Hot topics

Save $80: This Amazing Action-Game is Free Right Now

3 min read 3 min No comments 0
fist header nextpit
© Steam
Corinna Oettinger Editor

Each week, you can save money on video games by checking out the current offer on the Epic Games Store. The quality and genre of the free games vary greatly, so it's worth checking in every week to ensure you don't miss out on any great deals. If the game of the week doesn't appeal to you, there's no harm in skipping it. This week, you can download "F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch", and a free outfit-pack for "Olympics Go! Paris".

Please note that this is a new series here at nextpit. However, if you are an app and gaming enthusiast, you can also follow our Free Apps of the Week and Top 5 Apps series. Now, without any further ado, let's see what's on the Epic Games Store today.

This Week's Free Games

F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch

This Metroidvania style game lets you explore more than a dozen unique areas across an interesting map. Equipped with the Fist, Drill, and Whip, it is your duty to fight back against the invaders who took over your city six years ago. As a former soldier in the resistance war, you have been living in seclusion since then.

Now, however, your friend has been forcibly arrested, and you are out for revenge. Throughout your fight for freedom, you discover a much bigger scheme between the mafia, the rebellion, and the legion, that you become involved in.

Players rate this game with 4.5 out of 5 stars. Even critics agree that this game is certainly a strong recommendation. It is normally available for 30 Dollars, but you can get it for free next week. 

A screenshot of the game FIST.
F.I.S.T. is strongly recommended by critics. / © Steam

Exclusive Outfits Pack

Olympics Go! Paris is a free-to-play game that lets you partake in the Olympic Games from home. However, if you want to customize your characters, you need to invest in outfits that are rather expensive. Luckily, the Epic Games Store is giving away a set of exclusive outfits for the game this week. These outfits are usually available for 50 Dollars, but you can get them for free right now. All you need to do is log into your account and add the Exclusive Outfits Pack to your cart. 

A Sneak Peek at Next Week's Free Game:

LumbearJack

In next week's game, you grab your axe and save the environment by chopping and recycling every man-made thing in your path. You also get to solve fun puzzles with your charming animal friends. Jack, the protagonist, is a humble bear who loves nature. He dreams of nothing more than to return nature to its former glory. Together, you slap some sense into wasteful humans, work with wacky woodland critters, and thwart the evil plans of an industrial giant.

LumbearJack currently costs around 13 Dollars. Next week, you will be able to get the game for free from the Epic Games Store. On Steam, the game has aggregated very positive reviews.

A screenshot of the game LumbearJack.
In this game, you are a bear trying to save nature. / © Steam

 The best gaming monitors at a glance

  Best gaming monitor up to $400 Best gaming monitor up to $600 Best gaming monitor up to $800 Best gaming monitor up to $1,000 Best gaming monitor for consoles
Model
LG UltraGear 27GP850P-B
ASUS ROG Strix XG27AQ
BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U
Asus ROG Swift PG27AQDM
Gigabyte M32U
Image LG Ultragear 27GP850P - product image Asus ROG Strix XG27AQ - product image BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U - product image Asus ROG Swift PG27AQDM - product image Gigabyte M32U - product image
Offers
Go to comment (0)
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing