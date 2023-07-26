Hot topics

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (Classic) Hands-On: Embracing Evolution, Not Revolution

Authored by: Camila Rinaldi

nextpit Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Hands On
© nextpit

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series introduce two new variants. The Galaxy Watch 6 stands out as the upgraded model in the 2023 line-up, while the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is a welcome return of a beloved version of Samsung's iconic smartwatch. We had the opportunity to briefly review both devices at the Berlin Unpacked event. Here are the main differences between them.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 release date and price

Samsung unveiled several devices today, including the Galaxy Watch 6 Series, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Fold 5, and Galaxy Tab S9 Series.

Samsung smartwatch enthusiasts will undoubtedly be pleased to learn that the Galaxy Watch Classic is back. In 2023, the company made a strategic decision and chose not to release an iteration of the Pro variant like last year. Instead, it is releasing the Galaxy Watch 6 and the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic.

Samsung is offering the Galaxy Watch 6 and the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic in two sizes and with two different connection options:

  • Galaxy Watch 6 (40 mm | Bluetooth): Priced at $299.99 and available in Gold or Graphite.
  • Galaxy Watch 6 (44 mm | LTE): Priced at $329.99 and available in Silver or Graphite.
  • Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (43 mm | Bluetooth): Priced at $399.99 and available in Black or Silver.
  • Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (47 mm | LTE): Priced at $429.99 and available in Black or Silver.

Color options for the devices include Graphite, Gold, Silver, and Black. As an added incentive, Samsung is offering a trade-in value of up to $75.

Design and Display

In a nice combination of design and engineering, both the Watch 6 and the Classic models boast two distinct sizes: 40 and 44 mm for the former, 43 and 47 mm for the latter. What is truly remarkable, however, is the significant 20% increase in display size for both models .

This is not merely a small incremental upgrade—it's a noticeable enhancement that enhances user interaction and visual appeal, as any discerning observer can attest.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (Classic)
On the left we have the Watch 5 and on the right the new Watch 6. / © nextpit

In a bold move, Samsung has increased the display size of the Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic models. The smaller versions now sport a 1.31-inch screen, a noticeable step up from the previous 1.19 inches. On the other hand, the larger variants boast an impressive 1.5-inch display, further enhancing visibility and user interaction.

Strikingly, Samsung has managed to cut down the bezel size by 15%, ensuring the already substantial Classic models do not further encroach on the wrist area. This strategic balancing act between screen size and overall bulk demonstrates Samsung's nuanced understanding of wearable tech aesthetics and user comfort.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (Classic)
Here, the difference between the Classic model and the overall Watch variant is quite clear: It's an analog bezel versus a digital one. / © nextpit

Lastly, it's not just the difference in size that distinguishes the Classic model from the standard variant. The Classic is equipped with what is referred to as an 'analog' bezel, while the overall Watch 6 employs a digital bezel for feature control. If you were to ask for my opinion, I would say that the Classic model undoubtedly provides a more precise selection tool.

On a final note regarding design, it's important to mention that Samsung has made it easier to interchange wristbands. Now, we simply need to press a button to add or remove the wristband.

User Interface and Features

Beyond hardware advancements, Samsung demonstrates its commitment to holistic well-being with the latest models. Both devices tout enhanced sleep-tracking capabilities, providing users with deeper, more granular insight into their sleep patterns .

Alongside well-established features such as ECG and body composition measurements, the Watch 6 series is equipped with a novel capability for detecting cardiac arrhythmias, further emphasizing Samsung's focus on comprehensive health tracking.

However, potential buyers should note that this groundbreaking feature may not be accessible in certain regions upon initial launch.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (Classic)
The physical buttons of the Galaxy Watch 6 are located on the right side and function as home and back selectors. / © nextpit

Samsung has also enhanced its coaching capabilities for fitness activities. Users can now establish running objectives and receive tailored guidance from their smartwatches, which direct them to the appropriate heart rate zone to help achieve these goals.

Moreover, a new feature allows for the storage of vital emergency data. In the event that the fall detection system registers an accident, first responders can quickly access critical information such as blood group, allergies, and more.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (Classic)
The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic bezel is undoubtedly a beauty. / © nextpit

Rounding out its suite of health and wellness offerings, the Watch 6 reintroduces a sensor for skin temperature monitoring, complete with associated cycle tracking and prediction features. This cements the Watch 6's position at the forefront of comprehensive health and fitness technology.

Unfortunately, I didn't have much time to delve into all of these new options on the Watch 6 series during my hands-on test. However, we will focus on each new feature in our full review as soon as we receive our test unit of the next-generation smartwatch.

Performance and Battery Life

In terms of technical specifications, all Watch 6 models share a common foundation. Replacing the previous W920 chip, the robust Exynos W930 processor now powers these devices .

Accompanied by an upgraded 2 GB of RAM, from the former 1.5 GB, and a uniform 16 GB of storage, Samsung ensures a smooth and responsive user experience.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (Classic)
The Galaxy Watch 6 (Classic) is compatible only with Samsung devices and requires the Galaxy Wearable companion app to function. / © nextpit

The batteries, too, have seen an upgrade compared to the predecessor models, with capacity now standing at 300 mAh for the smaller variants and a robust 425 mAh for the larger ones.

These devices come equipped with Google's Wear OS 4.0, which boasts an astounding array of available apps, enhancing their versatility and functionality. I also noticed that the complications, referring to the customizations in the Watch faces, now offer a more complex array of options.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 technical specifications

  Galaxy Watch Series Galaxy Watch Classic Series
Product Galaxy Watch 6 Galaxy Watch 6 Classic
Image Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 product image Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic product image
Screen Super AMOLED | Sapphire glass | Full Color Always On Display
1.3-inch | 432 x 432 pixels | 33.3 mm
or 1.5-inch | 480 x 480 pixels |  37.3 mm		 Super AMOLED | Sapphire glass | Full Color Always On Display
1.3-inch | 432 x 432 pixels | 33.3 mm
or 1.5-inch | 480 x 480 pixels |  37.3 mm
Memory and SoC Exynos W930 Dual-Core 1.4GHz
2 GB RAM | 16 GB storage
Versions 40 mm | 44 mm 43 mm | 47 mm
Battery 40 mm: 300 mAh
44 mm: 425 mAh		 43 mm: 300 mAh
47 mm: 425 mAh
OS One UI Watch 5 based on Wear OS Powered by Samsung 4.0
Dimensions and Weight 38,8 x 40,4 x 9.0 mm | 28,7 g (40 mm)
42,8 x 44,4 x 9.0 mm | 33,3 g (44 mm)		 42,5 x 42,5 x 10.9 mm | 52,0 g (43 mm)
46,5 x 46,5 x 10.9 mm | 59,0 g (47 mm)
Connectivity LTE (variant dependable), Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 2.4+5GHz, NFC, GPS / Glonass / Beidou / Galileo
Compatibility Android 10 or higher and with more than 1.5 GB RAM
Certification 5 ATM + IP 68 / MIL-STD-810H
Colors 44 mm: Graphite, Silver
40 mm: Graphite, Gold		 47 mm: Black, Silver
43 mm: Black, Silver

Early Verdict

Having spent the last three weeks with the Galaxy Watch 5, I've been eagerly anticipating the evolution of the series. And, it seems, my expectations were met. The most immediate change I noted was the screen size optimization, allowing every element to pop, capturing the eye more smoothly.

I find it encouraging to see the expanded range of complications options, now offering even greater customization—an addition I, and likely many others, will appreciate.

In the features department, Samsung appears to be gradually closing the gap with its competitors—a heartening trend, given the exclusive compatibility of the Watch series with Samsung devices.

Finally, the introduction of both the Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic marks a significant step forward for the series, promising great potential for users keen on tracking their physical activity and taking their health monitoring to the next level.

  Galaxy Unpacket 2023 Price Table
Product
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Samsung Galaxy Tab S9
Picture Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 product image Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Product Image Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 product image Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Product Image
Price $999 for 256 GB $1,599 for 256 GB $299 for Bluetooth $699
Pre-order Pre-order* Pre-order* Pre-order* Pre-order*
Camila Rinaldi

Camila Rinaldi
Head of Editorial

With over 10 years of reviewing smartphones and wearables, I recently became addicted to smart home gadgets. Even though I dove into the Apple ecosystem two years back, Android remains as one of my passions. Previously editor-in-chief of AndroidPIT and Canaltech in Brazil, I now write for the US market. I love my records and I believe that the best way to get to know a place is through its food. I’m (still) on Twitter (@apequenarinaldi)!

View all articles
