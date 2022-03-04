Android 13: Which phones are expected to get the update?

Still in development, Android 13 is expected to bring more cosmetic, security, and privacy features. But which phones will receive the update? In this article, we list the smartphones that are expected to be updated to Android 13, beyond Google's own Pixel devices.

With the Android brands slowly improving their update policies, it is increasingly easier to predict which phones will be supported in the future operating system versions. Some companies even promise longer support than Google.

Even though the OS is still in the early stages, we can already reasonably predict some things by analyzing the rollout for previous Android versions, like the beta test, and release date, which you can find in the article linked above. In short, Android 13 should be released around October, first with the Pixel phones, and then for other brands' phones.

Note: For the other brands, the list below is a work in progress and includes models that are currently expected to be updated according to the current software policies by the various companies. Needless to say, the list is subject to change.

Jump to:

Google

Just like in the past five years or so, the Pixel phone line should be the first to receive the update. The stable release at the end of the year should be available for the same devices that are compatible with the current developer preview:

The Pixel 5 (left) and Pixel 6 can already run the development builds for Android 13 / © NextPit

Affiliate offer Google Pixel 6 To device database

Samsung

After promising four years of software support and three versions of Android for its high-end phones in 2021, Samsung raised the stakes in 2022 by announcing four Android updates and five years of security patches for its flagship phones. After its quick rollout with Android 12 on the Galaxy S, Z, and Note ranges, the list for Android 13 will at least include the following models:

The entire Galaxy Z range is expected to be updated to Android 13 / © NextPit

Xiaomi

Xiaomi tried to follow Samsung's steps by announcing that it was also extending the software support for its flagship phones, but since then, the Chinese brand published a webpage where it lists not only which updates each phone should receive but also the frequency of security patches. Archived here, just in case.

The 11T Pro not only changed Xiaomi's naming but also established a clear update policy for the brand / © NextPit

Oppo

When it comes to Oppo, the sheer number of phone ranges and all their suffixes (Lite, Neo, Plus, SE, etc.) makes it really hard to predict which phones will be updated to Android 13. In any case, the list should at least include the models below.

The Oppo Find X5 Pro will take ColorOS to Android 13 / © NextPit

Vivo

Vivo tried to match Samsung's policy by promising three Android updates for the flagship X60 Pro line, but made no guarantees to its mid-range and entry-level phones; therefore, the list for Android 13 is pretty barebones:

iQOO 8

iQOO 8 Pro

iQOO 9

iQOO 9 Pro

Vivo X60 Pro

Vivo X70

Vivo X70 Pro

Vivo X70 Pro+

Realme

With the Realme 9 and GT2 lines, the Chinese brand improved its update policy for the mid-range and flagship ranges. With two and three android updates, respectively.

Realme 9i

Realme 9 Pro

Realme 9 Pro+

Realme GT

Realme GT Master

Realme GT Neo

Realme GT Neo Flash

Realme GT Neo 2

Realme GT Neo 2T

Realme GT2

Realme GT2 Pro

The Realme 9 Pro+ will receive Android 13 and its successor, according to Realme / © NextPit

OnePlus

OnePlus also clarified its update policy last year, offering a clear roadmap for its device's updates. So far, the brand's Android 13 list includes:

The Nord 2 (Pac-man edition in the picture) is expected to be updated to Android 13 / © NextPit

Even after setting its sights back to the flagship market, Motorola still hasn't offered a clear update policy for its customers, something that is starting to be noticed not only here on NextPit but also other media outlets. Unless noted otherwise, we can usually expect only one major Android update for Moto phones.

For the 2021 models, Motorola is committed to offering Android 13 only for the Edge 20 family / © NextPit

Honor

With Honor still establishing itself on the market and without a clear update policy publically announced, it seems a bit premature to predict which models will be updated to Android 13. As soon as the company gives more details about its Magic4 and Magic V lines, we will update this section.

Nokia

Despite being one of the last holdouts in the Android One program (remember that?), HMD Global hasn't been exactly the best example when it comes to Android upgrades, despite offering timely security updates. The company canceled the promised Android 11 version for its former flagship 9 PureView, and simply offered a discount for its entry-level X phones (this archived linked page has since been taken offline). So, take this list with a grain of salt:

Nokia G10

Nokia G11

Nokia G20

Nokia G21

Nokia G50

Nokia G300

Nokia X10 / X100

Nokia X20

Nokia XR20

Sony

With a small range of devices in the market, Sony has been offering two major Android upgrades for its phones, which for Android 13 would look like this:

Sony is expected to offer Android 13 only for its 2021 (and 2022) models / © NextPit

Asus

Asus was part of the Android 12 beta and delivered quick updates for its flagship ZenFone 8 range. With a product line-up consisting of basically the ZenFone and ROG Phone lines, Android 13 can be expected on these models:

The compact ZenFone 8 was part of the Android 12 beta and received the stable version already in 2021 / © NextPit

Other brands

For the Android 12 beta, other brands enrolled their devices in the testing program, but it is still early to know if they will do the same in 2022. Sharp, TCL, Tecno, and ZTE were some of the companies that offered customers the chance to preview the (then) new operating system, together with Asus, Oppo/OnePlus, Realme, Vivo/iQOO, and Xiaomi.

Also worth noting is that LG announced (at least in South Korea) that the Velvet and Wing phones would receive Android 13. The former model is expected to receive Android 12 in 2022Q1 (page in Korean), but the situation in the West is still unclear.

This list will be updated as soon as the first public beta is available and whenever brands announce their update schedules. Are you looking forward to seeing Android 13 on your phone? Did we forget a specific model? Let us know in the comments!