Samsung Galaxy S22: Should you buy it now? Check out the price drops

Months after its release, the Samsung Galaxy S22 phones can already be found for sale at retailers. But should you buy an S22 smartphone now, or is it better to wait for another discount? NextPit has verified the price history of Samsung's flagship to see if its price is worth it or not.

This price tracker will be regularly updated, with significant price changes on the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra. This page will offer not only a custom price tracker, but it will also try to offer an idea of price trends for the different models. You can also refer to the Galaxy S21 price check article for an idea of how the previous generation fluctuated in price.

Read also: Which Samsung Galaxy phones will get the Android 13 update

Galaxy price drop: Is it the right time to buy the Samsung S22/S22+ or S22 Ultra?

We checked the price drops on these 3 models via several online price comparison sites. Please note that this is not a change in the recommended or "official" price, but rather the average price of the Galaxy S22/S22+ or S22 Ultra. This price corresponds to the average of the lowest prices among all e-commerce platforms, including third-party sellers in the marketplace!

Price reductions for the Samsung Galaxy S22 are already underway, so it is not necessary to wait for S22 price drops after the S23 release, expected for Q1 2023, since the Galaxy S22 came out on February 25th, 2022. We don't know how much will the S23 line cost, but the economic situation doesn't point to a cheaper new generation.

Samsung Galaxy S22 price fluctuations / © NextPit

Galaxy S22 price drops

Price history Date Amount Launch price 02.25.2022 $799.99 Lowest price 11.06.2022 $619.99 Current price 11.17.2022 $749.99

With the expectation surrounding the Galaxy S23 line, prices for the S22 model are fluctuating considerably, especially close to deals' days. With prices already $100 under the original MSRP, it is already a good time to buy the flagship phone, especially if you manage to grab a special deal.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy S22 To device database

Galaxy S22+ price drops

Price history Date Amount Launch price 02.25.2022 $999.99 Lowest price 05.13.2021 $799.99 Current price 11.17.2022 $849.99

Midway through its market life, the Galaxy S22+ is seeing regular discounts of up to $200 under the original retail price. If you manage to find the model cheaper than $850 it is probably a good time to buy it, otherwise, wait just a few days.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy S22+ To device database

Galaxy S22 Ultra price drops

Price history Date Amount Launch price 02.25.2022 $1,199.99 Lowest price 11.17.2021 $998.99 Current price 11.17.2022 $998.99

For the flagship S22 Ultra model, prices remained reasonably stable throughout 2022, contrasting with its predecessor. Closer to Black Friday, however, the Samsung high-end phone had one of the first big price drops, almost $200 below the MSRP, which not only represents the historical lowest price for the model but also good timing for those looking for the phone.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra To device database

Galaxy S22 line technical specifications

Samsung Galaxy S22 family Product Samsung Galaxy S22 Samsung Galaxy S22+ Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Picture Display 6.1 inches AMOLED

1080 x 2340 pixels

120 Hz refresh rate



6.6 inches AMOLED

1080 x 2340 pixels

120 Hz refresh rate



6.8 inches AMOLED

1440 x 3088 pixels

120 Hz refresh rate



Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (International)

Samsung Exynos 2200 (Europe)

Memory 8 GB RAM

128/256 GB storage

8 GB RAM

128/256 GB storage

8/12 GB RAM

128/256/512/1024 GB storage

microSD n/a Câmera Main: 50 megapixels

Ultrawide: 12 megapixels

Telephoto: 10 megapixels, 3x zoom



Main: 108 megapixels

Ultrawide: 12 megapixels

Telephoto: 10 megapixels, 10x zoom

Telephoto: 10 megapixels, 3x zoom





Selfie 10 megapixels 40 megapixels Audio Stereo speakers

no headphone jack

Battery 3700 mAh 4500 mAh 5000 mAh Charging Wired: 25 W

Wireless: 15 W

Reverse charging: 4.5 W



Wired: 45 W

Wireless: 15 W

Reverse charging: 4.5 W



Good Really nice to look at

Great display

Adequate performance

Excellent cameras

The selfies are just right

Four years of OS updates and five years of security patches Solid design and excellent materials

IP 68 certification

Mature software and great update policy

Versatile camera configuration Excellent 120Hz QHD+ display

Very elegant sleek and square design

More consistent S Pen integration

Still the champion when it comes to versatile photos

Unrivalled Android update policy Bad Dysfunctional shape

Heats up easily

3700 mAh is not enough

Very slow charging

Few changes from the S21 Limited battery life of only one day

Slow charging capability Disappointing Exynos 2200 performance

Poor battery life

Fast recharge is not fast enough and the $60 charger is not included

Expensive price

Basic 8 GB RAM/128 GB storage configuration is too limited Rating Read the Samsung Galaxy S22 review Read the Samsung Galaxy S22+ review Read the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra review Offers* Check price Check price Check price

How does NextPit track price drops of smartphones?

Starting from the launch price of each smartphone when it was released, we started by listing chronologically the first notable price drop followed by the lowest price ever, then the last notable price drop, and finally the current price.

For our listings, we compared prices between Amazon, the official stores, BestBuy and Google Shopping.

Read also: How to find free apps for Android or iOS without being scammed

When the price observed on the day of the publication of this article and each update is lower than the "official" or recommended price by the manufacturer, we recommend you buy the smartphone via an affiliate link. If the current price is lower than the last price drop or even the lowest price ever, we will also recommend you buy the smartphone. Note that this data is manually extracted from the price histories of several online price comparison sites.

What do you think of this new format? Are there any particular smartphones you'd like me to keep an eye on for price drops? Tell me all about it in the comments.