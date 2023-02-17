OnePlus 11 best price: Where to buy and instantly save $200 today

OnePlus has globally launched the OnePlus 11 this month, and today the new flagship phone along with OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are finally hitting stores. Along with the availability, OnePlus is giving hard-to-resist discounts for this month. Here's how you can save up to $200 when buying the new unlocked OnePlus 11.

OnePlus is running offers on several US retailers including its own online store, Amazon, and Best Buy. The latter two are giving a gift card on top of a free storage upgrade while OnePlus itself is offering a trade-in program. The OnePlus 11 (review) will also be available through OnePlus.com in Canada.

Affiliate offer OnePlus 11 Get a free upgrade worth $100 when buying the OnePlus 11 from Amazon or Best Buy. To device database

Why you should not miss the OnePlus 11 from Amazon and Best Buy

Starting today until February 26th, the 16/256GB OnePlus 11 that usually retails for $799 will be down to $699. That's an outright 13 percent savings. And going until March 5th, you can get a gift card amounting to $100 from Amazon or Best Buy for any of the two storage options. Of course, it's pretty obvious that you should be availing the variant with a higher memory.

To take advantage of your OnePlus 11 purchase, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 can be had for $129 or $50 off its $179 original price. This is also valid if you buy an older OnePlus flagship like the OnePlus 10 Pro and OnePlus 10T.

Affiliate offer OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Purchase any OnePlus flagship phone from Amazon and get the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 at $50 off. To device database

Hefty trade-in bonuses await at OnePlus store

It's even merrier in the OnePlus store where up to $100 trade-in bonus is given. This is valid if you're surrendering an iPhone or older OnePlus handset to them. In addition, you can also get a free upgrade that will run until February 22nd.

At the same time, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 is $50 discounted for all device purchases. Alternatively, buying the in-ears from OnePlus store app will still save the same amount, although without other commitment.

What's special about the OnePlus 11?

The OnePlus 11 has brought modest design changes outside, but inside it is seen to have significant improvements. Powering the device is a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset coupled with plenty of memory. This new hardware ensures long-battery life and smooth performance even in graphics-intensive gaming. Standard to OnePlus is an ultra-fast charging support.

OnePlus 11 5G is equipped with an AMOLED display with dynamic refresh rate / © NextPit

Taking care of the photography needs is the optimized triple camera composed of a 50MP main, ultrawide, and telephoto snappers. These are Hasselblad-calibrated, which means images are sharper with true-to-life colors compared to non-optimized mobile cameras.

What makes the OnePlus 11 even more special is that it retails cheaper compared to other flagships. The current deals suggest you may consider acting fast while these are still live. Are you upgrading to OnePlus 11 this year?