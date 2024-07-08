Nothing just launched the CMF Phone 1. CMF is Nothing's sub-brand. The CMF Phone 1 is sold for under $200 . This affordable Android smartphone caught my eye with its modular look. In this hands-on, I will share my initial thoughts about the CMF Phone 1.

Design and screen

Design is the main selling point of the CMF Phone 1. The back features an interchangeable panel and a tiny knob where you can attach a variety of accessories.

Pros:

Unique design.

Cool modular or "interchangeable" concept.

Flat screen with fairly thin bezels.

120 Hz and good brightness.

Cons:

IPX2 certification only

No Gorilla Glass for the screen.

Expensive accessories and covers considering the smartphone's price.

The DIY aspect of changing the back plate and attaching accessories gives a playful aspect to the CMF Phone 1. / © nextpit

The CMF Phone 1 doesn't look like other Nothing smartphones. There's no transparent back. Instead, the back is actually a panel that can be removed via the four small visible screws. Overall, Nothing offers the handset in four colors: black, green, blue, and orange. Of course, additional panels must be purchased separately. They cost $35 a pop, which I think is a bit steep.

The black and green colors are made of matte plastic which is very pleasant to the touch. The orange and blue variants arrive in faux leather. Even if this is a bit of a departure from Nothing's classic design, it still remains within range of the manufacturer's spirit. The design has a very industrial look, with visible screws, and the metalized camera module providing the impression of it having just come off the factory press.

At the bottom right, there's a little knob. You can unscrew it and use it as a way to release the back panel. This knob is known as the "Accessory Point", serving as an attachment for accessories.

Nothing sells them separately for $20 a pop. There's a lanyard, a stand to hold the smartphone, and a card holder to compensate for the absence of NFC.

I think the idea is simply brilliant. You can mix-and-match colors or combine two accessories at the same time (not all of them). In short, it gives a new dimension to the smartphone as an object. It's not just an impersonal brick of glass and plastic. It's a customizable brick, with bits that snap on, snap off, and are interchangeable.

It's clever, appealing to my collector's habit of snapping up all the accessories and cases. Not only that, it also appeals to my "Lego" side, with the idea of "building" your smartphone.

I'm thinking whether Nothing could take the concept even further with a modular design à la Fairphone. If you can more or less easily remove the back of the smartphone, why not make battery replacement equally easy?

Apart from that, the smartphone is IPX2 certified for water resistance. This means you can't dunk it and the IPX2 certification applies with and without the plate at the back.

As for the display, a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen offers visual clarity with 1800 x 2400 pixel resolution. The refresh rate stands at 120 Hz, with typical brightness of 500 to 700 nits, rising to 2,000 nits peak brightness. The screen is flat and the bezels are fairly slim, although the chin is a little too prominent for my taste.