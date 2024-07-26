Every week, new smartphones hit the market, tempting tech enthusiasts. Remember, a smartphone's value lies in its apps. Where to find the best? We've curated a collection of free apps and games for the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Usually paid, these apps are now free to download!

You might be wondering, “How is this even possible? Surely, the developers need to make a living, right?” Well, the answer is simple. Some developers have decided to offer their apps for free as a smart marketing strategy. But there's a small catch—these generous offers are only available for a limited time. So, what are you waiting for? Seize the opportunity and start downloading!

It's important to note that the apps on this list are different from our usual Top 5 Apps of the Week recommendations. We haven't individually reviewed each app, so some of them may include in-app purchases and ads. But that shouldn't discourage you from giving them a shot. Who knows, you might just stumble upon a hidden gem that's worth your while! So go ahead, dive into this week's selection of free apps and games, and have a blast exploring new and exciting additions to your smartphone.

Tip: If you come across an app that you'd like to have but don't need right now, download and install it first. It would be considered as “bought” and it will be available in your app library forever—even if you uninstall it from your smartphone right after.

Android apps and games that are free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

My Face Shape Meter ( $3.99 ): Ever wondered what is your face shape? Is it round? Oval? Let this app determine it for you.

): Ever wondered what is your face shape? Is it round? Oval? Let this app determine it for you. QR Barcode and Scanner Pro ( $4.49 ): Scan QR codes and barcodes easily with this two-in-one app.

): Scan QR codes and barcodes easily with this two-in-one app. Identify Dog Breeds ( $0.99 ): Ever spent a day at the park and wondered what kind of dog breeds there are running around? Use this app to find out.

): Ever spent a day at the park and wondered what kind of dog breeds there are running around? Use this app to find out. Retrowave Live Wallpapers ( $0.99 ): Get a bunch of wallpapers that feature designs that are a blast from the past!

): Get a bunch of wallpapers that feature designs that are a blast from the past! Rotation Control ( $0.99 ): Gain full control over the rotation orientation of your smartphone in the form of a widget.

Free Android games

Secret Tower ( $0.99 ): With various characters to choose from, each with their strengths and weaknesses, you traverse all levels of the tower and ridding anyone who gets in your way.

): With various characters to choose from, each with their strengths and weaknesses, you traverse all levels of the tower and ridding anyone who gets in your way. Tech Quiz Master ( $2.49 ): Proud to be the resident nerd? Why not put your knowledge to the test with this game?

): Proud to be the resident nerd? Why not put your knowledge to the test with this game? Traffic Jam Cars ( $4.99 ): Clear all the traffic jams in this puzzle game that will surely keep you hooked!

): Clear all the traffic jams in this puzzle game that will surely keep you hooked! SPHAZE ( $0.99 ): A sci-fi puzzle game that is easy on the eyes and gives your grey matter a good challenge.

): A sci-fi puzzle game that is easy on the eyes and gives your grey matter a good challenge. Grow Zombie ( $1.99 ): Who knew there are different kinds of zombies around, as you cultivate the master zombie race.

iOS apps that are free for a short time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

Blur Video Background and Face ( $4.99 ): Want to maintain your privacy in your videos by making sure only certain faces are seen? This app might help.

): Want to maintain your privacy in your videos by making sure only certain faces are seen? This app might help. Every Day Spirit Lock Screens ( $0.99 ): Get a randomly generated wallpaper each day that will hopefully keep your spirits up.

): Get a randomly generated wallpaper each day that will hopefully keep your spirits up. How Many Days Until Christmas? ( $0.99 ): No need to manually look forward to the day presents are dispensed. Use an app instead.

): No need to manually look forward to the day presents are dispensed. Use an app instead. ColorCamera: Color Picker ( $0.99 ): Extract colors from your collection of photos to know exactly the type of shade you're looking for.

): Extract colors from your collection of photos to know exactly the type of shade you're looking for. Metronome ( $1.99 ): Forget about having a physical metronome when you have an app that is highly portable.

Free games for the iPhone and iPad

World of Chess 3D ( $1.99 ): Play chess in a brand-new way with fancy 3D graphics.

): Play chess in a brand-new way with fancy 3D graphics. Chloe Puzzle Game Pro ( $1.99 ): 72 pixel art puzzle games to explore, where you need to help Chloe and friends arrive at the destination safely.

): 72 pixel art puzzle games to explore, where you need to help Chloe and friends arrive at the destination safely. My City: Hospital ( $3.99 ): Let your little ones explore how running a hospital would look like.

): Let your little ones explore how running a hospital would look like. Puzzling Peaks EXE ( $1.99 ): A pinball-platformer-golf hybrid game that requires some degree of thinking and a basic understanding of physics.

): A pinball-platformer-golf hybrid game that requires some degree of thinking and a basic understanding of physics. Invading Horde ( $0.29 ): A tower defense game where you need to protect your castle from, what else, invading hordes of enemies!

Before you download one of the apps mentioned, we recommend that you check the details of the app in the Play Store or App Store. This is important because some of these free apps may have their own special features or disadvantages.

In-app purchases and advertising: Don't be surprised!

Be careful with both free and paid apps, as they can hide in-app purchases and advertising. This is particularly significant when downloading games for children. To avoid unexpected problems, please follow the advice below:

App permissions: Read the small print!

In the ever-evolving world of mobile applications, there are a few cunning ones that employ crafty tactics to profit from gathering and distributing your personal information. But fret not, dear readers who are well-versed in the realm of technology, for we have invaluable advice to help you fortify the security of your precious data. We strongly advise you to exercise caution when granting permissions to the apps you install.

Indeed, why would a simple alarm clock require access to your camera or contacts? And what justification does a flashlight app have for needing knowledge of your precise location? By carefully selecting which permissions to authorize, you can effectively safeguard your personal data from prying eyes.

So go ahead and explore the extensive range of complimentary app downloads available on your Android or iOS device, with the reassurance that your data remains secure and protected.

What are your thoughts on this week's list as the Olympics kick off? Were there any apps or games that you think would benefit the community? Do share them in the comments.