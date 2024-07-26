Hot topics

Samsung's Galaxy Tab A9+ Tablet is Even Cheaper with $50 Off

3 min read 3 min No comments 0
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus Hero image specs price launch
© Samsung, Edit by nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

Samsung sells a variety of Android tablets, but it's best-selling remains the Galaxy Tab A9 series. Particularly, the more capable Plus model of the device is more preferred, and it's now back to its third-low price at $169 that nets you a $50 saving (26 percent) off the original price.

This is applicable to the base model with 64 GB expandable storage that comes in silver. You can also pick the variant with 128 GB with the same $50 reduction, bringing it down to $219 from $269.

Why Samsung sells loads of Galaxy Tab A9 (Plus)

It's not because the Galaxy Tab A9+ is one of the cheapest Samsung tablets you can buy today that makes it very popular, but it's because of the value for your money you'll be getting from it. Even better, the current applied discount makes it a worthier investment.

The Galaxy Tab A9+ was launched at the end of 2023 and received major upgrades. It features a large 11-inch LCD screen in full HD+ resolution that results in a more than decent 206 pixels per inch density. This panel has a 90 Hz refresh rate, giving a smoother animation on your system and when you're browsing.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9
Samsung's Galaxy Tab A9 is available in 8-inch and 11-inch (Plus) models. / © Samsung

While under the hood, the Galaxy Tab A9+ relies on the Snapdragon 695 chipset, offering a few punches better and support for smoother multi-window mode compared to the predecessor. The processor is paired with either 4 or 8 GB RAM, with the latter available for the 128 GB configuration.

The Galaxy Tab A9+ doesn't easily run out of juice, thanks to the 7040 mAh battery. A full charge can give you up to a whole day of use with remaining charge for the next day. Additionally, you can find an 8 MP rear camera on the back that is enough for taking pictures of your documents or recording 1080p videos. A decent 5 MP camera is also found in the front and can record 1080p videos as well.

Similar to the smaller Galaxy Tab A9, the Plus boots on Android 13 OS with skinned One UI 5 on top. Samsung touts three major updates and four years of security patches, ensuring these tablets are updated until 2027.

Are you looking to buy a cheap Android tablet? What do you think of the Galaxy Tab A9? Let us know in the comments.

Choosing the Right Samsung Foldable

  Fold 2023 Fold 2022 Fold 2021 Flip-Phone 2023 Flip-Phone 2022 Flip-Phone 2021
Product
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
Image Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Product Image Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Product Image Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Product Image Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Product Image Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Product Image Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Product Image
Review
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
Offer*
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing