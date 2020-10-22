How to sync your iTunes music library on Android
Before smartphones were as capable as they are today, many of us listened to music on iPods, and built up sizable music collections in the process. We have outlined the best methods for switching to Android, including how to use the official Apple Music app to access your iTunes library.
Jump to section:
1. Transfer iTunes to Android using Google Play Music
Google Play Music provides cloud storage for up to 50,000 songs, accessible from both your desktop and your phone. Best of all - it's compatible with iTunes. To sync the two systems, you'll need to download Google Music Manager (or Google Play Music for Chrome) onto your computer and the Google Play Music app to your phone.
Open the program, and log in with your Google account. Select the location of the music you want to upload (in this case, iTunes) and Google Music Manager will start to upload the music files contained within.
The desktop version will automatically sync with the Google Play Music app on your phone – open it, tap My Library and you'll see your music starting to appear. Uploading large music collections can take a while, but as you don't have to physically connect your phone to your computer, you can go about your day while Music Manager does its work.
2. iTunes and Android: Synchronize with doubleTwist
With the free Windows program and the Android app doubleTwist, you can easily synchronize your iTunes library with Android. First, download the program for your PC from the doubleTwist homepage and install it. Then grab your Android smartphone and download the doubleTwist app from the Google Play Store.
The doubleTwist app for Android is available free of charge or as a pro version for around $10, depending on your region. The latter offers some special features that are not necessary for the synchronization between iTunes and Android.
Now launch doubleTwist on your computer. You have a choice on whether you want your Android smartphone to sync with iTunes via USB or AirSync. I recommend the USB method. This is not only included in the free version of doubleTwist, but it is also much faster than Wi-Fi.
But before you can click on the big Sync Now button, you should first right-click on the doubleTwist icon in the Windows system tray and select Preferences -> Use iTunes library to let doubleTwist access your iTunes library. If you also have a device with a microSD slot, you should select the external memory card as the storage location in the settings. Depending on the card, you can get the entire music collection on your phone.
Now, when you click Sync Now, your entire iTunes music collection, including all playlists, will be copied to your Android smartphone. If your collection is larger than the memory of your smartphone, this is not necessarily the best solution. It makes more sense to create a playlist on iTunes called "Android", for example, which only contains the music you really want to copy. Once you have created the list, simply switch to the Music tab in doubleTwist and select your previously created Android playlist under Playlists.
Once the synchronization is complete, you can now play and access your iTunes music using doubleTwist Player for Android. However, it's also available in other music players if you don't like doubleTwist.
3. Transfer iTunes to Android with iSyncr
There are various dedicated apps for transferring your iTunes music to your Android phone in the Play Store. We tested several and found that iSyncr was the simplest and most efficient.
To start, download the iSyncr app from the Play Store to your phone (check below for the link), and the desktop app to your PC. Connect your device to your computer with a USB cable, then open the iSyncr desktop app.
It should automatically open a window asking which files you want to sync with your device. Tick the box next to iTunes and then click Synchronise. iSyncr will then transfer your iTunes files to your phone.
When the process is finished, click End. You'll then be able to play the files using your chosen music player, although the makers of iSyncr recommend their own Rocket Player app. It's also possible to transfer iTunes files over Wi-Fi with iSyncr, as long as your phone and computer are connected to the internet via the same network.
4. Transfer iTunes to Android via USB
If you don't want to rely on a third-party app to use iTunes with your Android phone, then you can manually transfer the files to your device. This method is simple and efficient, but, as above, is limited by the available storage on your device or its mircoSD card.
Connect your phone to your PC with a USB cable. Open Windows Explorer, and locate the iTunes folder on your computer. Drag and drop it into your device's music folder to copy the files onto your phone. The music will be visible in your chosen music player app once the transfer is complete.
5. Use Apple Music for Android
Apple usually doesn't make apps for Android. But in an effort to keep iTunes customers who wisely made the switch to Android, Apple made the Apple Music for Android app. It has its flaws, but it's the official way to listen to your iTunes music on Android.
Because it is an Apple service you will need an Apple ID to use it. You should already have one since you have iTunes music. Make sure you retrieve your account if you can't find the information and consider contacting customer support if you are still unable to access it.
The Apple Music app gives you the same features as iTunes, with recommendations for you from a 30 million song catalog. You can keep all of the playlists you made when you used iOS and transferring is fairly simple. It is a streaming service (like Spotify) that requires a subscription, but the first three months are free. Download it from the link below:
How to add music from your collection to the Android app:
Open iTunes on your computer, where you have presumably bought your music from iTunes or ripped old CDs. Sign into the iTunes Store with your Apple ID on your computer, and make sure you're signed in with the same ID on your Android app. On your computer, turn on iCloud Music Library and wait for it to update. Once that is done, all your music on iTunes will be available on your Android's Apple Music app.
What do you think is the best way to use iTunes with your Android phone? Tell us about it in the comments.
I am a cross-platform user also an Apple Music individual subscriber. But the individual plan doesn't allow me to stream music to more than one device at a time, which it's a bit inconvenient. Then I happened to find a software named TuneFab Apple Music Converter which is able to get rid of the Apple Music DRM and convert songs to multiple formats. I also find it useful in managing my music playlist. So now I am inclined to select songs from my library and then use this software to convert and save the DRM-free files to my Android device for playback. Besides, the converter can even remove DRM from audiobooks. It's a helpful tool for organizing audio content on the iTunes library. Worth a try.
AudFree audio capture is good for you to sync your iTunes music library on Android. The converted music is of lossless quality. You can upload the songs to your Android devices and listen to them freely.
I use "MusConv tool" to manage all my music playlists. It works with all the top streaming services and let you save/transfer/import/export your music in various formats among various platforms
Very useful article
I have always had Android phones and a MacBook Pro and have tried for years to get all of my music from iTunes on my phone and it has never worked. I tried various methods , but they were always unsuccessful. I really had hope that DoubleTwist would do it, but in my opinion that was a total waste of money to spend on their app. I could never get the music to transfer- very little of it anyways and it was certainly not stored like it was in iTunes, something that is done very well actually. It would not work over Wi-Fi or via USB. Wi-fi would work, but it was so slow and eventually one of two things would happen, the app on my MBP would crash or it just slowed my MBP down so much that it was unusable. I have now finally found the Apple Music app for Android and currently am syncing my library to the iCloud and am keeping my fingers crossed that this might finally be the solution to getting all of my music onto my Android device.
I also found doubleTwist to be a useless piece of rubbish.
as I know , Apple music are combined with DRM. If you'd like to sync apple music to android, you have to get rid of drm protection. I just come across with this software: DRmare Apple Music Converter for Windows/Mac. You may take a look at it.
Actually, music purchased from iTunes has been DRM-free since early 2009; the movies and TV shows, on the other hand, still have DRM.
So what was the result.... give us an update? I would love to know because I am considering going from an iPhone to an Android.
I know drmare drm audio converter, which is really a great app to convert any audio files to common audio formats.
Thanks for your nice post. Before read your article, I usually need to use the tool, called DRmare DRM Audio Converter to help me transfer iTunes audios, like audiobooks and Apple Music to Android phone. Thanks a lot for this useful article.
Article says "Select the location of the music you want to upload (in this case, iTunes)". I could find nothing in Play Music on a Chromebook for location or upload. Very poorly written.
I am having a hard time converting from my iPhone to my Google Pixel 2XL. I have copied all my important data, photos, calendars contacts etc, but my music is driving me nuts. I have an extensive music library, 30+GB, and I am trying to transfer my playlists and music from iTunes to my android device. My google play library constantly messes up and stops syncing songs to my library, due to my large library. When i plug in my device using USB - USB-C programs such as iSyncr free and android file manager are not allowing me to drag and drop my music into my phones memory which is 128GB. Anyone have any solutions or programs I should be looking into?
All of my ripped CDs are currently in iTunes, which I use on a Macbook Pro running Yosemite. I am transitioning off of all Apple platforms so I didn't want to add yet another app from Apple to anything, least of all my Android Google Pixel XL. I wanted a selection of my music transferred to the Pixel and finally made it work this way without physical USB connections and without paying Apple (I do not pay for iTunes or iCloud) or Google (I have 15GB free on Google Drive and don't want to pay for an upgrade to more storage):
1. Installed Google Backup and Sync on my MBP.
2. Create a single music transfer directory to be synced with Google Drive.
3. Copy up to 15G at a time to the transfer directory and sync to Drive.
4. Important: Exit Backup and Sync before I get tempted to clean up the transfer directory!
5. Start the Google Drive app on Pixel.
6. Downloading the tunes from Drive involves selecting all CD by CD, then also downloading CD by CD (painful). You can select all from the top level of Drive but then I don't see any Download option; that only works inside of flat directories.
7. I had no luck with Google Play Music on the Pixel, but searches showed that there might be some DRM nonsense going on. I installed VLC Media Player instead.
8. Start VLC, refresh (makes it look for all audio files on local storage) and the downloaded tunes appear. I have had no trouble playing any ripped CDs transferred this way, don't know about other content (e.g. iTunes purchases).
Repeat by cleaning up Drive (need to clean up from main folder and Trash folder to reclaim all space) and transfer directory and then moving over another 15G. This probably isn't the most convenient method, but the price is right and it's sufficient for somebody who just wants a few 10Gs of songs on their Android phone.
As iTunes has its own standard for music and it is totally different from Android, so it is difficult for people to transfer data from iTunes to Android in one click. Therefore, if you know some tips and tricks about how to transfer songs, videos, iTunes U, Podcasts, and more from iTunes to android, it will simplify your steps in some ways.
I'm surprised there wasn't an inclusion of third party music management programs similar to Itunes. I use MusicBee myself, which is very much like Itunes. It can be a bit advanced for folks, but once you get it set up and going if you leave well enough alone in the advance settings then it'll run trouble free. I sync it with my Android device and drag and drop songs between the two.
After days of searching, i came across this article, then your comment - and mehn, MusicBee did it for me - just what i wanted.
Thanks for dropping your comment
Still don't want ITunes on any of my stuff.
What do you use for your music?
The sole need I had for an android audio player was the ability to play a huge itunes collection. An audio video player called VLC was the perfect solution.
I know, I'm a dinosaur who bought all my music. Converted most of it from CDs, and yeah, bought lots on iTunes. I ditched apple phones a few years ago. I play my collection mostly in my truck. My 4Runner accepts USB jump drives for audio, & so does my phone.
I copy/pasted my itunes mefia folder from my pc to a 256GB USB jump drive. The USB drive attaches to my android phone through a short male micro usb to female usb cord. The detachable USB drive means I don't tie up internal phone storage or have excess battery drain.
Google Play music refused to read the jump drive, and access from my android file folder wasn't much better... So I did some research, and the VLC audio/video app was the perfect solution. Clean, easy design. 😎🤘