Robot vacuum cleaners are handy companions in keeping your floors and carpets clear of dirt and hair. If you're in the market for one, fortunately there are great offers available at Amazon. It includes the Roborock's best-selling Q7 Max+ we've reviewed, which has fallen to $379 after a $490 cut. This is the best price for the robot which is usually priced at $869.

Unlike many robot vacuum cleaners that are only offered in a single finish, the deal has both Roborock's Q7 Max+ white and black colorways discounted.

Why buy the Roborock Q7 Max+ today

Despite the Roborock Q7 Max+ (review) getting long in the tooth, it's still one of our favorite all-in-one robot cleaners, for good reasons. It features a modest 4,200 Pa suction rating, but the upgraded rubber brush helps pick up the debris while the tangle resistance design keeps hairs from getting stuck in the roller for more efficient cleaning. There is also carpet/rug detection which enhances suction power.

Roborock's Q7 Max+ has a mopping feature as well, which is enough to wipe off stains from juices and soda on your tiled floors or parquets, although there's a need for a little improvement. An auto-lift feature is notably missing, but that is not a big dealbreaker, especially for this price.

Roborock's Q7 Max+ comes with an automated docking station for hands-free cleaning / © NextPit

With an automated docking station, the Q7 Max+ can hold up to 7 weeks of dust and dirt for a full hands-free cleaning. It also has a water tank to automatically refill the water in the robot vacuum cleaner.

The robot vacuum comes with LiDAR for navigation and obstacle avoidance. Additionally, it can scan and generate 3D maps of rooms that you can customize by adding objects and furniture for scheduled cleaning sessions. The large battery in the robot provides up to 3 hours of cleaning time that can cover up to 3,229 sq. ft. of area between charges.

Are you looking for a robot vacuum? What do you think of the deal on Roborock Q7 Max+? Let us know in the comments.