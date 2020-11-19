The best flagship phones you can buy today

Choosing the perfect smartphone to fit your needs isn't an easy task. There are tons of devices on the market and it's tough to know which are the best ones, let alone which one is the right one for you. In this article, we've rounded up the best of the best Android and iOS smartphones in 2020.

What can you expect from a flagship smartphone? This is the top price range. Sure, there are special edition phones like the OnePlus McLaren Edition or the collaborations between Huawei and Porsche we have seen in the past, but for the purposes of this article, we're talking here about phones that typically go for more than £600 right up to the £1,500 mark. You can therefore expect to find the best tech such as AOLED screens with high refresh rates up to 120 Hz or 144 Hz. High-range processors like the Snapdragon 865 are commonplace and in my opinion, a minimum requirement for a 2020 at this price. Some flagships from the likes Xiaomi, Poco, or Realme, offer completely premium specs at the level of 2020 standards, but most can be found for less than £500 and are therefore on our corresponding lists rather than this one. Triple and quad-camera modules with a main sensor that sports 48, 64, and even 108 MP are standard in this price range. We are also more likely to have dedicated telephoto lenses plus ultra-wide-angle and 3D and macro sensors. You can expect to find two selfie cameras on most flagship models these days, usually a regular and an ultra-wide-angle. In this price range, compromises tend to vary from one manufacturer to another. Battery life is still the one areas where you could argue where flagships differ wildly. It's also worth pointing out that brand loyalty is strongest in this price segment. The kind of consumer who picks up the latest iPhone every year is unlikely to move to Samsung and vice versa, whereas further down the food chain where budget plays a bigger factor, branding becomes less of an issue for those looking for a good price-to-performance ratio. Here is what you should look out for in the flagship segment. Key criteria: AMOLED screen at 90/120/144 Hz refresh rate

Snapdragon 865 or 865+ chipset

Solid batteries at over 4,000 mAh capacity

64 or 108 MP main camera sensors, with at least two cameras on the front and back Compromises: Storage is not always expandable

Wireless charging and IP certifications vary

Often experimental designs in the foldable space How did NextPit select its best smartphones As explained in the introduction, this list is arbitrary since it is based on the preferences of the author (in this case, me) and the rest of the editorial staff (the list was discussed among all the reviewers). We decided not to make a catch-all list and to select only the best smartphones according to several categories: the best all-in-one, the best value for money, the best in photography, with possibly the best alternatives. But the goal here is not to rank the list in order of greatest to the least. Purchasing a smartphone is the product of several selection criteria. One rarely chooses his smartphone for a single criterion such as battery life or screen, the idea here is to offer you an entire device and its experience delivered. Read more smartphone buying guides on NextPit The best phones you can buy for less than £500 in 2020

