unfortunately, charging always gets in my way a bit. Since the watch charges quite slowly, it's not enough to just plug the watch into the charger for 15 minutes while taking a shower. It takes around 10 minutes to pump 10 percent capacity into the battery, taking exactly 100 minutes to hit 100 percent in the review: Start: 10 percent remaining battery capacity

10 minutes: 19 percent

20 minutes: 30 percent

30 minutes: 37 percent

40 minutes: 48 percent

50 minutes: 58 percent

60 minutes: 67 percent

70 minutes: 77 percent

100 minutes: 100 percent Dear Apple: How about an ultra-light sleep tracker à la Whoop 4.0 (review) for the night? Then I can simply charge the Apple Watch Ultra together with the smartphone on the nightstand. Speaking of charging: Apple includes a charging puck with the Watch Ultra that, unlike the adapters of the "normal" Watch models, pleases with a very high-quality, fabric-sheathed cable.