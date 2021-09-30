Buying the iPhone 13? The best iPhone 13 deals you can avail right now!

'Techtember' is finally done with (well, almost!), and Apple's brand new iPhone 13 is finally on sale. Like millions of aspiring iPhone buyers, I am sure you too might be wondering if now is the right time to get yourself an iPhone. If you are considering an upgrade, it would be a good idea to read our article around the topic . However, if you have made the decision to upgrade to an iPhone 13 , perhaps it's time we helped you with that.

In this article, we take a look at the best iPhone 13 deals currently available for users in the US. Note that these plans could change in the next few days.

AT&T iPhone 13 deals

On AT&T, you can get the iPhone 13 for a starting upfront price of $799 for the base version and then avail up to $800 in trade-in credits for eligible devices. In this case, the credits will appear in your monthly statements and will continue for a period of 36 months. Furthermore, for an additional $5 a month, you can also avail of the AT&T NextUp plan, where you get the option to upgrade early by turning in your device for a new one after paying off 50% of the device cost.

Verizon iPhone 13 deals

On Verizon, you get several options to get the iPhone 13. With Verizon, you can buy the iPhone 13 by paying an upfront amount of $799 and avail up to $1300 in credit if you trade in an eligible device. This trade-in option is available for both existing and new Verizon customers. Anyway, here's the list of current iPhone 13 deals on Verizon.

Verizon's iPhone 13 plans (36 months)

Verizon's iPhone 13 plans (24 months)

Verizon iPhone 13 full price plans

*Note that all the above plans carry a one-time upgrade fee of $35

Is buying the iPhone 13 now a good idea?

Is this the best time to buy the iPhone 13 ?/ © NextPit

As mentioned earlier, we have already dealt with this query in an earlier article. In case you want a quick answer, here we go. The general consensus is that the iPhone 13 is an incremental update over the iPhone 12. Therefore, if you already own an iPhone 12, an upgrade to iPhone 13 will not be worth it. However, if you have an older iPhone or a relatively new Android handset, switching to the iPhone 13 might be a good choice, especially since Apple/Verizon/AT&T offers good trade-in deals on relatively new devices.

In case you are looking to get the best price for your older iPhone model, it might also be a good idea to check for offers outside of the Apple and carrier ecosystem. Read about these options in our detailed article on the topic.

Have you come across any interesting deals on the iPhone 13 that you think should be on this list? If yes, please do let us know in the comments section below and we'll update this list!