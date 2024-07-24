Over the years, Google Messages has become more popular compared to other Android messaging apps. Samsung has even begun to ditch its Messages app from the Galaxy S24 and more recently, from the Galaxy Z Fold 6 (review) and Galaxy Z Flip 6 in favor of Google Messages. Today, the South Koreans detailed the reason for this move.

In a message to Android Authority, the company explained it is working with Google to make Google Messages the default messaging app across more Android devices. The adoption of Google Messages on Samsung's Galaxy phones would also prove helpful in pushing the initiative forward given the massive number of Galaxy devices in use.

Why Samsung is opting for Google Messages: RCS and AI

It also highlighted the decision is primarily attributed to the integration of RCS (Rich Communication Services) with Google Messages, which makes it far superior compared to other Android messaging apps. For instance, Google recently added improvements to Messages such as sending larger images and compressing them more efficiently and the undo feature.

While Samsung Messages on Galaxy smartphones also integrates RCS, the availability and features of the service depend on your mobile carrier or network.

The latest May Pixel Feature Drop features an edit feature for messages, instant hotspot, and smart home widgets. / © Google

Aside from RCS, Google continues to add functionalities that are exclusive to its messaging app. One example is the introduction of the Magic Compose feature that uses generative AI to write messages on the app. Even so, Google's Gemini chatbot only works with Google Messages.

Overall, having the same messaging app on Android devices makes the experience coherent for the entire ecosystem regardless of the device model. This also makes sense even for non-Android devices as Apple is set to adopt RCS on iPhones with the upcoming iOS 18 update.

Samsung Messages is not dead yet

Right now, the phasing out of Samsung Messages is limited to very few countries like the USA and to the new wave of Galaxy handsets that will be released, including the Galaxy Z Fold 6. Earlier this year, some Samsung users noticed the proprietary Messages wasn't installed on their Galaxy S24 units. With the company's confirmation, the switch will likely arrive in more markets and devices soon.

For the affected devices, Samsung mentioned users can still download the Samsung Messages app from the Play Store or Galaxy Store, although it noted that not all features they expect to see will be available.

Which messaging app are you using for SMS or RCS on your smartphone and why do you prefer it? Let us know in the comments.