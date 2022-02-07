Free instead of $3.99: This app pairs your books with music

You love reading, and you love music? Then you should check out Moodreads! This Android app allows you to play background music based on the book you are reading. And the best: Moodreads is temporarily free on the Google Play Store!

No expiration date is specified for this promo.

The app contains no ads or in-app purchases.

Moodreads also works with your Chromecast.

If you want to make your book reading sessions more immersive, Moodreads is a real gold nugget. And it's also temporarily free on the Google Play Store.

Why is the free Moodreads app worth it?

The principle of Moodreads is very simple. Just type the title of a book in the search bar, and the application will suggest a piece of music that fits the mood of your book. The search tool is not very advanced and sometimes you have to add the author's name to find the right book. But I was able to discover my favorite books and, as long as your book is fiction (no essays, manuals etc...), you have a good chance of finding it.

The app also features an automatic search feature that uses the ISBN code of your book allowing you to find it very quickly.

The interface is minimalist, and the search tool is very easy to use although not very advanced / © NextPit

The app uses APIs from Goodreads and Google Books and claims to list over a billion books. Once you find the music, it plays in a loop and you can't really control the playback except with a simple pause button. You can set a timer so that the application closes after 30 or 60 minutes. And another button lets you play a rain sound over the music to enhance the cozy atmosphere of your reading session.

Moodreads also natively supports streaming via Chromecast to launch the app on your smart TV or connected speaker. You can save up to nine books to your favorites library.

Does the free Moodreads app respect your personal data?

On the Play Store page, the developer of Moodreads has included a privacy policy. It is based in Spain, in Malaga. After a quick scan via the exodus-privacy platform, we can see that the app does not contain any tracker, either advertising or analytics.

The app requires seven system permissions to work, including access to your network to launch your song searches. And unfortunately, the app is not really usable offline since you will need a connection to stream the music. On the other hand, there are no ads, no in-app purchases, no Pro version and above all, no need to create an account.

What do you think of Moodreads and do you find applications like this interesting? Let me know in the comments!