Samsung sells a variety of Android tablets , but it's best-selling remains the Galaxy Tab A9 series. Particularly, the more capable Plus model of the device is more preferred, and it's now back to its third-low price at $169 that nets you a $50 saving (26 percent) off the original price.

This is applicable to the base model with 64 GB expandable storage that comes in silver. You can also pick the variant with 128 GB with the same $50 reduction, bringing it down to $219 from $269.

Why Samsung sells loads of Galaxy Tab A9 (Plus)

It's not because the Galaxy Tab A9+ is one of the cheapest Samsung tablets you can buy today that makes it very popular, but it's because of the value for your money you'll be getting from it. Even better, the current applied discount makes it a worthier investment.

The Galaxy Tab A9+ was launched at the end of 2023 and received major upgrades. It features a large 11-inch LCD screen in full HD+ resolution that results in a more than decent 206 pixels per inch density. This panel has a 90 Hz refresh rate, giving a smoother animation on your system and when you're browsing.

Samsung's Galaxy Tab A9 is available in 8-inch and 11-inch (Plus) models. / © Samsung

While under the hood, the Galaxy Tab A9+ relies on the Snapdragon 695 chipset, offering a few punches better and support for smoother multi-window mode compared to the predecessor. The processor is paired with either 4 or 8 GB RAM, with the latter available for the 128 GB configuration.

The Galaxy Tab A9+ doesn't easily run out of juice, thanks to the 7040 mAh battery. A full charge can give you up to a whole day of use with remaining charge for the next day. Additionally, you can find an 8 MP rear camera on the back that is enough for taking pictures of your documents or recording 1080p videos. A decent 5 MP camera is also found in the front and can record 1080p videos as well.

Similar to the smaller Galaxy Tab A9, the Plus boots on Android 13 OS with skinned One UI 5 on top. Samsung touts three major updates and four years of security patches, ensuring these tablets are updated until 2027.

Are you looking to buy a cheap Android tablet? What do you think of the Galaxy Tab A9? Let us know in the comments.