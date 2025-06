Tired of manually adding cards? Google's "hold your card" feature could make adding to Wallet seamless and incredibly fast. Find out how it works.

Google is being more careful when checking and approving apps that will be included in the Google Play Store. The effects of such a move are showing.

AI photo editing just got easier! Google's Gemini understands your words to change backgrounds, add elements, and transform your pics. Here's how it works.

AI for the whole family? Google will now allow children under 13 to interact with its Gemini chatbot. Find out how parents can supervise their kids.

Want to code smarter? Google's updated Gemini AI model can create interactive web apps and offers better code editing capabilities.

Google is rolling out Gemini Nano to Chrome! This AI mode offers robust protection from scams and phishing by flagging suspicious notifications and more.

One UI 8 may enable hiding of photos and videos in the Samsung Galaxy gallery app similar to Google Photos' Locked folder. Learn how it could works.

No support for Windows 365 Office apps after the official end of Windows 10? Microsoft is backing down.

The latest Persona 5 spinoff, Persona 5: The Phantom X, is set to be released on PC and mobile (iOS and Android). Learn when can you download the game.

Google Wallet just got a significant security upgrade, adding a timed verification feature for the IDs, passes, and other cards in the app.

Today we fished for fresh apps across the web that would normally cost money but are now available for free for both iOS and Android.

WhatsApp is leveling up group chats with expanded group sizes in its Discord-like feature called audio hangouts in voice chats. Learn how to activate it.

Meta released WhatsApp for iPad? Find out if the messenger app for iPad could support accounts or only as a companion app.

We sniffed around the Internet for new apps across that would normally cost something but are now available for free for both iOS and Android.

The WhatsApp developers want to help you with a new function and make it easier to search for photos, videos and more.

You can now declutter and organize your photos and videos in Google Photos through the new manual photo stacking feature. Learn how to use it.

Google is adding advanced editing tools and generative AI features to Google Photos for Android and iPhone. Learn why you should be excited.

For a short time, you can get apps worth over 50 euros for free. We show you the highlights of the week.

Meta is testing a new logout option or feature in WhatsApp messenger that would allow users to disconnect from the app without deleting the chats and data.

We have once again scoured the web for you and found apps and mobile games for Android phones and iPhones that are only free for a short time.

