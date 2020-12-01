The best Apple and Android smartwatches of 2020
The smartwatch market is huge, with plenty of devices to choose from that offer good performance and design at any price point. The big question is: what is the right smartwatch for your needs? After considering them all, we've put together our list of the best smartwatches available today.
Jump to section:
- The best overall smartwatch (WatchOS)
- The best overall smartwatch (WearOS)
- The smartwatch with the best battery life
- The most stylish smartwatch
- The best smartwatch for sports
- The best hybrid smartwatch
- The best affordable smartwatch
The best Apple smartwatch (WatchOS): Apple Watch Series 6
If we're talking about smartwatches, the conversation naturally has to start in one place: with the Apple Watch Series 6. The Cupertino firm continues to lead smartwatch sales, and for good reason.
Apple has an OLED display measuring 1.78 inches, with a resolution of 448x368 pixels and now thinner bezels. The new S6 processor is more powerful, has two cores and provides better battery management. It is water-resistant up to 50 meters, comes with an ECG heart monitor, a blood oxygen sensor, and 32GB of storage capacity, and is available in a version with e-SIM. The only problem? Its large price tag.
Rating
Apple Watch Series 6 pros and cons:
|Pros:
|Cons:
|WatchOS still the best smartwatch software
|Expensive
|Lots of strap options
|Best when combined with an iPhone
The best WearOS smartwatch: Samsung Galaxy Watch 3
If you have an Android smartphone, it is possible that an Apple Watch is not the best option, since synchronization can be an issue. In that case, the most complete smartwatch package is the Galaxy Watch 3.
Available in two sizes, 45 mm with a 1.4-inch display or 41 mm with a 1.2-inch display, the Super AMOLED screen offers very good results, with a brightness that adapts to all situations. In addition, the watch is also available with e-SIM. The Galaxy Watch is more than resistant thanks to Gorilla Glass DX + and IP68 protection against water and dust.
As for the software, Samsung is still committed to its Tizen-based wearable OS, and its processor is an Exynos 9110 dual-core accompanied by internal storage of 8 GB. Like the Apple Watch, it also has an ECG monitor. And if you like the Galaxy Watch but prefer something more compact and sporty, I recommend the Galaxy Active, the latest Samsung smartwatch.
Rating
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 pros and cons:
|Pros:
|Cons:
|Excellent build quality
|Battery life is not great
|ECG monitor
|ECG only works in the USA and South Korea.
The smartwatch with the best battery life: Huawei Watch GT 2
Maybe you are looking for a smartwatch with good battery life, so you do not have to worry too much about running out of power during your day. The 445 mAh Huawei Watch GT 2 can reach up to two weeks without having to be charged, and that is something that few smartwatches can say. And if you only use the clock features, without synchronizing it with your smartphone, it can work for a whole month.
It is also a good choice for athletes, since it is very light (41 grams), very comfortable and easy to handle. You can use it to swim, as it is water-resistant up to 5 ATM. Although, in general, the specs may seem inferior to the competition, the long battery life justifies the purchase.
Rating
Huawei Watch GT 2 pros and cons:
|Pros:
|Cons:
|Great battery life
|GPS sometimes inaccurate
|Affordable price
|Unnecessary notifications
The most stylish smartwatch
Emporio Armani Connected, design and quality on your wrist
Although sometimes we associate smartwatches with sports, there are also models in which design is the most important factor. Emporio Armani has a long history with its traditional wristwatches, and its first smartwatch remains true to its principles, giving great importance to design and quality. At first glance, it seems that we are looking at a conventional watch, since it is not at all bulky, but incorporates all the functions of a smartwatch.
In addition to allowing you to show off the latest fashion, you can also monitor your activities with Google Fit or see your heart rate.
Even though the 512 MB of RAM is more than enough, the performance of your Snapdragon Wear 2100 chip is not the best, causing some delays in opening applications. On the other hand, its thin design affects in another key section: the battery, which you will have to recharge daily. In short, the Emporo Armani Connected looks perfectly on your wrist in all kinds of situations, but with a performance that is not among the best.
Michael Kors Access, refined elegance
Like the Armani device, this Michael Kors Access looks more like a traditional watch, in this case adapted to a more feminine style. Manufactured in stainless steel, it is faithful to the line followed by the famous designer in its analog watches, but integrating all kinds of functions.
With a 1.19-inch AMOLED screen of 390x390 pixels, it stands out for its lightness. And if you need a slightly sportier option, you can always change the strap. In addition, it includes GPS, tracking your physical activity with Google Fit and water resistance to a depth of 30 meters.
The best smartwatch for sports: Fitbit Versa
If sports are your thing, and you are looking for a smartwatch that accompanies you for it all, that is resistant and registers all your activities, the Fitbit Versa will not disappoint you. More and more users are betting on Fitbit, one of the companies that has evolved the most in recent years.
Due to a similar design, some consider it an economical version of the Apple Watch Series 4, though even lighter and thinner. Its 1.34-inch screen uses LCD technology, and its battery life is one of its strengths. Precisely for that reason we recommend it for sports lovers, since they won't have to charge their smartwatch for about 4 days, there's no need to be afraid of running out of battery in the middle of exercise. Its weakness? It does not have its own GPS, so you should keep your smartphone nearby.
In addition, its price makes it one of the most compelling smartwatches: less than $200.
The best hybrid smartwatch: Withings ScanWatch
Hybrids are those watches that, although aesthetically resembling a traditional watch, can be connected to smartphones and incorporate the features of the latest smartwatches. We especially recommend the Withings ScanWatch, available in white or black. It is a discreet smartwatch that fulfils its function without attracting attention.
Heir to the Nokia Steel HR, it retains its sporty appearance. Made of stainless steel, it offers the main analogue dial that shows the time, and a secondary watch face that shows the percentage of the daily goal reached, for example, the famous 10,000 steps. It is quite thin, and at the same time, quite light. It incorporates two of the most demanded features in these wearables: GPS tracking and heart rate detection. According to the manufacturer, it has an excellent battery life of up to 25 days of normal use.
Rating
Withings Steel HR Sport pros and cons:
|Pros:
|Cons:
|Wide range of functions
|Pedometer accuracy needs some work
|Simple to operate
|Still relatively expensive
The best affordable smartwatch: Mobvoi TicWatch E2
If you want to buy a full smartwatch, but don't want to spend too much, the Mobvoi Ticwatch E2 is the best option. It's cheap, functional, and everything it does, it does well.
It is a 1.39-inch smartwatch, with an AMOLED screen and a resolution of 400 x 400 pixels, 512 MB of RAM and 4 GB of storage. Not bad for only $160. Plus, its 415 mAh battery doesn't disappoint.
Obviously, for this price, you have to give up some things: it has no automatic brightness adjustment, it does not have NFC, and its design is not the most beautiful in the world.
What is your favourite smartwatch? Let us know!
