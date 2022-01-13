Best email apps for Android & iOS: Inbox like a boss

The pre-loaded email apps from Android and iOS happen to run well by themselves. However, numerous alternatives await you in the Google Play Store and Apple's App Store. Below are some of the best mail applications available that should offer additional convenience and better data protection.

If you set up your new Android smartphone or iPhone, you will be asked for an email address that you would like to have associated with the smartphone. This is also a rather practical move because you can browse through your inbox directly via pre-loaded applications such as Apple Mail or Gmail in the first place. However, there are also many alternatives!

This is because sending e-mails on a smartphone basically relies on the same principles as those found on a PC. So if you know your way around words like "Pop3 server" or "IMAP", then you are good to go. Thanks to these standardized protocols, you can also use your Google or Apple email addresses in many other email apps. A world of practical functions awaits you!

Gmail

Gmail comes pre-installed on Android smartphones, replacing the default mail app in Android some time back. During the course of doing so, e-mail addresses from third-party providers such as Outlook, Yahoo, GMX, or your local email service providers can also be configured accordingly. These accounts are then displayed either separately or in a unified mailbox under All Inboxes.

The Gmail app supports third-party providers and allows time-delayed sending of emails. / © NextPit

Gmail is free, but Google's AI reads your emails and suggests spam, filter, and reply options accordingly. There are also occasional ads disguised as emails; which are similar to the first two ads in Google search results.

The Gmail app is easy to use and offers a slew of useful features. You can undo the sending of e-mails (within a short time frame), schedule the sending time, and define swiping gestures in the overview. The Google integration intelligently connects contacts and calendars, so that you can send invitations without having to go through the calendar in the e-mail app. When searching, the Gmail app uses the index on the Google server instead of slowly searching the offline database - including for keywords within emails and PDF attachments.

Download Gmail from the Google Play Store

ProtonMail

ProtonMail is an open-source secure email provider based in Switzerland, a country known for its strict privacy laws. This is where the ProtonMail servers are located. The project was launched at CERN in 2013 and has grown rapidly ever since, no doubt due to its mission to provide a safer and private internet for everyone. Therefore, you can always create an account and use the service for free. There are premium plans that also offer more features, but the free version is sufficient for most users.

Even with a free basic account, you can send end-to-end encrypted emails. / © NextPit

The service offers end-to-end encryption of your messages, even if the recipient doesn't have the app. In this case, you can secure the message using a password. Another nice security feature is the ability for you to set your emails to automatically "self-destruct" or delete themselves after a specified number of hours or days.

Unique Security Features: Sets expiration dates and passwords for individual emails. / © NextPit

The inbox design is very modern and intuitive, so you won't have any problems with the user experience. Also, it has an elegant look with a light purple scheme that is very appealing to the eyes. You can use ProtonMail in your computer's browser or in the iOS and Android applications.

Download ProtonMail from the Google Play Store

Aqua Mail

The freemium app known as Aqua Mail allows only one email account in the free version. If you pay the annual $19.99 subscription fee, there will be no more irritating advertisements in addition to the ability to manage all your accounts within this app. Aqua Mail allows private backups of e-mails and settings and has one advantage over Gmail: the application does not read your e-mails.

Aqua Mail's design is based on Apple Mail and Gmail. / © NextPit

In addition, AquaMail is based on Apple Mail when it comes to its user interface. So if you've used an iPhone before, you will most probably dive right in without any steep learning curve. You can select all e-mails on a page by swiping on the sender icon, swipe left or right when reading an e-mail to jump to the next e-mail, or define swipe gestures in the overview. Images in emails are not automatically loaded (courtesy of its privacy controls) and links open in an in-app browser.

Download AquaMail from the Google Play Store

BlueMail

The completely free email app, BlueMail, turns emails into tasks. You can choose to be notified about them again later or mark them as "completed". You can also use a switch to filter the inbox for e-mails from address book contacts. This creates an overview in the mail app at the push of a button.

BlueMail is unique when it comes to handling emails, but has a fairly basic editor. / © NextPit

The actual writing of emails is not difficult at all, either. BlueMail's email editor is rather minimalistic. There are no encryption options to boot. BlueMail was primarily designed to manage multiple inboxes in parallel via the vertical tabs on the left edge. However, this feature was not part of the trial.

Download BlueMail via the Google Play Store

FairEmail

Completely open-source and rather lightweight but still armed with a wide variety of functions, FairEmail ticks most of the right boxes. The FairEmail app is available in the Play Store and in the "F-Droid" APK directory. The highlight? FairEmail can be linked to a PGP service provider. You can send fully encrypted e-mails, but S/MIME encryption is only available for cash.

FairEmail is one of the nicer open source mail apps. / © NextPit

As an in-app purchase or after a donation, you will receive additional functions such as color codes for your accounts, notification channels (folder, account or sender-based), a snooze button for emails, delayed sending, reply templates, Filter, an online search index, keywords, S/MIME encryption and a practical widget for your home screen. So if you were to shell out several dollars in one go, this app can do significantly more than Gmail and also performs significantly better in terms of data protection and privacy.

Downlaod FairEmail on the Google Play Store or F-Droid

Nine

After the two-week trial period, the fee-based mail app Nine costs a one-time fee of $14.99. I was able to navigate through this app with ease among the rest. If you press the delete button in an email, will you jump straight to the next one. A totally empty inbox can be easily achieved in this manner.

The mail app Nine has a particularly successful design. / © NextPit

I also particularly liked the variety of swipe gestures in the inbox and the editor of Nine. There are numerous notification channels to boot. This allows you to let the smartphone vibrate until you read the email in a specific folder.

Another unique selling point is that Nine is the only email app that integrates a calendar which will synchronise with the built-in Google or Microsoft accounts. Unfortunately, CalDAV and CardDAV are still missing.

Download Nine for Android on the Google Play Store

Spike

Spike's functional structure is well known, and anyone who has used WhatsApp, Slack, Skype or any other popular instant messenger will immediately feel right at home. However, Spike isn't meant for texting and instant messaging, it's for email. Basically, Spike brings all the convenience of instant messaging services like WhatsApp to your email threads. Gone are the bulky subject lines, the unwieldy threads, and all the rest of the email stuff that feels outdated in 2021.

It also doesn't matter if you use Spike and the receiver doesn't. The person you reply to will still receive a normal email, as if you sent it to them via Gmail or something similar. Spike is available for Android, iOS, Mac and PC. You don't need a separate account, just log in with your email account and password and you're ready to send emails the same way you send WhatsApp messages - it's super easy!

Download Spike from the Google Play Store

Outlook

Microsoft is working hard to improve its email business (and its mobile apps across the board), and Outlook is further proof of that. It looks seamless, has all the features you'd probably need, and can sort incoming messages across several categories.

Microsoft may be "old school", but it has new tricks. / © NextPit

OneDrive and the Outlook calendar have been integrated, so it's perfect for Microsoft users (although other accounts are also supported). A tab displays the most important emails first, with quick filter options to help you sift through large numbers of messages easily.

Download Outlook from the Google Play Store

