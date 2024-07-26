With Google set to unveil the Pixel 9 series more the two weeks from now, it doesn't mean the leak train is stopping anytime soon. Following some official teasers from the company, a set of alleged official marketing materials of the flagship smartphone lineup have surfaced, giving us a glimpse of the other key features and specifications.

Courtesy of prolific leaker OnLeaks (via 91Mobiles), high-resolution marketing images of the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro (Fold) were published. These also revealed many key features and specifications of the two devices, particularly highlighting what's new on the table.

More memory in the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro (Fold)

According to the leak, the Pixel 9 flagship handsets and Pixel 9 Pro Fold share the same Tensor G4 chipset, which is not a big surprise. What's a little more interesting is how these models received bigger memory configurations from their predecessors. It listed the Pixel 9 as having 12 GB of RAM while the Pixel 9 Pro including the Pixel 9 Pro Fold settled for 16 GB of RAM.

Google's upcoming Pixel 9 lineup with Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Buds 2 Pro. / © On Leaks / 91 Mobiles

The increased RAM count is likely due to the new generative AI features that Google plans to bestow in the lineup. One must remember how Google made AI features exclusive to the Pixel 8 Pro because it had a larger memory count than the standard Pixel 8. Hence, the RAM boost means we could see all fancy AI additions trickle to all Pixel 9 models.

Changes in the displays and cameras of the Google Pixel 9 range

Moving on to the displays, the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro come with a 6.3-inch AMOLED display, with a distinguishable Super Actua technology exclusive to the latter. On the other hand, the bigger Pixel 9 Pro XL touts a 6.8-inch AMOLED panel with the same Super Actua branding as the smaller Pixel 9 Pro.

Key features of the Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro (Fold). / © On Leaks / 91 Mobiles

As for Google's Pixel 9 Pro Fold, it will arrive with a larger main screen and cover screen, which now measures 8-inch and 6.3-inch, respectively. Although not included in the images, a separate leak suggested these panels in the foldable will come with new wider aspect ratios.

Camera-wise, the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL feature a triple rear camera helmed by a 50 MP main and paired with a 48 MP ultrawide and 48 MP telephoto lens. The duo also boasts a new 50 MP selfie shooter. The regular Pixel 9 carries the same rear cameras except it ditches the telephoto lens and has a dated 10 MP front-facing snapper.

New AI tool for the Google Pixel 9

It also highlighted Google will give the Pixel 9 a new AI-powered Pixel Screenshot feature that was first spotted earlier this month. As described, it lets you save information from screenshots that you can retrieve by searching. This works in tandem with existing AI features like Circle to Search.

Moreover, Google will include a Google One AI Premium subscription valued at £227 for free with any purchase of the Pixel 9 Pro or Pixel 9 Pro Fold in the UK. There is no word if the same bundle will be offered in other countries.

Redesigned Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 are also arriving

On a separate note, the same source also shared renders of Google's Pixel Buds Pro 2, which is the successor to the Pixel Buds Pro (review). Based on the leaked images, the ANC wireless earbuds themselves will receive a slightly redesigned exterior with larger air vents while incorporating wing tips similar to the Galaxy Buds FE.

Render of the Pixel Buds Pro 2 shows an updated discreet form factor but with wing tips. / © On Leaks / Android Headlines

What do you think of these changes in the Pixel 9? Which features do you look forward to most? Let us know in the comments.