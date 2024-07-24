Hot topics

Jackery's Ultra Tiny Explorer 240 V2 Falls to Best Price for 29% Off

Jackery Explorer 240 V2 power station deal
© Jackery
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan

Jackery is known its reliable and rugged power stations, and if you happen to be looking for one, then today might be the best time to finally plunge in. Its refreshed Explorer 240 V2 power station has returned to best price at $179 on Amazon, which sets you $70 off (28 percent) the usual price.

You can also save more if you purchase the solar generator set with a bundled 40-watt mini solar panel. This is now listed for $249 or down $100 (29 percent) from $349.

What makes the Jackery Explorer 240 V2 a tiny power station to beat

If you're in the market for a tiny and lightweight power station that you can bring for short camping trips or as a backup at your home office setup, the new Jackery Explorer 240 is one of the best options out there. It only weighs 7.9 pounds and comes with dimensions of ‎9.1 x 6 x 6.6 inches.

Jackery launched the improved version of Explorer 240 a couple of months ago, dubbing it as Explorer 240 V2. It comes with a 256 Wh battery capacity, which is enough to fully recharge a smartphone more than a dozen times or a laptop a couple of times. It is also rated with 300 watts output to energize many appliances like a monitor or a mini fridge.

Jackery Explorer 240 V2 portable power station
Jackery's Explorer 240 V2 can become a UPS for your home-office setup / © nextpit

Jackery gave it an LFP (lithium iron phosphate) cell, meaning the Explorer 240 V2 has a longer lifespan compared to power stations with a conventional cell.

In terms of ports, the Explorer 240 V2 features a pair of fast-charging USB-C, a single USB-A, and one full-size AC socket. There is also a DC port to connect the station to your car supply in addition to the interface to charge it using solar panels. While it doesn't have a fast charging capability, you can refill the cube from 0 to 100 percent in under 2 hours, which is still modest.

What do you think of the Jackery Explorer 240 V2 now that it has gone cheaper? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
