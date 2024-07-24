Hot topics

It's All About RCS: Samsung Begins to Axe Its Messaging App

3 min read 3 min No comments 0
nextpit Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 External Display
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

Over the years, Google Messages has become more popular compared to other Android messaging apps. Samsung has even begun to ditch its Messages app from the Galaxy S24 and more recently, from the Galaxy Z Fold 6 (review) and Galaxy Z Flip 6 in favor of Google Messages. Today, the South Koreans detailed the reason for this move.

In a message to Android Authority, the company explained it is working with Google to make Google Messages the default messaging app across more Android devices. The adoption of Google Messages on Samsung's Galaxy phones would also prove helpful in pushing the initiative forward given the massive number of Galaxy devices in use.

Why Samsung is opting for Google Messages: RCS and AI

It also highlighted the decision is primarily attributed to the integration of RCS (Rich Communication Services) with Google Messages, which makes it far superior compared to other Android messaging apps. For instance, Google recently added improvements to Messages such as sending larger images and compressing them more efficiently and the undo feature.

While Samsung Messages on Galaxy smartphones also integrates RCS, the availability and features of the service depend on your mobile carrier or network.

Android's May Pixel Feature Drop
The latest May Pixel Feature Drop features an edit feature for messages, instant hotspot, and smart home widgets. / © Google

Aside from RCS, Google continues to add functionalities that are exclusive to its messaging app. One example is the introduction of the Magic Compose feature that uses generative AI to write messages on the app. Even so, Google's Gemini chatbot only works with Google Messages.

Overall, having the same messaging app on Android devices makes the experience coherent for the entire ecosystem regardless of the device model. This also makes sense even for non-Android devices as Apple is set to adopt RCS on iPhones with the upcoming iOS 18 update.

Samsung Messages is not dead yet

Right now, the phasing out of Samsung Messages is limited to very few countries like the USA and to the new wave of Galaxy handsets that will be released, including the Galaxy Z Fold 6. Earlier this year, some Samsung users noticed the proprietary Messages wasn't installed on their Galaxy S24 units. With the company's confirmation, the switch will likely arrive in more markets and devices soon.

For the affected devices, Samsung mentioned users can still download the Samsung Messages app from the Play Store or Galaxy Store, although it noted that not all features they expect to see will be available.

Which messaging app are you using for SMS or RCS on your smartphone and why do you prefer it? Let us know in the comments.

Source: Android Authority

The best camera phones to buy in 2024

  Editor's Choice The Best Android Alternative The Best Camera iPhone The Best Camera Under $1,000 The Best Camera Under $600 The Best Camera Under $500 The Best Camera Foldable
Product
Google Pixel 8 Pro
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
Google Pixel 8
Google Pixel 7
Google Pixel 7a
OnePlus Open
Image Google Pixel 8 Pro Product Image Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Product Image Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max Product Image Google Pixel 8 Product Image Google Pixel 7 Product Image Google Pixel 7a Product Image OnePlus Open Product Image
Review
Review: Google Pixel 8 Pro
Review: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Review: Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
Review: Google Pixel 8
Review: Google Pixel 7
Review: Google Pixel 7a
Review: OnePlus Open
Offer*
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing