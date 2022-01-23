Which is the best iPad? Is it the Air, Pro, Mini or regular model?

Which iPad should you buy in 2022? In our detailed buying guide, we put forward differences between the regular iPad, iPad Air, iPad Pro in both variants, and the iPad mini. The comparison below shows the difference between the display quality, hardware, accessories, and other factors alongside their respective prices. However, all iPad models do have something in common in which you can read about below.

All iPads 2022 compared

The latest iPad models were introduced as recent as September 2021. This finally included a new version of the iPad mini, which now comes with a bezel-less design sans a home button. In addition, there was also the debut of the ninth generation basic model, which Apple simply named "iPad". In addition to these two models, Apple released two new variants of its higher-priced iPad Pro in April 2021.

In April, Apple surprised everyone with a redesign of the iPad Air, which has since also been available in a bezel-less design. However, Apple caused even more excitement with the release of the new Pro models. The iPad Pro 11 and the iPad Pro 12.9 came equipped with Apple's M1 SoC for the very first time. Thus, they are very close to the MacBook's performance figures, which were also launched in the same year. Let's take a closer look at entire lineup.

In the following, we'll take a closer look at all iPad models. We present the pros of each model and reveal who the iPad is suitable for. Of course, we will also include current prices to help you make a decision, even though we tend to focus on the recommended retail prices in our assessment.

Apple iPad (9th generation): Starting from $329

Basic iPad Product name Apple iPad (9th generation) Photo Specifications 10.2-inch display with 2,160 x 1,620 pixels | True Tone | 500 nits

Apple A13 Bionic SoC | 3 GB RAM

64 or 256 GB of internal storage

WiFi and LTE model

8 MP rear camera with f/2.4 aperture

12 MP ultra-wide-angle selfie camera with f/2.4 aperture | follow mode

Up to 10 hours runtime on WLAN

Up to 9 hours runtime on a mobile network Pros Great software

Fast processing capability

Front camera with Center Stage feature

Good build quality Cons Expensive prices for larger capacity and LTE model

Lightning connector

Stereo speakers located on the underside

Outdated design Prices From $329 to $609 Rating Read review

The latest basic iPad was released in September 2021. Like its predecessor, it comes with a 10.2-inch IPS display with LED backlight. The 2,160 x 1,620 pixels resolution is paraded as a Retina Display. For the very first time, Apple integrated its True Tone technology into the base iPad model, which ensures natural colors regardless of the environment. Of course, support for Apple's input stylus, Apple Pencil, remains. However, you are limited to just the first generation.

You can also use your iPad as a "sidecar" for MacBooks. / © NextPit

Apple's basic iPad is available in silver and space gray colors, with the back being made out of 100 percent recycled aluminum. With its distinct bezels, the iPad 2021 measures 250.6 x 174.1 x 7.5 millimeters (L x W x H). Right below the display, Apple places its Touch ID fingerprint sensor, which is located in the home button. The Wi-Fi model tips the scales at 487 grams, while the LTE version is slightly heftier at 498 grams.

In terms of hardware, Apple has stuck to the A13 Bionic SoC, which was first introduced with the Apple iPhone 11. In addition to the LTE and Wi-Fi versions, you can also choose between 64 and 256 GB of internal storage. Apple does not make any exact offers regarding the working memory, but the 9th generation iPad is touted to feature 3 GB of RAM.

Another big innovation is the use of a front camera with an ultra-wide-angle lens. This enables the use of Apple's follow mode, also known as Center Stage. For FaceTime calls, the iPad will automatically track your head. When it comes to group calls, you can also get more friends in the picture. The rear-facing camera has a resolution of 8 MP and records videos at 1,080p resolution. Apple has not improved anything here.

The ultra-wide-angle camera of the iPad 2021. / © NextPit

Apple did not reveal the iPad's battery capacity in the technical specifications for the 2021 edition. However, usage times of up to 10 hours for web browsing proved to be rather realistic in everyday, practical usage. The cellular model with LTE connectivity can be used for up to 9 hours via the cellular network. Apple still relies on the Lightning port for charging, possibly to ensure compatibility with accessories and the Apple Pencil 1.

iPad 9th generation: Price iPad 9th generation 64 GB 256 GB WiFi 3$329 $479 LTE $459 $609

Buy Apple iPad directly from Apple

The 9th generation iPad starts from $329. However, the price increases exponentially with more memory and an LTE module. You can refer to the prices in the table above.

Apple iPad mini 2021: Starting from $499

Editor's tip Product name Apple iPad Mini (6th generation) Photo Technical specifications 8.3-inch display with 2,266 x 1,488 pixels | True Tone | 500 nits

Apple A15 Bionic SoC

64 or 256 GB of internal storage

WiFi and 5G model

12 MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture

12 MP ultra-wide-angle selfie camera with f/2.4 aperture | follow mode

Up to 10 hours of WLAN runtime

Up to 9 hours runtime on a mobile network Advantages The ideal tablet form factor

iPadOS 15 runs perfectly on it

Super performance Disadvantages Display has no 120 Hertz refresh rate and ProMotion support

No Face ID Rating Read review Price $499 to $799

While Apple has retained the familiar design of the basic iPad, the iPad mini experienced a redesign in 2021. The new iPad mini appeared with far thinner bezels than before, sans the home button and the Touch ID sensor. The chassis houses an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with IPS technology. Thanks to its resolution of 2226 x 1488 pixels, the pixel density of the iPad mini is very impressive. Fortunately, True Tone support is also included as well as support for the P3 color space and Apple's second-generation Apple Pencil.

You can choose between Space Gray, Rose, Violet and Polaris colors for the iPad mini. The build material used is also 100 percent recycled aluminum. The dimensions of the smallest iPad stands at 195.4 x 134.8 x 6.3 millimeters (H x W x D). In large pockets, the WiFi model weighs 293 grams while the LTE model is 4 grams heftier. Other features include a USB-C port at the bottom and a magnetic port for the Apple Pencil 2 on the right side. Compared to the iPad 2021, the iPad mini also offers stereo speakers on both the top and bottom sides.

Small and pretty - the iPad mini 2021! / © NextPit

In terms of performance, the iPad mini 2021 is clearly ahead of the base model. This is due to Apple's A15 Bionic chipset, which is also used in the iPhone 13 range. Half a dozen CPU cores and five graphics cores ensure that you can edit 4K videos or play the latest mobile games without having to suffer long loading times. You can read more about the seemingly inexhaustible performance of the iPad mini in our review.

At this point, we would first like to point out the differences in the cameras to you. The selfie camera offers an ultra-wide-angle field of view, which allows you to use Apple's follow mode. It has a 12 MP resolution and supports the Smart HDR 3 standard as well as video recordings in 1080p at 60 frames per second. The main camera on the back can record videos in 4K and also supports 60 FPS. However, you have to settle for 12 megapixels for videos - but the main camera is much faster with an aperture of f/1.8.

The size of the iPad mini with "Fabi for scale"! / © NextPit

Although the iPad mini's battery capacity is no doubt smaller due to its construction, Apple advertised battery runtimes of up to 10 hours when surfing the web via WLAN networks. When surfing via the cellular network with the LTE model, you can manage 9 hours without a power outlet. If the iPad mini needs to be plugged in, it can be done via USB-C. Thanks to USB 3.1 Gen 1, the port also allows connections to external displays or hard drives. The data rates are correspondingly high with a maximum of 5 gigabits per second.

iPad mini 2021: Price iPad mini 2021 price 64 GB 256 GB WiFi $499 $649 LTE $649 $799

Buy Apple iPad mini directly from Apple

If you decide to buy the iPad mini, you will have to spend at least $499 a pop. In addition to the 64 GB model, there is also a 256 GB model. As with the basic iPad, Apple also differentiates between cellular and WiFi-only models. All prices can be found in the table above this paragraph.

Apple iPad Air 2021: Starting from $599

Editor's tip Product name Apple iPad Air (4th generation) Photo Technical specifications 10.9-inch display with 2,360 x 1,640 pixels | True Tone | 500 nits

Apple A14 Bionic SoC

64 or 256 GB of internal storage

WiFi and LTE model

12 MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture

7 MP selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture

Up to 10 hours runtime on WLAN

Up to 9 hours runtime on a mobile network Pros Not reviewed Cons Not reviewed Rating Not rated

You can also opt for the iPad Air 2021 by forking out an additional $100. Visually, the iPad Air is already reminiscent of the Pro models with thin bezels, but the display technology is still an IPS LCD display. It has a 2,360 x 1,640 pixels resolution and supports True Tone, the large P3 color space, and the 2nd generation Apple Pencil. The display size stands at 10.9-inches across diagonally.

The display sits in an aluminum case, which is reminiscent of the current iPhone models in terms of design. The iPad Air 2021 measures 247.6 x 178.5 x 6.1 millimeters (H x W x D) and weighs 458 grams (WiFi), or 460 grams for the LTE version. Apple also installed stereo speakers at the top and bottom sides, while Touch ID is similar to the iPad mini. Features of the chassis include a Smart Connector for compatible cases and a magnetic port to charge the Apple Pencil.

You can buy the iPad Air in these colors / © Apple

In terms of performance, the iPad Air 2021 with its A14 Bionic SoC is one generation behind the iPad mini. Like all models mentioned so far, you can choose between a WiFi and a cellular version, in 64 or 256 GB capacities. The iPad Air also has the advantage that allows you to connect to compatible hardware via USB-C.

The selfie camera of the iPad Air has a resolution of 7 megapixels, which is lower than that of the iPad mini. Furthermore, there is no ultra-wide-angle camera in front, which means you have to live without the vaunted follow mode. The rear camera has a resolution of 12 megapixels and is rather fast with an f/1.8 aperture. You can choose between 4K and 1080p videos with a maximum of 60 frames per second. In addition, it can shoot slow-motion videos in 1,080p at 120 or 240 frames per second.

The battery of the iPad Air 2021 is rated at 28.6 watt hours. Thus, the model, like all the other models, manages to achieve 10 hours of video playback or surfing via a WLAN network. The cellular model lasts one hour less with an active cellular connection.

iPad Air 2020: Costs iPad Air 2020 64 GB 256 GB WiFi $599 $749 5G $729 $879

Buy Apple iPad Air directly from Apple

Prices for the iPad Air begin at at $599. You can choose between space gray, silver, green, rose gold and sky blue colors. If you need more storage, you will have to pay up to $879 for 256 GB. Prices of the LTE versions can be found in the table above.

Apple iPad Pro 2021: Starting from $799

Editor's recommendation Value-for-money iPad Pro Product name Apple iPad Pro 11" (2021) Apple iPad Pro 12.9" (2021) Photo Technical data 11-inch display with 2.388 x 1.668 pixels | True Tone | 600 nits | 120 Hz

Apple M1 SoC

128 GB to 2 TB of internal storage

WiFi and 5G model

Dual rear cameras (12 & 10 MP) | LiDAR sensor

TrueDepth camera on the front | Face ID | follow mode

Up to 10 hours runtime on WLAN

Up to 9 hours runtime on a mobile network 12.9 inch display with 2,732 x 2,048 pixels | True Tone | 1,600 Nits | 120 Hz | Mini LED technology

Apple M1 SoC

128 gigabyte to 2 terabyte internal storage

WiFi and 5G model

Dual camera with 12 & 10 MP on the back | LiDAR sensor

TrueDepth camera on the front | Face ID | follow mode

Up to 10 hours runtime on WLAN

Up to 9 hours runtime on cellular network Pros Great performance thanks to the M1 chip and Thunderbolt port

Integrated 5G also makes the iPad faster when mobile

Great sound

Very good battery life, especially on standby

Center Stage is absolutely great!

1st generation Magic Keyboard also works with the new model – Cons iPadOS urgently needs an update to make the performance worthwhile

The small 11'' version doesn't have an XDR display

The front camera is not optimally placed – Rating Read review Visually, the iPad 2021 is not an evolution from its predecessor. The performance boost, on the other hand, is a revolution. Fabien Roehlinger

Managing Director Not reviewed Check offer* See offer See offer

The two Pro models start from $799 onwards with the iPad Pro (11-inch) while the larger 12.9-inch variant is priced from $1,099. You can only choose between Space Gray and Silver colors. As we will find out later, there is a lot more storage options to choose from.

Since there are two models for the Pro model, the displays also differ. Apple uses an IPS panel with LED backlight on the 11-inch variant with a resolution of 2,388 x 1,668 pixels. For the first time, the manufacturer offers a refresh rate of 120 Hertz. The display is also True Tone compatible, and it also supports the large P3 color space. Apple uses a Liquid Retina XDR display for the 12.9-inch model, where the modern mini-LED background technology delivers a resolution of 2,732 x 2,048 pixels. Pro Motion support is also on board here. However, the display of the 12.9-inch model is superior in terms of brightness as it achieves a maximum of 1600 nits, provided you watch HDR content. The contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1 is almost as good as OLED. Both displays are compatible with the second generation of the Apple Pencil.

The iPad Pro in the 11-inch variant with Magic Keyboard. / © NextPit

The different display sizes naturally lead to different device sizes. The iPad Pro 11 measures 247.6 x 178.5 x 5.9 millimeters, while the 12.9-inch model is much larger and thicker at 280.6 x 214.9 x 6.4 millimeters. Needless to say, the weight of the larger iPad Pro is also higher, where the 11-inch model weighs 466 grams sans the LTE module and 468 grams with the LTE module. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro tips the scales at 682 or 684 grams, respectively. The case is made of aluminum for both.

Compared to all other iPad models, the Pro models offer a clear performance advantage. This is due to the presence of Apple's M1 chips. The ARM-based SoCs offer eight CPU cores, eight GPU cores, and are mated to either 8 or 16 GB RAM. Thus, the iPad Pro models from 2021 are currently the most powerful tablets available on the market.

The tablets also offer advantages in terms of multimedia features. The iPad Pros offer four speakers at the top and bottom and a total of four microphones. In addition, the models support Apple's reliable Face ID, which allows you to unlock the tablet by looking at the display. A Smart Connector for accessories is also on board, and the Pro models even support USB 4 and Thunderbolt 3 via USB-C.

Here is also a picture with "Fabi for scale". / © NextPit

Apple also offers more powerful cameras on the most expensive iPads. The selfie camera, which is located next to the sensors for Face ID, comes at 12 megapixels resolution. As a "TrueDepth" camera, it supports a digital portrait mode. The aforementioned follow mode is also included as well. The selfie camera covers a field of view of 122 degrees. One thing that is worth mentioning is the support of Smart HDR 3 apart from video recordings in 1080p at a maximum of 60 frames per second.

At the back, the most expensive iPad models offer two cameras combined with a LiDAR sensor. The Pro camera system offers a 12 MP main camera and an f/1.8 aperture as well as an ultra-wide-angle camera with a 125-degree field of view and an aperture of f/2.4. The wide-angle camera manages video recording at 60 frames per second at maximum 4K resolution, while for the ultra wide-angle lens, you will have to be content with Full HD. Another exciting feature is the LiDAR sensor, which can obtain accurate depth information. This makes the Pro models particularly suitable for AR applications and you can even record 3D scans of objects.

The camera offers a LiDAR scanner. / © NextPit

The battery capacities also differ between the two models. The 11-inch model offers 28.65 watt-hours, while the 12.9-inch version offers 40.88 watt-hours. Like all other iPads, this should allow up to 10 hours of surfing or videos on WLAN or 9 hours when surfing via the mobile data network.

iPad Pro 2021: Costs iPad Pro 2021: 11 inch 128 GB 256 GB 512 GB 1 TB 2 TB WiFi $799 $899 $1,099 $1,499 $1,899 5G $999 $1,099 $1,299 $1,699 $2,099 iPad Pro 2021: 12.9 inch 128 GB 256 GB 512 GB 1 TB 2 TB WiFi $1,099 $1,199 $1,399 $1,799 $2,199 5G $1,299 $1,399 $1,599 $1,999 $2,399

Buy Apple iPad Pro models directly from Apple

Pricing is particularly complicated for the Pro models. There are ten different prices for all LTE and Wi-Fi variants and the many storage versions. For the sake of an overview, we have summarized them for you above.

Upcoming iPad models

In 2022, Apple will most likely launch new iPad models. What is particularly exciting here is what Apple has in store for the basic iPad. After all, this model stands out from the existing range of iPads in terms of both design and some features. The manufacturer might decide to make the iPad compatible with USB-C in 2022, who knows? This means there will most likely be a new Apple Pencil in the pipeline, or the basic iPad will receive compatibility with the 2nd generation of the Apple Pencil.

However, that would also have a follow-up problem, since the stylus is charged on the side of the tablet. Apple would therefore have to take a look at the base iPad's form factor at the back, and thus an entire new design would be required. We will probably see what that looks like this year as new developments unfold. Or perhaps Apple will trust in the old qualities of its basic tablet? Who knows?

The iPad Pro models could make another significant leap in performance by using Apple's new M1 Pro and M1 Max processors. The new SoCs are already being used in the new MacBook Pro models. The future of the iPad Air and iPad mini is still relatively up in the air.

There will probably be incremental updates, which means that there could be more powerful processors, sharper cameras, and better screens. It also remains exciting whether Apple will rely on more modern display technologies like OLED or its XDR displays in 2022. With these, Apple could draw level with competitors like Samsung or Xiaomi.

What are your hopes for the upcoming iPad generations? Let us know in the comments!

Software

iPadOS 15

In the introduction to this article, we wrote about one big advantage that all iPads have in common. This, of course, refers to Apple's operating system. iPadOS is sleek, easy to use and powerful. At the same time, it is a heavily customized version of Apple's iOS 15, and this sets Apple apart from the competition. After all, Android is still cumbersome and error-prone on tablets.

We have summarized all features of iOS 15 where we have taken a closer look at the accessories that Apple offers for its iPads. With keyboard covers or the already mentioned Apple Pencil, you can expand the functionality of your iPad even further.

Accessories

Cases and keyboard covers

The practical Magic Keyboard is only available from Apple. / © NextPit

For additional flexibility and security in everyday life, Apple offers a number of accessories for all iPad models. Especially popular among users are cases and keyboard covers, which can add important functions in addition to more security. For example, you can use a Smart Folio cover to protect the display of your iPad as well as to angle the entire tablet a bit. The keyboard covers also help you type, and with more expensive models you even get an additional trackpad.

Apart from Apple, other manufacturers also offer cases and keyboard covers for Apple's iPad. When buying, you should make sure that the case is actually compatible with your model and screen size. It is also particularly practical if the accessory makes use of Apple's Smart Connector.

Styluses for Apple's iPads

Apple's own styluses are called "Apple Pencil" and "Apple Pencil 2nd Generation". We have already described the compatibilities in detail. In short, all iPads are compatible with the 2nd generation, except for the basic iPad. This is because only this has the required Lightning port to charge the stylus. However, the first generation Pencil cannot be magnetically held on all the other iPads. It is priced from $99 and the 2nd generation Apple Pencil costs $129.

Apple Pencil 1st generation

Apple Pencil 2nd generation

Apple is not the only supplier of styluses though as there are third-party styluses out there that are compatible with the Apple iPad. However, do be cautious as you might end up with a lemon.

AirPods, MacBooks and other peripherals

All iPad models support the WLAN and Bluetooth wireless standards. This makes them compatible with many other accessories already available in the market. Apple especially integrates its own devices seamlessly into its respective operating systems. Here are two examples: If you power up Apple's AirPods headphones, your iPad automatically recognizes them. The headphones also automatically detect which Apple device is currently playing music.

Apple AirPods 3rd generation

Apple AirPods Pro

Apple AirPods Max

If you also use your Apple hardware with a shared Apple ID, you automatically link the devices together. If you click "Take Photo" on your Mac desktop, you can select your iPad here. Linking multiple devices is one of the clear strengths of choosing an iPad and other Apple devices.

All iPad generations at a glance