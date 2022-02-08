Amazon deal: AirPods alternative by JBL for $50!

A great pair of wireless, in-ear headphones, the JBL Tune 225TWS are now available on Amazon at a very low price. In this deal, we found the fantastic AirPods alternative for just under $50! Keep reading this article to figure out if this is the right wireless headphones deal for you.

The JBL Tune 225TWS is 50% off on Amazon.

From an original of $99.95, only $49.95.

only $49.95. The JBL Tune 225TWS offers a cheaper alternative to the Apple AirPods.

If you are looking for a cheap pair of true wireless headphones that do not make any concessions in sound, then the JBL Tune 225TWS may be the ones for you. With a starting price of $99.99, the earbuds are known for their strong bass sound profile - this is JBL we are talking here after all!

Yes, they may lack some of the more premium features, like ANC, but they are probably some of the best headphones you can get for this price. In this Amazon deal, we found the JBL Tune 225TWS for something under $50, which is a 50% discount!

Are the JBL Tune 225TWS the right AirPods alternative for you?

The JBL Tune 225TWS have a design that matches any pop style! / © JBL

The JBL Tune 225TWS are a nice take on the now traditional eardrop style headphones. Their elegant, smooth edges and lines as well as the pebble-sized case, have a sense of quality to them that is rarely found on $100 headphones.

Aside from their great design, they are also quite lightweight at only 2.01 ounces, around 57 grams in total. But do not let that fool you since JBL still managed to fit some considerable features in the tiny form factor.

Starting from the sound, we get JBL Pure Bass Sound, which is the trademark sound profile by JBL which tells us everything we need to know about how those earbuds go about their business. With loud bass. So if you do not like bass-heavy profiles and prefer a more balanced approach without the use of equalizers, then I will direct you elsewhere.

But if you are a bass lover on a budget - and still reading those lines, let us see what else the JBL Tune 225TWS offers. In terms of battery, we get 25 hours of playback with the case and up to 5 hours of continuous playback. Additionally, we get Dual Connect, which allows you to seamlessly swap between the left and the right earbud for calls and music!

Do you like the JBL Tune 225TWS? Would you be interested in similar deals? Let me know in the comments!