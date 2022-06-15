Tech & Community
Android 13: Which Samsung phones will receive the update?

Authored by: Camila Rinaldi
Samsung's firmware polices are so clear that based on them, it is pretty easy to deliver a list of devices that are eligible for the update to One UI 5 based on the new Android 13 software. Taking that in consideration, here is a list of Samsung smartphones that are eligible to receive the new Android 13 as soon as it will be available to the public.

As you might know at this point, the South Korean company guarantees at least three years of major Android updates for its flagship smartphones, and up to four years of security updates for its new devices. Besides that, Samsung also offers five years of security patches for flagships and mid-range phones that are part of the "Enterprise Edition" series, mainly targeting the corporate market.

Last year, Google released Android 12 in October, and we expect that the new version will be launched between September and October 2022. According to Samsung's update history, the first devices that will get the new One UI 5 features will be the Galaxy S22 series and the most recent foldable devices. We expect to see this happening in December 2022.

Here we list all Samsung phones that should receive the update to Android 13/One UI 5 based on three main sources: Samsung's firmware polices, history of updates and announcements made on the manufacturer's official pages. Below you will find the models divided by series.

Jump to:

Galaxy A series update

Product Model
Galaxy A03
Galaxy A03s
Galaxy A13
Galaxy A22
Galaxy A22 5G
Galaxy A23
Galaxy A32
Galaxy A32 5G
Galaxy A33
Galaxy A51 (LTE/5G)
Galaxy A52
Galaxy A52 5G
Galaxy A52s
Galaxy A53
Galaxy A71 (LTE/5G)
Galaxy A72
Galaxy A73
Samsung Galaxy A53 viewed up front
The Samsung Galaxy A53 should be one of the first A series devices to receive the Android 13 update / © NextPit 

Galaxy S series update

Product Model
Galaxy S10 Lite
Galaxy S20
Galaxy S20+
Galaxy S20 Ultra
Galaxy S20 FE
Galaxy S21
Galaxy S21+
Galaxy S22
Galaxy S22+
Galaxy S22 Ultra
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus on a table.
The Galaxy S22+ will feature updated software for at least two more years. / © NextPit 

Galaxy Note series update

Product Model
Galaxy Note 10 Lite
Galaxy Note 20 (LTE/5G)
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (LTE/5G)
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
There is still hope for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra / © NextPit 

Galaxy Z series update

Product Model
Galaxy Z Flip (LTE/5G)
Galaxy Z Flip 3 (5G)
Galaxy Z Fold 2 (5G)
Galaxy Z Fold 3 (5G)
A person putting the Galaxy Z Flip 3 in his fanny pack.
The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is in the front seat for the Android 13 update / © NextPit 

Galaxy M series update

Product Model
Galaxy M12
Galaxy M22
Galaxy M23
Galaxy M31
Galaxy M32
Galaxy M33
Galaxy M42 5G
Galaxy M52 5G
Galaxy M62 (aka F62)

Galaxy XCover series Upgrade

Product Model
Galaxy XCover 5

Galaxy Tab series upgrade

Product Model
Galaxy Tab A7 Lite
Galaxy Tab A8
Galaxy Tab S6
Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
Galaxy Tab S7
Galaxy Tab S7+
Galaxy Tab S7 FE
Galaxy Tab S8
Galaxy Tab S8+
Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8
The Galaxy Tab S8 will certainly get the Android 13 new features / © NextPit 

That's it! Bear in mind that this list will be constantly updated with new devices and information concerning the operating system update schedule for Samsung smartphones. If your Galaxy smartphone is not on the list of devices eligible for update, don't worry, because this is not yet the official selection from Samsung – which should be published some time between late November and early December.

If you own one of the above devices or are thinking about purchasing a new one, bookmark this page so that you always have a shortcut in your browser and can quickly check the status of the Samsung update for Android 13.

Did you find your smartphone to be among the eligible models to receive the new Android 13 and the new One UI 5 updates?

Via: SamMobile

Via: SamMobile
