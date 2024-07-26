Hot topics

Apple Maps Web Launched Sans Privacy Nightmares of Google Maps

Apple Maps on the web version
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

While Google Maps has been the most popular navigation app for years, it is associated with privacy nightmares. Apple Maps can be a better alternative, but it is only available as an app on iPad, iPhone, and Mac computers. However, more than a decade later, Apple is finally taking its maps service on the web to rival Google Maps, and that even non-Apple users can finally access with just a browser.

In a short press release, Apple announced that it has launched Apple Maps on the web in a public beta, which is available on beta.maps.apple.com.

Which Apple Map features are usable on the web version?

The web version of Apple Maps shares many features with the mobile and desktop versions, including getting directions in driving and walking with traffic alerts. You can also search for points of interests like gas stations, hospitals, gas stations, and restaurants with their business information, among others.

The beta status means not all features are present, though. However, Apple said it plans to roll out other features enjoyed in the mobile version to the web version such as Look Around or the equivalent of Street View in Google Maps and Flyover for viewing buildings and surroundings in 3D.

Apple Maps on the web
Apple Maps on the web in beta includes directions for driving and walking, guides, and more. / © nextpit

There are also missing vital functionalities like support for transit and cycling when using directions and pinning favorite places, which should be shipped in the coming months. Additionally, it should be noted that while Guides section for curated travel guides is available, creating your custom guides is not yet supported on the web version.

The web Apple Maps is currently available in English language and can be accessed on Chrome, Safari, and Edge browsers. The iPhone maker said that more languages and platforms should be added in the future. It also added that developers using its MapKit JS (Java Script) tool can start linking out places to the Maps on the web.

Apart from Google Maps, which other mapping services do you use on your computer? We want to hear your suggestions.

Source: Apple

