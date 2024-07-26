Each week, you can save money on video games by checking out the current offer on the Epic Games Store. The quality and genre of the free games vary greatly, so it's worth checking in every week to ensure you don't miss out on any great deals. If the game of the week doesn't appeal to you, there's no harm in skipping it. This week, you can download "F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch", and a free outfit-pack for "Olympics Go! Paris".

Please note that this is a new series here at nextpit. However, if you are an app and gaming enthusiast, you can also follow our Free Apps of the Week and Top 5 Apps series. Now, without any further ado, let's see what's on the Epic Games Store today.

This Week's Free Games

F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch

This Metroidvania style game lets you explore more than a dozen unique areas across an interesting map. Equipped with the Fist, Drill, and Whip, it is your duty to fight back against the invaders who took over your city six years ago. As a former soldier in the resistance war, you have been living in seclusion since then.

Now, however, your friend has been forcibly arrested, and you are out for revenge. Throughout your fight for freedom, you discover a much bigger scheme between the mafia, the rebellion, and the legion, that you become involved in.

Players rate this game with 4.5 out of 5 stars. Even critics agree that this game is certainly a strong recommendation. It is normally available for 30 Dollars, but you can get it for free next week.

Download F.I.S.T. from the Epic Games Store.

F.I.S.T. is strongly recommended by critics. / © Steam

Exclusive Outfits Pack

Olympics Go! Paris is a free-to-play game that lets you partake in the Olympic Games from home. However, if you want to customize your characters, you need to invest in outfits that are rather expensive. Luckily, the Epic Games Store is giving away a set of exclusive outfits for the game this week. These outfits are usually available for 50 Dollars, but you can get them for free right now. All you need to do is log into your account and add the Exclusive Outfits Pack to your cart.

Download the Exclusive Outfits Pack from the Epic Games Store.

A Sneak Peek at Next Week's Free Game:

LumbearJack

In next week's game, you grab your axe and save the environment by chopping and recycling every man-made thing in your path. You also get to solve fun puzzles with your charming animal friends. Jack, the protagonist, is a humble bear who loves nature. He dreams of nothing more than to return nature to its former glory. Together, you slap some sense into wasteful humans, work with wacky woodland critters, and thwart the evil plans of an industrial giant.

LumbearJack currently costs around 13 Dollars. Next week, you will be able to get the game for free from the Epic Games Store. On Steam, the game has aggregated very positive reviews.

Download LumbearJack from the Epic Games Store.