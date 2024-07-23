Every week, new smartphones hit the market, giving tech enthusiasts the perfect opportunity to upgrade their devices. But let's not forget, a smartphone without its apps is like a car without fuel. So, where do you even begin when it comes to finding the best apps for your new gadget? We've got you covered with a hand-picked selection of free apps and games that you can try out this week on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. And the best part? Despite these apps being paid, you can download them for absolutely nothing!

Now, you might be wondering, "How is this possible? Surely the developers need to make a living, right?" Well, the answer is quite simple. Some developers have chosen to offer their apps for free as part of a clever marketing strategy. But there's a catch - these generous offers are only available for a limited time. So, what are you waiting for? Take advantage of these time-limited deals and start downloading!

It's important to note that the apps on this list are different from our regular Top 5 Apps of the Week recommendations. We haven't individually reviewed each app, which means some of them may contain in-app purchases and advertisements. However, don't let that discourage you from giving them a try. Who knows, you might stumble upon a hidden gem that's worth your while! So go ahead, explore this week's selection of free apps and games, and have a blast discovering new and exciting additions to your smartphone.

Tip: If you come across an app that you'd like to have but don't need right now, download and install it first. It would be considered as "bought" and it will be available in your app library forever—even if you uninstall it from your smartphone right after.

Android apps and games that are free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

Quick Volume Control ( $0.99 ): Access your volume control straight from the notification bar with this app.

): Access your volume control straight from the notification bar with this app. Photos Charging Slideshow ( $0.99 ): Spruce up your phone whenever you charge by having it display your favorite memories.

): Spruce up your phone whenever you charge by having it display your favorite memories. PSWaves Live Wallpapers ( $1.49 ): Whether it is an Android-powered TV or phone, make sure the wallpapers look good!

): Whether it is an Android-powered TV or phone, make sure the wallpapers look good! Equalizer - Mass Booster EQ ( $2.99 ): Get a healthy balance for your smartphone's sound with this app.

): Get a healthy balance for your smartphone's sound with this app. Plants Research Pro ( $3.99 ): Love botany? This app should be able to provide more than just basic information about the most common plants.

Free Android games

Hero of the Kingdom II ( $8.49 ): Save your sister who was kidnapped by pirates by traversing from one place to another, gaining skills and equipment at the same time.

): Save your sister who was kidnapped by pirates by traversing from one place to another, gaining skills and equipment at the same time. Evertale ( $0.99 ): Catch monsters, train them, send them out to battle, and make sure they continue to grow strong and powerful.

): Catch monsters, train them, send them out to battle, and make sure they continue to grow strong and powerful. Word Connect: Crossword ( $2.99 ): Is it a crossword puzzle of sorts? Yes, with over 2,000 levels, you will keep yourself occupied for quite a while.

): Is it a crossword puzzle of sorts? Yes, with over 2,000 levels, you will keep yourself occupied for quite a while. Slime Legends: Survivor ( $0.19 ): You're just a blob of slime, with enemies bearing down on you from all directions. Survive, grow more powerful, and watch yourself unleash hell on them!

): You're just a blob of slime, with enemies bearing down on you from all directions. Survive, grow more powerful, and watch yourself unleash hell on them! Demon Hunter: Premium ( $0.99 ): A side-scrolling action adventure game with different characters to choose from, each having its own strengths and weaknesses. Get rid of all kinds of enemies along the way!

iOS apps that are free for a short time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

Snap Markup ( $1.99 ): Annotate photos and images with this simple tool.

): Annotate photos and images with this simple tool. Wild Cats Sounds ( $0.99 ): An educational app for the little ones, you can play back the sounds of big cats in the wild by touching the photo.

): An educational app for the little ones, you can play back the sounds of big cats in the wild by touching the photo. Calendar Widget ( $0.99 ): Stay on top of your schedule with this calendar widget, works great as long as you remember to fill up your calendar!

): Stay on top of your schedule with this calendar widget, works great as long as you remember to fill up your calendar! InstantGrid ( $0.99 ): Edit your photos in double quick time, making sure nothing is left to chance.

): Edit your photos in double quick time, making sure nothing is left to chance. Food Genie, Where to Eat? ( $0.99 ): Don't know where to eat, and sick of "Whatever" or "Anything" as replies when you ask your family where to have dinner? Use this app and embark on a culinary adventure!

Free games for the iPhone and iPad

Arctic Mission ( $1.00 ): Keep your ship afloat as you navigate treacherous waters in the frigid Arctic!

): Keep your ship afloat as you navigate treacherous waters in the frigid Arctic! Pirate Drops 2 ( $4.99 ): A deceptively simple match-three game that slowly grows on you in terms of difficulty as the game's objectives change.

): A deceptively simple match-three game that slowly grows on you in terms of difficulty as the game's objectives change. Catenaccio Football Manager ( $2.99 ): Think you can do better than real-world football managers? Try your hand with this and see if you have what it takes.

): Think you can do better than real-world football managers? Try your hand with this and see if you have what it takes. Some Peace Of Mind ( $2.99 ): Try to escape from a room in this game. In essence, this is a digital escape room of sorts.

): Try to escape from a room in this game. In essence, this is a digital escape room of sorts. Macrocosm ( $3.99 ): From a single atom to a galactic empire, this game helps you see life from various perspectives.

Before you download one of the apps mentioned, we recommend that you check the details of the app in the Play Store or App Store. This is important because some of these free apps may have their own special features or disadvantages.

In-app purchases and advertising: Don't be surprised!

Be careful with both free and paid apps, as they can hide in-app purchases and advertising. This is particularly significant when downloading games for children. To avoid unexpected problems, please follow the advice below:

App permissions: Read the small print!

In the ever-evolving world of mobile applications, there are a few cunning ones that employ crafty tactics to profit from gathering and distributing your personal information. But fret not, dear readers who are well-versed in the realm of technology, for we have invaluable advice to help you fortify the security of your precious data. We strongly advise you to exercise caution when granting permissions to the apps you install.

Indeed, why would a simple alarm clock require access to your camera or contacts? And what justification does a flashlight app have for needing knowledge of your precise location? By carefully selecting which permissions to authorize, you can effectively safeguard your personal data from prying eyes.

So go ahead and explore the extensive range of complimentary app downloads available on your Android or iOS device, with the reassurance that your data remains secure and protected.

What are your thoughts on this week's compilation? Did we miss any apps or games that you believe would benefit the community? We would love to hear from you in the comments.