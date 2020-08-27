No internet? No problem! The best Android games to play offline
There are still places untouched by the enlightening hands of the Internet. If you and your Android device end up in one of these dark places, you may feel cut-off from the rest of the world. Don't panic, the solution is simple – here are the best offline Android games for you to check out, recently updated with new recommendations for you to try.
Most free-to-play games above a certain graphical quality tend to have most of their features limited to online use, since that's a big part of how they make money (by showing online ads, encouraging competition with better-equipped players and so on). Generally speaking, premium paid games tend to be better for offline use, though there are still good free offline games. We've picked the best of the bunch for you to enjoy:
Jump to a game:
- Once Upon a Tower
- JYDGE
- Street Fighter IV: Champion Edition
- Implosion: Never Lose Hope
- Kingdom: New Lands
- Alto's Odyssey
- Reigns: Her Majesty
- ICEY
- Thimbleweed Park
- Crashlands
- Planescape: Torment Enhanced Edition
- XCOM: Enemy Within
- Plague Inc.
- Tank Hero: Laser Wars
- Minecraft: Pocket Edition
- Limbo
Once Upon a Tower
Once Upon a Tower flips the classic fairy tale of the princess waiting to be rescued on its head. Rather than wait around for a handsome prince yo turn up, this princess smashes her way out with brute force. It's a nice message to young female players: You can beat the enemies. You can escape the dragon. YOU CAN DO THIS!
You will have to collect power-ups and coins to advance through the levels, battling monsters and creepy crawlies along the way. Best of all, the game is free and does not require an internet connection. What more can you ask for?
App version: 17
Compatibility: Android 5.0 and up
Price: Free
JYDGE
If you ever wanted to live out your Judge Dredd fantasies of unleashing justice upon the violent miscreants of a futuristic dystopia, then this is the game for you. JYDGE is a 'twin-stick' shooter game, which means you have two (in this case virtual) joysticks, one moves your character, the other aims and shoots your weapon. The simple and fluid control scheme lends itself to a frantic pace. You have to react quickly to enemies and bullets - to take cover, aim, move and fire at the same time.
With a slick cyberpunk aesthetic and pounding synth-rock soundtrack, JYDGE keeps the action flowing liberally. The different missions offer a variety of challenges, and completing them unlocks points to be used to upgrade the cybernetic enhancements of your gavel gun for extra fire modes, health points, secondary weapons and so on. This, plus extra mission objectives to compete for medals, help keep things fresh.
- App version: 1.2.0.4
- Compatibility: Android 3.0 and up
- Price: $9.99
Street Fighter IV: Champion Edition
One of my complaints about SFIV: CE when it first came out for Android was that it required an internet connection to play. Thankfully, Capcom has since removed this nonsensical restriction and you can now enjoy the brawler completely disconnected.
Of course, you cannot play matches against real players unless you're online, but for arcade-style solo-play vs the AI, it's the best offline fighting game for Android available. A free download basically gets you a demo with Ryu and a couple of characters, but a one-time $5 purchase unlocks Chun-Li, Guile and all the classic fighters from the coin-op days, alongside newer faces. The touchscreen controls for mobile are decent, with an option to turn on a dedicated assist button for your special moves if you find them too tricky.
- App version: 1.01.02
- Compatibility: Android 4.4 and up
- Price: Free/$5
Implosion: Never Lose Hope
This fantastic action game from Rayark is a good looking sci-fi slash-n-shoot-em-up romp, in which you control a snazzy-looking mech. You are charged with saving humanity from a plague of alien mutants. The first six levels are free to play and a one-time IAP unlocks the whole game - an epic campaign, side-missions, and challenges that will keep you busy for hours.
With responsive controls, effortlessly badass looking animations and a variety of nasty enemies and challenging boss battles, I must admit that Implosion got me hooked. The levels are mostly well-designed for short (5-10 min) bursts of play, but there are a variety of special conditions that you can aim for to add replayability and unlock cool stuff.
If you shell out $9.99 for the full game you can also unlock other playable characters with different capabilities (one for the main campaign, one in a side-story). There's a plot with pretty cutscenes too, but I can wholeheartedly recommend it for the carnage alone.
- App version: 1.2.12
- Compatibility: Android 4.0 and up
- Price: $9.99
Kingdom: New Lands
Kindgom: New Lands is a side-scrolling survival strategy game with retro pixel graphics, in which you take on the role of a monarch exploring new lands and building up settlements from scratch. Although the idea of a wandering king dropping coins on random peasants in the wilderness is a silly scenario, the gameplay is compelling. You move from area to area, gathering coins and carefully deciding where to spend them. That way when the inevitable invasion comes, your new town can hold it together.
The game is simple to play, with one resource to gather and spend (coins) and a simple tap control. However, don't be fooled, the well-designed areas require real strategy to beat. For example, it seems obvious to cut down all the trees you can for construction, but doing so prevents new encampments from arriving and you need those to recruit the peasants, making you lose out on manpower.
Each new land has different conditions and opportunities that make decisions a careful balancing act. Figuring out the game will at first lead to some inevitable disasters as you experiment. But the challenge is all part of the fun, and provides some heart-pumping moments when the demon army spills from the portal and you need to choose wisely for your poor subjects.
- App version: 1.2.8
- Compatibility: Android 5.0 and up
- Price: $9.99
Alto's Odyssey
The long-awaited sequel to Alto's Adventure recently arrived on Android! The new sequel swaps out snowboarding for sandboarding in the desert, canyons and other exotic locales, but just like its predecessor, it can be enjoyed completely offline.
As well as a change of scenery, Alto's Odyssey brings more variety in levels, more movement tricks, more worlds to discover and secrets to find. Beautiful scenery and music help create a relaxing and absorbing atmosphere. You can play the game for points or just chill out with the consequence-free 'zen' mode.
Alto's Odyssey is free to play, but you'll get ads in between levels that can be removed for a couple of bucks. If you're impatient, you can also outright purchase the coins that you normally collect in the different levels, which can then be used to unlock special items and bonuses, like a wingsuit or a compass that provides powerups.
- App version: 1.0.2
- Compatibility: Android 4.1 and up
- Price: Free, ad-supported, in-app purchases
Reigns: Her Majesty
In this game of thrones, you swipe or you die. And sometimes you still die, but it's always fun. Besides, you can always happily reincarnate back into royalty and try again.
A sequel to Reigns, a kingdom sim with decisions made through Tinder-style swiping, Reigns: Her Majesty puts you in the queen's fancy shoes this time. However, the basic premise is the same - using a selection of cards and items (new to the sequel), you make decisions that attempt to balance the budget and various other aspects of your kingdom, such as the people, the army and the church. Not to mention your own desires.
Reigns: Her Majesty works best played in short sessions that give the impression of an episodic progression through an ongoing story of politicking, intrigue at court, secret affairs, occult conspiracies - a queen's life is never dull.
Although it's a game that makes you think carefully, if you want to work for a perfect ending, I never got too stressed about making the wrong decision. This is thanks to the clever writing, which delivers even missteps and misfortunes (and deaths) with delightfully dark humor.
- App version: 1
- Compatibility: Android 4.3 and up
- Price: $2.99
ICEY
On the surface, ICEY is a beautiful action hack-and-slasher. The cybernetic samurai protagonist slashes, spins and dashes through an assortment of robotic foes out to get her. As you run and fight through the various stages, you'll enjoy plenty of satisfying and stylish beat-em-up romps, all the while guided by the friendly narrator, that nudges you in the direction of your antagonist with a helpful arrow.
Sure, you could do that. And it's a lot of fun. But don't be deceived by the apparently straightforward presentation. Even early on ICEY hints that there's more going on under the surface. Should you choose to defy the narrator and explore off the beaten path, you'll discover hidden depths and an intriguing story that breaks through the fourth wall and is worth paying attention to.
- App version: 1.0.4
- Compatibility: Android 4.1 and up
- Price: $1.99
Thimbleweed Park
Thimbleweed Park is a fantastic old-school adventure game with a lot of modern features, but true to its old-school roots. The whole game plays completely offline. Monkey Island/Maniac Mansion creator Ron Gilbert spins a compelling yarn, reminiscent of the X-Files and Twin Peaks, about a pair of idiosyncratic FBI agents investigating a murder mystery in an equally idiosyncratic town.
Initially distrustful of each other, the Feds realize they have to work together to solve the case. As the plot thickens, a pair of local misfits get involved for their own reasons. And that's when things get weird...er. Much weirder.
The puzzles are challenging, and the ability to control multiple characters offers some creative and complex (if not always completely logical) solutions to the various obstacles you meet in the story. But if you'd rather just enjoy the stylish retro pixel graphics and quirky sense of humor without having to furrow your brow too much, there's an easy mode that goes light on the puzzles.
For fans of story and puzzles alike, Thimbleweed Park is a delight, and well worth the 10 bucks.
- App version: 1.0.4
- Compatibility: Android 4.4 and up
- Price: $9.99
Crashlands
Crashlands is a fantastically well-designed game that plonks your protagonist on a dangerous planet with a mission to build a base, defeat your enemies, and eventually escape back to space.
The combat system is simple and fun. A streamlined inventory makes it easy to harvest resources and craft your base and items.
The story is lighthearted with plenty of tongue-in-cheek humor. For $6.99, Crashlands offers potentially infinite and addictive gameplay - once you've beaten the game, you can simply make more content with the level editor.
- App version: 1.2.16
- Compatibility: Android 2.3 or higher
- Price: $6.99
Planescape: Torment Enhanced Edition
Planescape: Torment is rightly remembered by gamers of a certain age as a masterpiece. Yet, the Dungeons and Dragons based RPG that wowed so many in the year 2000 hasn't aged so well alongside modern AAA titles.
Thankfully, Beamdog has given this classic title a modern facelift and tune-up that includes various convenience tweaks, as well as beautification and a remastered soundtrack.
Just $9.99 on Android, Planescape: Torment Enhanced Edition's rich and immersive storytelling remains as compelling as ever, and you can expect to sink 30-40 hours into completing it.
If you enjoy Planescape: Torment, then you might also want to check out Beamdog's similarly enhanced editions of classic RPGs such as Baldur's Gate and Baldur's Gate 2.
- App version: 3.1.3.0
- Compatibility: Android 3.0 or higher
- Price: $10.99
XCOM: Enemy Within
XCOM: Enemy Within is a graphically impressive tactical strategy game in which you control a crack team tasked with taking down hordes of hostile alien monsters.
Easy enough to learn, but difficult to master, XCOM's missions become progressively harder. However, you’ll also get the chance to upgrade your team with alien tech, powerful weapons, and new recruits. Online multiplayer is available, but the offline campaign is more than enough to keep you occupied.
$9.99 will net you plenty of deep tactical gameplay, but be sure to check its OS compatibility before you buy, as XCOM: Enemy Within has issues running on post-Lollipop Android versions.
- App version: 1.7.0
- Compatibility: Android 4.0 or higher
- Price: $6.99
Into The Dead
Want to get a little scared? Put yourself in a dark room, plug in your headphones and launch 'Into the Dead'! In this title, the player is immersed in a post-apocalyptic world where the undead rule.
There's only one thing to do, try to run as long as you can, but how long will you manage to survive?
- App version: 2.4.1
- Compatibility: Android 4.1 or higher
- Price: Free with in-app purchases
Plague Inc.
Have you ever dreamed of creating a virus to exterminate humanity? I hope not. Regardless, Plague Inc. combines the 'strategy' and 'post-apocalypse' genres.
In this game, you must try to infect the world's population with a deadly virus, choosing from among the 12 accessible types. Moreover, the game is equipped with artificial intelligence that will challenge your efforts.
- App version: 1.12.5
- Compatibility: Android 4.0 or higher
- Price: Free with in-app purchases
Tank Hero: Laser Wars
I've played a lot of tank games on Android, and none have stood out in my memory as much as Tank Hero - the first of the series, and Tank Hero: Laser Wars, which revives the concept with up-to-date graphics and a ton of fun.
Tank Hero: Laser Wars is completely free, and only takes up about 22 MB of space on your smartphone.
- App version: 1.1.6
- Compatibility: Android 2.3 or higher
- Price: Free
Minecraft: Pocket Edition
Minecraft: Pocket Edition is part of one of the biggest selling video game franchises ever. The mobile version of the beloved title might not have everything that its desktop PC counterpart does, but after a number of years of frequent updates, it’s pretty darn close.
What Minecraft: Pocket Edition delivers is a huge open-world sandbox for creation and/or survival. You can play it purely to craft impressive structures and mechanisms, or you can take on survival mode where you must defend against enemy mobs through harsh nights, all the while discovering new items and creating stronger equipment.
There are hundreds of weapons, items, and potions, as you might expect. However, it’s the simple act of placing blocks, one at a time, to create structures, that has kept its audience captivated since its launch and what gives Minecraft its incredible replay value.
Though there have been dozens of titles since, which have tried to copy this craft and survive formula (Minecraft certainly wasn’t the first to do it), none have managed to match the satisfaction of building like Minecraft.
Minecraft: Pocket Edition can be enjoyed offline for the $6.99 entry fee. You’ll need to be online if you want to play with friends, but no internet connection is required to play the main game alone.
If you’re still unsure about Minecraft: Pocket Edition, there’s a 30-day free trial available, so you can see what all the fuss is about.
- App version: Varies with device
- Compatibility: Varies with device
- Price: $6.99
Limbo
Limbo is a bleak 2D platform game, in which you a control a young boy who's entered a lonely, monochromatic world in search of his sister.
It's a classic PC indie game that's been ported with great care onto Android. Limbo's world is sad, eerie and beautiful, and you'll soon be too immersed in its enigmatic story to care about the fact that you don't have an internet connection.
- App version: 1.16
- App Compatibility: Android 4.4 or higher
- Price: $4.99
Did we miss anything? Let us know what your favorite offline Android games are in the comments.
Please note: this article has been rewritten since it was first published and comments below may not reflect the latest content.
126 comments
OMG thank you this so much help me
I spent a lot of time riding the snow-covered slopes in Alto. I advise everyone, without the Internet, the most important thing is to relax and relax.
Thanks
Now the child can not be limited by the lack of the Internet) Although I would play some games myself)
I will check some of these
I really liked the article but you should consider high action games such as Hitman Sniper,Life Is Strange.I saw list and found such games and was expecting the same,But still a nice article,Keep up the good work Author.
wow great games broo
I play Alto's Odyssey and it is a very nice game. I did pay to remove advertisements. :-)
Usually just board games like chess and Go, but recently came across a sale price on "Dust and Salt", a fairly slow and thoughtful sword and sandal epic with a lot of text but military and empire build up and battles now and then. Not for the twitchy fingered player, but a pretty good game of decisions and consequences.
Awesome information..Thank you folks for sharing such a brilliant info
I pretty much play only off line games.
Nice article dude
A lot of games, good for fun or for the time lost.
But the most important game is missing, without which you can not make the top 10 of all the games ever played, a game that made history, a game that created general hysteria, a crazy rule: ANGRYYY BIRDS !!!
(take it as a joke, please)
try to play mage and minions its been almost 1 year since i started playing this games ans still playing it until today after you finish the update you can play it offline and play it online for freebies
Guys try WorldCraft : 3D Build & Craft! This is really fine sandbox with cool survival offline.
woow nice ?? thanks
A Girl Adrift by Tapas
You can sync to the online servers if you like, but you totally can do everything offline. Cute, relaxing, has some story.
Crab War
There are some buffs you can only get while online, and the store only works online. But you can play offline.
Star Traders 4X by the Trese Brothers.
Very unique turn-based strategy game. You control 3 factions who hate each other while being attacked by up to 16 factions you cannot negotiate with at all. Diplomacy is used to keep your 3 factions from tearing you apart long enough to survive the outside threat. Also, utterly fantastic development team. The brothers respond to email, give advice in their forums, discuss strategy and development ideas, etc. Totally worth supporting them.
Empire (nothing else, just "empire") by Crazy Monkey Studio
No free version. Great survival game. You cannot win. The goal is to see how long you can hold out.
Battle for Wesnoth
Another strategy game. This one is openly moddable, has dozens of user-made campaigns, you can create your own maps in game, and even invent new unit times and even game rules then share with others all for free.
Thanks for those tips, Gavin. I'm familiar with Battle for Wesnoth but I'll have to check out the others.
maybe fastlane?
Thank you