No internet? No problem! The best Android games to play offline

There are still places untouched by the enlightening hands of the Internet. If you and your Android device end up in one of these dark places, you may feel cut-off from the rest of the world. Don't panic, the solution is simple – here are the best offline Android games for you to check out, recently updated with new recommendations for you to try.

You will have to collect power-ups and coins to advance through the levels, battling monsters and creepy crawlies along the way. Best of all, the game is free and does not require an internet connection. What more can you ask for? Once Upon a Tower App version: 17

Compatibility: Android 5.0 and up

Price: Free JYDGE If you ever wanted to live out your Judge Dredd fantasies of unleashing justice upon the violent miscreants of a futuristic dystopia, then this is the game for you. JYDGE is a 'twin-stick' shooter game, which means you have two (in this case virtual) joysticks, one moves your character, the other aims and shoots your weapon. The simple and fluid control scheme lends itself to a frantic pace. You have to react quickly to enemies and bullets - to take cover, aim, move and fire at the same time.

With a slick cyberpunk aesthetic and pounding synth-rock soundtrack, JYDGE keeps the action flowing liberally. The different missions offer a variety of challenges, and completing them unlocks points to be used to upgrade the cybernetic enhancements of your gavel gun for extra fire modes, health points, secondary weapons and so on. This, plus extra mission objectives to compete for medals, help keep things fresh. JYDGE App version: 1.2.0.4

1.2.0.4 Compatibility: Android 3.0 and up

Android 3.0 and up Price: $9.99 Street Fighter IV: Champion Edition One of my complaints about SFIV: CE when it first came out for Android was that it required an internet connection to play. Thankfully, Capcom has since removed this nonsensical restriction and you can now enjoy the brawler completely disconnected.

Of course, you cannot play matches against real players unless you're online, but for arcade-style solo-play vs the AI, it's the best offline fighting game for Android available. A free download basically gets you a demo with Ryu and a couple of characters, but a one-time $5 purchase unlocks Chun-Li, Guile and all the classic fighters from the coin-op days, alongside newer faces. The touchscreen controls for mobile are decent, with an option to turn on a dedicated assist button for your special moves if you find them too tricky. App version: 1.01.02

1.01.02 Compatibility: Android 4.4 and up

Android 4.4 and up Price: Free/$5 Implosion: Never Lose Hope This fantastic action game from Rayark is a good looking sci-fi slash-n-shoot-em-up romp, in which you control a snazzy-looking mech. You are charged with saving humanity from a plague of alien mutants. The first six levels are free to play and a one-time IAP unlocks the whole game - an epic campaign, side-missions, and challenges that will keep you busy for hours.

With responsive controls, effortlessly badass looking animations and a variety of nasty enemies and challenging boss battles, I must admit that Implosion got me hooked. The levels are mostly well-designed for short (5-10 min) bursts of play, but there are a variety of special conditions that you can aim for to add replayability and unlock cool stuff. If you shell out $9.99 for the full game you can also unlock other playable characters with different capabilities (one for the main campaign, one in a side-story). There's a plot with pretty cutscenes too, but I can wholeheartedly recommend it for the carnage alone. Implosion - Never Lose Hope App version: 1.2.12

1.2.12 Compatibility: Android 4.0 and up

Android 4.0 and up Price: $9.99 Kingdom: New Lands Kindgom: New Lands is a side-scrolling survival strategy game with retro pixel graphics, in which you take on the role of a monarch exploring new lands and building up settlements from scratch. Although the idea of a wandering king dropping coins on random peasants in the wilderness is a silly scenario, the gameplay is compelling. You move from area to area, gathering coins and carefully deciding where to spend them. That way when the inevitable invasion comes, your new town can hold it together.

The game is simple to play, with one resource to gather and spend (coins) and a simple tap control. However, don't be fooled, the well-designed areas require real strategy to beat. For example, it seems obvious to cut down all the trees you can for construction, but doing so prevents new encampments from arriving and you need those to recruit the peasants, making you lose out on manpower. Each new land has different conditions and opportunities that make decisions a careful balancing act. Figuring out the game will at first lead to some inevitable disasters as you experiment. But the challenge is all part of the fun, and provides some heart-pumping moments when the demon army spills from the portal and you need to choose wisely for your poor subjects. Kingdom: New Lands App version: 1.2.8

1.2.8 Compatibility: Android 5.0 and up

Android 5.0 and up Price: $9.99 Alto's Odyssey The long-awaited sequel to Alto's Adventure recently arrived on Android! The new sequel swaps out snowboarding for sandboarding in the desert, canyons and other exotic locales, but just like its predecessor, it can be enjoyed completely offline.

As well as a change of scenery, Alto's Odyssey brings more variety in levels, more movement tricks, more worlds to discover and secrets to find. Beautiful scenery and music help create a relaxing and absorbing atmosphere. You can play the game for points or just chill out with the consequence-free 'zen' mode. Alto's Odyssey is free to play, but you'll get ads in between levels that can be removed for a couple of bucks. If you're impatient, you can also outright purchase the coins that you normally collect in the different levels, which can then be used to unlock special items and bonuses, like a wingsuit or a compass that provides powerups. Get it on the Play Store App version: 1.0.2

1.0.2 Compatibility: Android 4.1 and up

Android 4.1 and up Price: Free, ad-supported, in-app purchases Reigns: Her Majesty In this game of thrones, you swipe or you die. And sometimes you still die, but it's always fun. Besides, you can always happily reincarnate back into royalty and try again. A sequel to Reigns, a kingdom sim with decisions made through Tinder-style swiping, Reigns: Her Majesty puts you in the queen's fancy shoes this time. However, the basic premise is the same - using a selection of cards and items (new to the sequel), you make decisions that attempt to balance the budget and various other aspects of your kingdom, such as the people, the army and the church. Not to mention your own desires.

Reigns: Her Majesty works best played in short sessions that give the impression of an episodic progression through an ongoing story of politicking, intrigue at court, secret affairs, occult conspiracies - a queen's life is never dull. Although it's a game that makes you think carefully, if you want to work for a perfect ending, I never got too stressed about making the wrong decision. This is thanks to the clever writing, which delivers even missteps and misfortunes (and deaths) with delightfully dark humor. Reigns: Her Majesty App version: 1

1 Compatibility: Android 4.3 and up

Android 4.3 and up Price: $2.99 ICEY On the surface, ICEY is a beautiful action hack-and-slasher. The cybernetic samurai protagonist slashes, spins and dashes through an assortment of robotic foes out to get her. As you run and fight through the various stages, you'll enjoy plenty of satisfying and stylish beat-em-up romps, all the while guided by the friendly narrator, that nudges you in the direction of your antagonist with a helpful arrow.

Sure, you could do that. And it's a lot of fun. But don't be deceived by the apparently straightforward presentation. Even early on ICEY hints that there's more going on under the surface. Should you choose to defy the narrator and explore off the beaten path, you'll discover hidden depths and an intriguing story that breaks through the fourth wall and is worth paying attention to. ICEY App version: 1.0.4

1.0.4 Compatibility: Android 4.1 and up

Android 4.1 and up Price: $1.99 Thimbleweed Park Thimbleweed Park is a fantastic old-school adventure game with a lot of modern features, but true to its old-school roots. The whole game plays completely offline. Monkey Island/Maniac Mansion creator Ron Gilbert spins a compelling yarn, reminiscent of the X-Files and Twin Peaks, about a pair of idiosyncratic FBI agents investigating a murder mystery in an equally idiosyncratic town. Initially distrustful of each other, the Feds realize they have to work together to solve the case. As the plot thickens, a pair of local misfits get involved for their own reasons. And that's when things get weird...er. Much weirder.

The puzzles are challenging, and the ability to control multiple characters offers some creative and complex (if not always completely logical) solutions to the various obstacles you meet in the story. But if you'd rather just enjoy the stylish retro pixel graphics and quirky sense of humor without having to furrow your brow too much, there's an easy mode that goes light on the puzzles. For fans of story and puzzles alike, Thimbleweed Park is a delight, and well worth the 10 bucks. Thimbleweed Park App version: 1.0.4

1.0.4 Compatibility: Android 4.4 and up

Android 4.4 and up Price: $9.99 Crashlands Crashlands is a fantastically well-designed game that plonks your protagonist on a dangerous planet with a mission to build a base, defeat your enemies, and eventually escape back to space. The combat system is simple and fun. A streamlined inventory makes it easy to harvest resources and craft your base and items. The story is lighthearted with plenty of tongue-in-cheek humor. For $6.99, Crashlands offers potentially infinite and addictive gameplay - once you've beaten the game, you can simply make more content with the level editor.

Crashlands App version: 1.2.16

1.2.16 Compatibility: Android 2.3 or higher

Android 2.3 or higher Price: $6.99 Planescape: Torment Enhanced Edition Planescape: Torment is rightly remembered by gamers of a certain age as a masterpiece. Yet, the Dungeons and Dragons based RPG that wowed so many in the year 2000 hasn't aged so well alongside modern AAA titles. Thankfully, Beamdog has given this classic title a modern facelift and tune-up that includes various convenience tweaks, as well as beautification and a remastered soundtrack. Just $9.99 on Android, Planescape: Torment Enhanced Edition's rich and immersive storytelling remains as compelling as ever, and you can expect to sink 30-40 hours into completing it. If you enjoy Planescape: Torment, then you might also want to check out Beamdog's similarly enhanced editions of classic RPGs such as Baldur's Gate and Baldur's Gate 2.

Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition App version: 3.1.3.0

3.1.3.0 Compatibility: Android 3.0 or higher

Android 3.0 or higher Price: $10.99 XCOM: Enemy Within XCOM: Enemy Within is a graphically impressive tactical strategy game in which you control a crack team tasked with taking down hordes of hostile alien monsters. Easy enough to learn, but difficult to master, XCOM's missions become progressively harder. However, you’ll also get the chance to upgrade your team with alien tech, powerful weapons, and new recruits. Online multiplayer is available, but the offline campaign is more than enough to keep you occupied. $9.99 will net you plenty of deep tactical gameplay, but be sure to check its OS compatibility before you buy, as XCOM: Enemy Within has issues running on post-Lollipop Android versions.

XCOM®: Enemy Within App version: 1.7.0

1.7.0 Compatibility: Android 4.0 or higher

Android 4.0 or higher Price: $6.99 Into The Dead Want to get a little scared? Put yourself in a dark room, plug in your headphones and launch 'Into the Dead'! In this title, the player is immersed in a post-apocalyptic world where the undead rule. There's only one thing to do, try to run as long as you can, but how long will you manage to survive?

Into the Dead App version: 2.4.1

2.4.1 Compatibility: Android 4.1 or higher

Android 4.1 or higher Price: Free with in-app purchases Plague Inc. Have you ever dreamed of creating a virus to exterminate humanity? I hope not. Regardless, Plague Inc. combines the 'strategy' and 'post-apocalypse' genres. In this game, you must try to infect the world's population with a deadly virus, choosing from among the 12 accessible types. Moreover, the game is equipped with artificial intelligence that will challenge your efforts.

Plague Inc. App version: 1.12.5

1.12.5 Compatibility: Android 4.0 or higher

Android 4.0 or higher Price: Free with in-app purchases Tank Hero: Laser Wars I've played a lot of tank games on Android, and none have stood out in my memory as much as Tank Hero - the first of the series, and Tank Hero: Laser Wars, which revives the concept with up-to-date graphics and a ton of fun. Tank Hero: Laser Wars is completely free, and only takes up about 22 MB of space on your smartphone.

Tank Hero: Laser Wars App version: 1.1.6

1.1.6 Compatibility: Android 2.3 or higher

Android 2.3 or higher Price: Free Minecraft: Pocket Edition Minecraft: Pocket Edition is part of one of the biggest selling video game franchises ever. The mobile version of the beloved title might not have everything that its desktop PC counterpart does, but after a number of years of frequent updates, it’s pretty darn close. What Minecraft: Pocket Edition delivers is a huge open-world sandbox for creation and/or survival. You can play it purely to craft impressive structures and mechanisms, or you can take on survival mode where you must defend against enemy mobs through harsh nights, all the while discovering new items and creating stronger equipment. There are hundreds of weapons, items, and potions, as you might expect. However, it’s the simple act of placing blocks, one at a time, to create structures, that has kept its audience captivated since its launch and what gives Minecraft its incredible replay value. Though there have been dozens of titles since, which have tried to copy this craft and survive formula (Minecraft certainly wasn’t the first to do it), none have managed to match the satisfaction of building like Minecraft. Minecraft: Pocket Edition can be enjoyed offline for the $6.99 entry fee. You’ll need to be online if you want to play with friends, but no internet connection is required to play the main game alone. If you’re still unsure about Minecraft: Pocket Edition, there’s a 30-day free trial available, so you can see what all the fuss is about.