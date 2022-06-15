Android 13: Which Samsung phones will receive the update?

Samsung 's firmware polices are so clear that based on them, it is pretty easy to deliver a list of devices that are eligible for the update to One UI 5 based on the new Android 13 software. Taking that in consideration, here is a list of Samsung smartphones that are eligible to receive the new Android 13 as soon as it will be available to the public.

As you might know at this point, the South Korean company guarantees at least three years of major Android updates for its flagship smartphones, and up to four years of security updates for its new devices. Besides that, Samsung also offers five years of security patches for flagships and mid-range phones that are part of the "Enterprise Edition" series, mainly targeting the corporate market.

Last year, Google released Android 12 in October, and we expect that the new version will be launched between September and October 2022. According to Samsung's update history, the first devices that will get the new One UI 5 features will be the Galaxy S22 series and the most recent foldable devices. We expect to see this happening in December 2022.

Here we list all Samsung phones that should receive the update to Android 13/One UI 5 based on three main sources: Samsung's firmware polices, history of updates and announcements made on the manufacturer's official pages. Below you will find the models divided by series.

Jump to:

Galaxy A series update

Galaxy S series update

Galaxy Note series update

Galaxy Z series update

Galaxy M series update

Product Model Galaxy M12 Galaxy M22 Galaxy M23 Galaxy M31 Galaxy M32 Galaxy M33 Galaxy M42 5G Galaxy M52 5G Galaxy M62 (aka F62)

Galaxy XCover series Upgrade

Product Model Galaxy XCover 5

Galaxy Tab series upgrade

That's it! Bear in mind that this list will be constantly updated with new devices and information concerning the operating system update schedule for Samsung smartphones. If your Galaxy smartphone is not on the list of devices eligible for update, don't worry, because this is not yet the official selection from Samsung – which should be published some time between late November and early December.

If you own one of the above devices or are thinking about purchasing a new one, bookmark this page so that you always have a shortcut in your browser and can quickly check the status of the Samsung update for Android 13.

Did you find your smartphone to be among the eligible models to receive the new Android 13 and the new One UI 5 updates?