Apple has started to roll out the iOS 18 beta 4 update to developers after the third beta installment was released a few weeks back. The latest update comes with fewer major changes but focuses on refining many features introduced in iPhones prior. There's also a hint of Apple expanding its generative AI tool to Apple Music.

Even more ways to save your camera controls

Among the new notable additions is the Controls Menu in the camera settings. Similar to other features in the segment, it also remembers your camera controls when using the camera app. In particular, it saves the last used camera tools you used whenever you access the expanded controls menu again as opposed to making all the tools available.

The Controls Menu feature is disabled by default, so you'll need to toggle it on from the camera settings if you want to take advantage of it.

Faster way to access iCloud from the settings

In iOS 18 beta 4, Apple will also tweak the way you access your iCloud+ dashboard. Before the update, you had to head to your Apple account before selecting iCloud from the menu. Now, tapping your account in the settings lets you jump straight to the iCloud dashboard. There is also a new animated badge on top for subscribed users.

RCS arrives on more carriers

Unlike RCS for Android, Apple's push for RCS on iPhones is carrier-dependent. However, the latter continues to expand the list of carriers. With the latest update, it adds RCS support for more carriers globally. These include Rogers and Fido in Canada, T-Mobile and Orange in the UK, and Vodafone and Orange in Spain, among others.

AI-generated album and playlist covers

As hinted in the codes in iOS 18 beta 4 (via 9to5Mac), there's a hidden and inactivated feature dubbed “Create Image” in Apple Music that lets users create playlist covers or artwork. It described that clicking on the feature opens up Apple's Image Playground where they can subsequently type prompts and generate images.

Three different home screen layouts in Dark Mode, illustrating how the interface adapts to different themes and user preferences. / © Apple

Minor visual changes

In addition, the look of hidden apps folder in the app library has also changed, now showing a transparent home screen layout instead of a crossed-out eye.

Another related visual change is home screen customizations. It is now possible to keep dark widgets and icons in light mode or without the wallpaper and interface turning dark.

Elsewhere, iOS 18 beta 4 optimizes many features including the customization of home screen icons. At the same time, the firmware addresses numerous known bugs such as toggling to turn to Help Apple Improve Search and the video icon being highlighted in the phone app during phone calls.

Apple is expected to release iOS 18 beta 4 to public testers in the coming days or around next week while the last beta installment could arrive next month. A release candidate of iOS 18 is expected to be shipped before the final update in September.

Have you enrolled in Apple's Beta Program? Did you spot other major changes in beta 4? We'll be glad to hear your findings in the comments.