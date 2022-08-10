Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro review: Upgrade for outdoor enthusiasts

Samsung retired the Classic line and launched the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro in 2022. With extremely robust materials and new navigation features, the smartwatch will especially please outdoor athletes. We have already reviewed the Samsung watch and have a first hands-on for you! We also tell you what has changed in the Watch 5.

Good Solid and high-quality build

Turn-by-turn navigation, GPX import/export

Extensive tracking features

Works very well with Samsung smartphones Bad Full functionality only with Samsung smartphones

Does not work with iPhones

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro release date and price The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is available in stores from August 26. The smartwatch comes in two colors: Black Titanium and Grey Titanium. You can also choose between the standard version and the LTE version. The former costs $449.99 while the latter is a hefty $499.99. You can also configure the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro via Samsung's Bespoke Studio. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is available in light and dark colors. Which model do you like better? / © NextPit However, Samsung has an exciting offer for early birds. Those who pre-order the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro by August 26 will receive up to $200 in credit for Samsung Pay.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro design and build quality The new Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is really bulky and is only available in a 45mm format, which quickly makes it look oversized on petite wrists. Samsung relies on titanium for the case material, and the display glass is made of sapphire, which is almost twice as hard as the display glass of the Watch 4 with a hardness of 29 GPa. The raised screen bezel provides additional protection. You can also make calls with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with the LTE version even without having a smartphone nearby. / © NextPit Like last year's generation, the Galaxy Watch 5 series also has two physical buttons on the right side of the case. A model with a rotating bezel is no longer available in 2022 with the discontinuation of the "Classic" line. Instead, all models rely on a virtual bezel: You can perform a circular motion on the touchscreen to quickly scroll through lists. I also like the new magnetic clasp, which Samsung calls "D-Buckle Sports Band". For smaller wrists, Samsung offers the Galaxy Watch 5 this year, which is optionally available in a 44- or 40-millimeter format. In terms of display hardness, the Galaxy Watch 5 is roughly between last year's model and the new Pro. Compared to the Galaxy Watch 5, it is noticeable that the display is better protected by a protruding edge. / © NextPit The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro offers a Super AMOLED display that looks really fancy. We could not test it under direct sunlight during our hands-on, but the Galaxy Watch 4 cut a good figure here in our review. It would have to be a devil's bargain if the Watch 5 Pro were a disappointment here. I also liked the new interactive watchfaces. They not only look chic, but also adapt to your Galaxy Z Flip 4 in terms of style. Speaking of adapting: You can also order the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro via the Bespoke Studio and have several customization options for color, wristbands, and so on.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro performance At the back, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro and the Watch 5 as well, by the way, once again features the Bioactive sensor that was already responsible for pulse, oxygen saturation, blood pressure, and body fat composition monitoring in the Watch 4. Samsung claimed to have improved the accuracy levels once again, especially when it comes to measuring body fat composition. As with the old model, there is also an ECG sensor here. The BioActive sensor at the bottom of the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro measures all kinds of body data. / © NextPit So what's new this year? The Watch 5 series can now estimate how much water you lost through sweating while exercising and offers improved recovery analysis. There's also a new sleep tracking app that guides you to better sleep habits via step-by-step instructions and also includes your smart home in the loop via SmartThings support here. The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro has also received a number of exclusive features that will not make it to the Watch 5. For example, the watch now offers turn-by-turn navigation and the option to import and export routes, both in GPX format. In addition, you can let the watch take you back to the starting point during workouts thanks to the track-back feature. Unfortunately, the new navigation features were still unavailable on our review unit. The Samsung Health app clearly presents the collected data and gives you concrete instructions on how you can improve your health. / © NextPit Support for external accessories, especially for Bluetooth chest straps or cadence sensors, is still unavailable in the fifth generation of the Galaxy Watch. Now that is a pity indeed. Nevertheless, outdoor sports enthusiasts should be particularly happy about the new tracking and navigation features .

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro battery Battery life has always been one of the main points of criticism for Samsung's smartwatches - and the South Koreans have at least increased it a bit. The Galaxy Watch 5 now has approximately a ten percent increase in battery capacity compared with the previous generation, offering 284 mAh (40mm) and 410 mAh (44mm), respectively. The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is a league higher at 590 mAh and is supposed to last 20 hours with continuous GPS tracking according to the manufacturer. That is not bad for a Galaxy smartwatch, but in comparison to Garmin smartwatches, these figures are laughable. Samsung accommodates a 590 mAh battery in the bulky casing. By the way, the watch also supports wireless charging. / © NextPit