The best free fitness apps for Android and iOS

Training via fitness apps continues to boom in January 2021 thank to the pandemic still going strong across the world. If you are unable to – or do not want to go to the gym right now, you can find numerous apps in the App Store and Play Store that function as capable gym replacements. Many of these apps are, in fact, free.

In this article, we show you six of our favourites and explain just which fitness app is the best for you.

First things first: gyms and human trainers continue to justify their existence during and after the coronavirus pandemic. After all, it is hugely important, especially for beginners, that exercises are performed correctly. So here is an important tip for all budding home athletes: have someone watch you during your first workouts - or film yourself, if necessary, to make sure you don't get into the habit of being stuck with a bad posture. A slouched back, cramped shoulders, etc., can quickly lead to injuries.

If you have any injuries or illnesses, talk to your doctor before exercising. Also, be careful with workouts, because an app cannot gauge your fitness level, quite unlike a flesh-and-blood trainer. Before you start doing frog burpees or handstand push-ups, build up your muscles gently. Train with easier exercises using high reps rather than the other way around.

If hitting the gym isn't an option, substitute your trainer with a smartphone / © loreanto / Shutterstock.

1. Workouts via fitness apps: What are you trying to achieve?

This is often the question your trainer asks first during your first attempt at the gym: "What do you want to achieve?" Since each app has individual strengths and weaknesses, you should be clear about where you want to end up - and what goals are realistic for you.

Do you simply want to feel better in your body and improve your flexibility? Do you want to build muscle and/or lose weight with the fitness app for that upcoming beach vacation? Either way, I'd like to recommend the following article to help get you started - because a fitness app is just one piece of the puzzle for a healthy body either way:

2. Here's how we rated fitness apps

We installed all of the apps on either Android or iOS devices and paid attention to the following different criteria:

Interface: Is the fitness app user-friendly? Can you find your way around different workouts right away or is the app structured in a confusing manner?

Fitness test: Is there an assessment test to determine the user's fitness level so that one can create a tailored workout plan? In a gym, a trainer would do this very important part during the trial period.

Warmup: Does the fitness app throw a hard workout at you right away? Or is there a warm-up routine with some dynamic stretches and light loading beforehand to improve performance and reduce the risk of injury?

Workout: How many workout routines are there? How are they implemented, both in terms of exercise selection and how they are presented in picture, video, and sound?

Price: Is the fitness app free to use? How is the subscription model structured and are there any additional services? Are there certain equipment required for training?

3. The best fitness apps for Android and iOS

Now we're getting down to the nitty-gritty: In the following segments, we have compiled our favourites as per the aforementioned criteria, while tacking on similar alternatives where applicable. Have we forgotten your favourite app? If so, we'd love to hear of your recommendations in the comments!

3.1 Bodyweight Fitness: A completely free fitness app (and open source!)

Interface: The interface of this app is simple and functional. However, you will notice that there is no dedicated design department employed here unlike the competition at Freeletics. On the plus side though, it's a completely free app that requires no login and is open source.

Sure, the Bodyweight Fitness app doesn't look as polished as some alternatives, but the content is well thought out. The only thing that would be nice is a voiceover in addition to subtitles (left), and a few of the exercises are quite challenging even at the lowest difficulty level (middle) / © NextPit

Fitness test: The fitness test of Bodyweight Fitness turns out to be a very short one. There is no medical disclaimer, but there is a lot of text to read. The developer could surely improve in this department.

Warmup: Warm-ups before any workout are well implemented. Bodyweight Fitness also offers separate stretching sessions, which are recommended for post-workouts.

Workout: The videos here cannot compete with the glossy videos of Freeletics and other apps in terms of production value, but they are functional and explain the exercises well. Accompanying sound ought to be helpful here, especially for beginners. Bodyweight Fitness does not offer different training plans, but there different intensities for most of the exercises shown. Some exercises such as wall planks or dips might be too challenging for beginners.

Price: Bodyweight Fitness is completely free for Android users. Those who want to treat the developers to a coffee protein shake can buy the Pro version for €2.79 in the Google Play Store. For iOS, Bodyweight Fitness costs €2.29.

3.2 Strava: The best free app for runners and cyclists

For endurance athletes, Strava is arguably the most popular app - even though there has been some recent criticism from the MTB camp for indirectly inciting users to indulge in reckless speeding and/or trail vandalism with the best time feature (KOM) on certain routes and trails. Please, maintain a fair and considerate viewpoint here, shall we?

Interface: Strava's interface is clear and well implemented. Since the app is tailored for runners and cyclists, there are clear statistics for runs and bike rides to check out. This way, certain routes can be repeated many times to track your own progress. There are also numerous community challenges, such as a virtual January half-marathon.

Strava records your activities and challenges you to be the best you / © NextPit

Fitness test/warmup/cooldown: Strava skips these points.

Workout: Strava connects to various smartwatches, fitness trackers, running sensors, and heart rate monitors. For endurance workouts, so you can always keep track of your data during your workout. Strava then analyzes your training level and provides advice on the intensity required to hit the desired sweet spot so that you can train at an ideal pace. However, the advanced training features are only available for paying members.

Price: For the Pro features, Strava offers a 30-day free trial membership. After that, depending on how much you pay, you'll be charged between five and eight Euros each month if you want full access to the training dashboard, competition functions against other subscribers, or heart rate analysis.

Strava records your times and compares them with those of other runners / © NextPit

Alternatives: Many running watches offer apps with a similar range of functions to Strava. I particularly like the Garmin app, which offers detailed training plans for a wide variety of running goals. If you buy a smartwatch, you often receive a comprehensive tool in a single device and do not need a separate app like Strava. Otherwise, Runtastic also has similar apps in its range.

3.3 Freeletics: fitness app, trainer, and nutritionist

Whether it's the app itself on your smartphone or users at your local city park, you're bound to have come across Freeletics at some point in time. The fitness app has managed to bring together both fitness and community aspects like no other and also offers individual trainer coaching and nutrition advice.

Interface: The Freeletics app is well-styled and clearly structured. However, you can feel a bit lost at the beginning with all the workouts from Hera to Athena. A great strength of this app is the community aspect - you can arrange workouts with other Freeletics fans at countless spots.

The coach will help you with your workout plan and give you nutrition tips / © NextPit

Fitness test: After registering, the Freeletics app asks for some basic data about your personal goals and fitness level. However, you will only be required to complete an actual fitness test if you decide to sign up for an individual training plan, i.e. pay. There is no medical disclaimer here.

Warmup/Cooldown: The Freeletics app offers various warmup and stretching routines. If you want to improve your results, you should take advantage of them.

Workout: The workouts are well explained and definitely geared for efficiency, but can also seem a bit monotonous. If you want a common thread in the form of a workout plan, you'll need the paid version of Freeletics - otherwise, you're on your own when it comes to picking routines that you like. And with pull-ups, I would wish for there to be less fidgeting - greetings to the Crossfitters out there ;-)

Price: The free version of Freeletics offers 19 different workouts. If you want to access customized nutrition and training plans, you will have to pay; depending on the package, it costs anywhere from €60 to €90 every six months. To kick off 2021, Freeletics is offering a 30 percent discount. Freeletics apps can be downloaded for free from Google Play and the Apple App Store. Personal coaches, on the other hand, will cost you extra each week. However, the workouts themselves are available for free. The same goes for the workout videos, which are free for download and offline viewing later.

Download videos that show you the exercises / © NextPit

3.4 Pumatrac: Workouts with celebrity trainers

Sure, Pumatrac is obviously advertising for - surprise, surprise, Puma. But the workout app is really well done and completely free. So, the heavy branding plastered all over the place is totally forgivable in my opinion.