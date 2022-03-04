Android 13: Which phones are expected to get the update?
Still in development, Android 13 is expected to bring more cosmetic, security, and privacy features. But which phones will receive the update? In this article, we list the smartphones that are expected to be updated to Android 13, beyond Google's own Pixel devices.
With the Android brands slowly improving their update policies, it is increasingly easier to predict which phones will be supported in the future operating system versions. Some companies even promise longer support than Google.
Even though the OS is still in the early stages, we can already reasonably predict some things by analyzing the rollout for previous Android versions, like the beta test, and release date, which you can find in the article linked above. In short, Android 13 should be released around October, first with the Pixel phones, and then for other brands' phones.
Note: For the other brands, the list below is a work in progress and includes models that are currently expected to be updated according to the current software policies by the various companies. Needless to say, the list is subject to change.
Just like in the past five years or so, the Pixel phone line should be the first to receive the update. The stable release at the end of the year should be available for the same devices that are compatible with the current developer preview:
- Google Pixel 4
- Google Pixel 4 XL
- Google Pixel 4a
- Google Pixel 4a 5G
- Google Pixel 5
- Google Pixel 5a
- Google Pixel 6
- Google Pixel 6 Pro
Samsung
After promising four years of software support and three versions of Android for its high-end phones in 2021, Samsung raised the stakes in 2022 by announcing four Android updates and five years of security patches for its flagship phones. After its quick rollout with Android 12 on the Galaxy S, Z, and Note ranges, the list for Android 13 will at least include the following models:
- Samsung Galaxy A52
- Samsung Galaxy A52 5G
- Samsung Galaxy A52s
- Samsung Galaxy A72
- Samsung Galaxy Note 20
- Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy S20
- Samsung Galaxy S20+
- Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
- Samsung Galaxy S21
- Samsung Galaxy S21+
- Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
- Samsung Galaxy S22
- Samsung Galaxy S22+
- Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
- Samsung Galaxy Xcover 5
Xiaomi
Xiaomi tried to follow Samsung's steps by announcing that it was also extending the software support for its flagship phones, but since then, the Chinese brand published a webpage where it lists not only which updates each phone should receive but also the frequency of security patches. Archived here, just in case.
- Poco M3 Pro 5G
- Poco M4 Pro 5G
- Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE
- Xiaomi 11T
- Xiaomi 11T Pro
- Xiaomi Redmi 10
- Xiaomi Redmi 10 (2022)
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S
Oppo
When it comes to Oppo, the sheer number of phone ranges and all their suffixes (Lite, Neo, Plus, SE, etc.) makes it really hard to predict which phones will be updated to Android 13. In any case, the list should at least include the models below.
- Oppo Find N
- Oppo Find X2 Pro
- Oppo Find X3
- Oppo Find X3 Lite
- Oppo Find X3 Neo
- Oppo Find X3 Pro
- Oppo Find X5
- Oppo Find X5 Lite
- Oppo Find X5 Pro
- Oppo Reno 6
- Oppo Reno 6 5G
- Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G
- Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ 5G
- Oppo Reno 6 Z
- Oppo Reno 7 5G
- Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G
Vivo
Vivo tried to match Samsung's policy by promising three Android updates for the flagship X60 Pro line, but made no guarantees to its mid-range and entry-level phones; therefore, the list for Android 13 is pretty barebones:
- iQOO 8
- iQOO 8 Pro
- iQOO 9
- iQOO 9 Pro
- Vivo X60 Pro
- Vivo X70
- Vivo X70 Pro
- Vivo X70 Pro+
Realme
With the Realme 9 and GT2 lines, the Chinese brand improved its update policy for the mid-range and flagship ranges. With two and three android updates, respectively.
- Realme 9i
- Realme 9 Pro
- Realme 9 Pro+
- Realme GT
- Realme GT Master
- Realme GT Neo
- Realme GT Neo Flash
- Realme GT Neo 2
- Realme GT Neo 2T
- Realme GT2
- Realme GT2 Pro
OnePlus
OnePlus also clarified its update policy last year, offering a clear roadmap for its device's updates. So far, the brand's Android 13 list includes:
- OnePlus 8
- OnePlus 8 Pro
- OnePlus 8T
- OnePlus 9
- OnePlus 9 Pro
- OnePlus 9R
- OnePlus Nord 2
- OnePlus Nord CE
- OnePlus Nord CE 2
Motorola/Lenovo
Even after setting its sights back to the flagship market, Motorola still hasn't offered a clear update policy for its customers, something that is starting to be noticed not only here on NextPit but also other media outlets. Unless noted otherwise, we can usually expect only one major Android update for Moto phones.
- Motorola Edge 20
- Motorola Edge 20 Lite
- Motorola Edge 20 Pro
- Motorola Edge Plus (2022) (Edge 30 Pro outside the US)
Honor
With Honor still establishing itself on the market and without a clear update policy publically announced, it seems a bit premature to predict which models will be updated to Android 13. As soon as the company gives more details about its Magic4 and Magic V lines, we will update this section.
Nokia
Despite being one of the last holdouts in the Android One program (remember that?), HMD Global hasn't been exactly the best example when it comes to Android upgrades, despite offering timely security updates. The company canceled the promised Android 11 version for its former flagship 9 PureView, and simply offered a discount for its entry-level X phones (this archived linked page has since been taken offline). So, take this list with a grain of salt:
- Nokia G10
- Nokia G11
- Nokia G20
- Nokia G21
- Nokia G50
- Nokia G300
- Nokia X10 / X100
- Nokia X20
- Nokia XR20
Sony
With a small range of devices in the market, Sony has been offering two major Android upgrades for its phones, which for Android 13 would look like this:
Asus
Asus was part of the Android 12 beta and delivered quick updates for its flagship ZenFone 8 range. With a product line-up consisting of basically the ZenFone and ROG Phone lines, Android 13 can be expected on these models:
- ZenFone 8
- ZenFone 8 Flip
- ROG Phone 5
- ROG Phone 5s
Other brands
For the Android 12 beta, other brands enrolled their devices in the testing program, but it is still early to know if they will do the same in 2022. Sharp, TCL, Tecno, and ZTE were some of the companies that offered customers the chance to preview the (then) new operating system, together with Asus, Oppo/OnePlus, Realme, Vivo/iQOO, and Xiaomi.
Also worth noting is that LG announced (at least in South Korea) that the Velvet and Wing phones would receive Android 13. The former model is expected to receive Android 12 in 2022Q1 (page in Korean), but the situation in the West is still unclear.
This list will be updated as soon as the first public beta is available and whenever brands announce their update schedules. Are you looking forward to seeing Android 13 on your phone? Did we forget a specific model? Let us know in the comments!
