Unlock hidden Android features with these secret codes

Your Android device holds a large amount of information about its hardware and system that an average user might find difficult to access. But if you know Android's secret codes, you can factory reset your device, find out its hidden camera information, instantly back up your precious data and much more.
Some 'secret' codes are Android system codes, and usually begin with an asterisk or a pound symbol/hashtag. These don't require you to be connected to a network to use them, since they're just for the Android system on your device. These codes are updated regularly as new versions of Android software are released, and some manufacturers have their own additional special codes.
The code entry procedure is very simple and only requires you to bring up your dialer keypad and enter the appropriate number sequence. It's important to note that some codes are carrier-specific, so they won't work on all devices.So if your phone doesn't respond to a code, don't dwell on it, just move on and find another one.
Warning! These codes should be used with caution. They can make your phone lose data, or render it unusable. There's a lot of incomprehensible tech jargon which pops up in the menus after entering some of these codes, which means that if you aren't 100 percent sure what you're doing, don't do it.
These codes are mostly universal, and should work on Android devices, no matter the manufacturer. There might still be carrier restrictions on certain codes though, so they're not all guaranteed to work.
These aren't the secret ones, but they're not so well known. USSD, or Unstructured Supplementary Service Data, codes connect to the phone's network once dialed to perform certain functions, like finding out how much credit you have left on your prepaid phone or how much data you've used this month. They change often, and the codes vary from carrier to carrier. Here are a few you can try for some of the major US carriers, along with links to more carrier-specific codes:
I'm curious if doing a format would allow windows to be installed on a phone
Nothing in this article would let you do that.
Windows as your talking about, cannot run on a phone. The architecture is completely different your phone is most likely an arm x86 or in that field and windows cannot run on that by default however there is a version of Windows built for the atom processors which are incredibly terrible in my opinion. However if you would like Linux on your phone there are plenty of ways to get Linux running on your phone
Thanks for the informative article 😊.
nice useful article 👍
I tried the code for mac address in my phone dialer of Samsung a50, But it didn't give me mac address. I don't know how?
These codes are generic for Android - so for instance a Google device or other devices running the Stock version of Android.
Whilst some will work on other devices running a manufacturer version of Android, it's a hit or a miss as to what works.
You can try searching for Samsung specific codes, though again it is not 100% certain that all of them will work. (some may be specific for the Galaxy range, or may change for different years).
You can download apps from the Google play store that aggregate these settings to a helpful UI.
Peace 🖖
How can i type the code without having the dialer (SUMSUNG Note)
How do you make telephone calls?
If you can't access the Mobile network or make telephone calls then it won't be possible.
Peace 🖖
On Huawei tablets, using these codes in the supplied calculator in Landscape orientation would work the same. I think that's specific to Huawei though. Replace # with parentheses as I recall.
Hi this information helped me a lot nice article
max codes not working on mi a1 oreo 8.1 Version mobile
thanks for updating these codes i found very useful
Sophia, did you even test any of these codes on a phone before publishing, most of them are copied from one website to another ad nauseum and don't actually work... Does androidPit just publish anything as click bait without checking?
yes they do
These codes are specific to Stock Android, they may work on manufacturer altered versions of Android though it's not guaranteed.
Peace 🖖
I tried one of these codes in 2015, it's 2018 now and I have only just arrived back in time again after the code allowed me to travel forward in time to 2023. Luckily I was able to enter the same code into my Trump z5s tablet and it worked fine. Treat these codes with caution.
*#0*# works on Note 2, and Note 4.
Just what I was searching for a long long time!
wow! it is really good . but in backup code work when i have a backup of my data.