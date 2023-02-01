Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra hands-on review: 'Ultra' or 'Ugh-ltra'?

NextPit has already been able to review the Galaxy S23 Ultra, the latest flagship from Samsung. In this hands-on of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, I share my opinion and my first impressions of this ultra high-end smartphone. Has Samsung finally managed to renew itself?

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in a nutshell The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is available worldwide from this Wednesday, February 1, 2023 as a pre-order. It arrives in the following memory configurations: 8/256, 8/512, and 12/1,024 GB respectively, with prices starting at $1,199. See our Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra comparison The Galaxy S22 Ultra that I reviewed last year brought about a certain degree of maturity by fully merging the Galaxy S and Galaxy Note ranges. But Samsung seemed to have waited a wee bit too long to deliver noticeable improvements, and I was waiting for it to relaunch the handset with more interesting innovations, especially in terms of photography. With the Galaxy S23 Ultra, Samsung unveiled its first 200 MP camera sensor and, for the very first time on a global scale, they offer their flagship with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC instead of an Exynos chip. That should carve a smile on the face of many people!

Design The Galaxy S23 Ultra carries the design language from last year's Galaxy S22 Ultra, which was itself already inspired by the lines of the latest Galaxy Note 20s with right angles and a slot for the S Pen. What I liked: Aluminum frame + Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the front and back

The integrated S Pen is always part of the game

IP68 certified What I disliked: Distressing photo module (totally subjective)

No jack plug

Same design as last year The Galaxy S23 Ultra's camera module makes me anxious, personally. I prefer to have an island that gathers all the lenses / © NextPit The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra marked almost no noticeable change in terms of design compared to the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Here, we will also find curved edges, straight corners, as well as the cross sections at the top and bottom. At the back, we also find the trypophobic look of the camera module whose lenses stand out independently and are no longer contained within the confines of an island. The camera sensors are also surrounded by metallic rings, where all of them are aligned vertically at the top right corner. The Galaxy S23 Ultra comes in four colors: Phantom Black, Cream, Green, and Lavender. There is no exclusive color for the Ultra model, making fashionistas unable to stand out from the rest of the peons when whipping out their handset. The glass back is protected by the new Gorilla Glass Victus 2 from Corning, as is the screen. The frame is made of aluminum and the smartphone has IP68 certification for water and dust resistance. On the left, the Galaxy S23 Plus; on the right, the Galaxy S23 Ultra / © NextPit On the bottom edge just like last year, we find the S Pen and its dedicated slot. Also, it was as though time stood still as Samsung continues to make a big deal about greenwashing by boasting the use of more recycled materials. Thus, for a dozen or so external and internal components, Samsung has used aluminum or recycled plastic from fishing nets, barrels, or PET water bottles. This is the case, among others, when it comes to the power and volume buttons, speakers, SIM slot, or the 5G antenna cover. Le S Pen est toujours intégré dans le chassis du Galaxy S23 Ultra, mais pas de nouvelles fonctionnalités à l'horizon. / © NextPit

Screen The screen of the Galaxy S23 Ultra has not changed much compared to last year's model. We find a 6.8-inch AMOLED slab with curved edges that is compatible HDR10+ with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. What I liked: Good starting brightness

QHD+/120 Hz combo still works well

Screen slightly less curved What I disliked: - Nothing changes on the screen of the Galaxy S23 Ultra except that it is supposed to be brighter than its predecessor's screen. We'll find out! / © NextPit So we're looking at a very similar, if not identical, display to last year's Galaxy S22 Ultra. The QHD+ definition of 3088 × 1440 p has not changed. Neither has the adaptive refresh rate of 1 to 120 Hz via LTPO 2.0 technology. Samsung has placed quite a bit of emphasis on a feature known as Advanced Vision Booster, which allows you to adjust the color tone (warm or cool) as well as the contrast on three levels of ambient brightness. Basically, the idea is to ensure good colorimetry and readability depending on the lighting conditions in which you are (outdoor, indoor, in the dark, in full sun, etc.). This adjustment is done automatically. On the left, the Galaxy S23 Ultra; on the right, the Galaxy S22 Ultra / © NextPit The curved edges of the Galaxy S23 Ultra screen will not be to everyone's taste, Samsung seemed to have anticipated this by reducing the tilt. The flat surface of the slab would therefore be slightly wider than on the previous model. However, we are talking about less than a millimeter, which I doubt that it is really noticeable to the naked eye or during use. The screen is pierced with a center punch-hole camera at the top. The hidden camera under the screen remains the prerogative of Samsung's foldable smartphones. And given the loss of image quality that still plagues this technology, it is perhaps so much better that way.

Performance For the first time globally, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. This is great news for those of us living outside of the US, as Samsung previously shipped the flagship model with its less powerful Exynos chips. For everyone in the US: You'll get a powerful SoC, that's supposedly even better than the "normal" 8 Gen 2 found in other phones. What I liked: Waiting for the full review What I disliked: Waiting for the full review The Galaxy S23 Ultra in its Lavender color / © NextPit So far, the only smartphones we've been able to review with this Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor are the Xiaomi 13 (hands-on) and Xiaomi 13 Pro (hands-on), but these models are strictly limited to the Chinese market. The performance gain over the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC was very noticeable in the benchmarks. I also have no doubts that it will be even more compared to the Exynos 2022. It remains to be seen if Samsung can effectively manage temperature control to ensure a stable performance. Follow our guide to everything about your smartphone's SoC I will tell you more in my full review. In any case, the Galaxy 23 Ultra has everything to offer a gaming experience worthy of its price on paper, and that is to be expected.

Photo quality The Galaxy S23 Ultra embeds a quad-camera module that is spearheaded by its new 200 MP photo sensor. The latter is coupled with a classic 12MP ultra wide-angle lens of and two telephoto lenses at 10MP each. Samsung has also finally refreshed its selfie camera with a 12MP lens. What I liked: Waiting for the full review What I disliked: Waiting for the full review The Isocell HP2 200 MP main lens is THE big news of the Galaxy S23 Ultra / © NextPit The biggest new camera feature of the Galaxy S23 Ultra is this new 200 MP sensor that operates using 16-in-1 pixel binning process, so it combines 16 adjacent pixels into one to offer 12.5 MP shots that are supposed to be more detailed, especially for night shots. This is not the first time we see a 200 MP sensor in action. It remains to be seen if the difference in terms of sharpness and dynamic range will be really obvious compared to the 108 MP lens of last year's Galaxy S22 Ultra. In any case, it's nice to see Samsung finally refresh its camera configuration by mixing things up. Check out our selection of the best camera smartphones of 2023 Among the improvements made by this sensor, Samsung mentioned the Super Quad Pixel for focusing, which basically uses 4 adjacent pixels to detect differences in left/right and up/down. This is supposed to give the smartphone more reference points for faster and more accurate focusing. In terms of video, you can also shoot in 8K at 30 FPS, and there's a new night time video stabilization technology called Adaptive VDIS that better recognizes lighting conditions and analyzes motion. Samsung also reported an Astro Hyperlapse mode for astrophotography in video. Samsung also emphasized its night portrait mode that are supposed to analyze certain elements such as hair, skin, and eyes separately. This would allow adjustments according to the ambient exposure and also to better isolate them in the foreground. Finally, there is something new in the selfie camera whose lens now comes in a 12MP resolution instead of 10MP previously. And we also find the Expert RAW mode from last year except that this year, we can use 50MP shots instead of 12MP in its predecessor.

Battery life The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra features a large 5,000 mAh battery. This is the same charging capacity as last year while the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus benefited from larger batteries than their predecessors. What I liked: Waiting for the full review What I disliked: Waiting for the full review

Charger is not included in the box

No evolution in fast charging I'm obviously not going to comment on the Galaxy S23 Ultra's battery life until I can actually test it and put it through our benchmark. I just think it's a shame that Samsung still doesn't want to do better in terms of fast charging. As you can see, you'll still have to deal with 45-watt wired charging and 10-watt wireless charging this year. The 4.5-watt wireless reverse charging is still part of the game too. And just like last year, the charger is not included in the box since it is well-known that selling chargers separately in dedicated packaging saves the planet. At least Samsung doesn't use a proprietary charging technology, which means you can use any charger that supports the USB PD 3.0 standard. Check out our selection of the best USB-C chargers for your Samsung smartphone or tablet