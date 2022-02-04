Wordle: If you did not try it, this is why you should!

You have probably heard of Wordle by now. This simple word game has broken the internet. Well, if you lived under a rock for the past week as I did then this is your moment to find out what Wordle is all about and why you should give it a try. I did and I figured I was missing out.

TL;DR

Wordle is a popular word game that has players worldwide guessing for words.

is a popular word game that has players worldwide guessing for words. It is free, without ads, and available via a browser.

The New York Times recently bought the game.

If you haven't heard about Wordle allowed me to do a quick summary. Wordle is a free-to-play browser word game that has players guessing one five-letter word every day. You need nothing more than any device that can run a browser and knowledge of many short words to play.

The game was initially released in October 2021 by software engineer Josh Wardle, to entertain himself and his special other, who love word games. Then after just a few months from bringing the game to the public, it exploded. Millions of players play it every day, sharing their solutions online.

Recently, the game was purchased by The New York Times for an "undisclosed price in the low-seven figures" and was added to their collection of word games that their subscribers enjoy. Thankfully, the publisher has stated that Wordle will remain free for now, and "no changes will be made to its gameplay."

But why you should play Wordle?

This is what a completed game would look like. We covered the letters to not spoil the day's word. / © NextPit

What makes this game so popular is its simplicity. There are no ads, no distractions, and no serotonin hooks battling for your attention. It is a trivial yet challenging task for you to distract yourself with no commitment, other than the one you make out of a habit of returning every day to find a new word.

To beat the game, you need to find the correct word in less than six tries. It reminded me a lot of the classic board game of Mastermind, but with a Stickman Hook twist to it. If one of the letters you entered is present in the word, but in a different position, it will turn yellow. If you get it in the correct position, it will turn green.

The first few days you may fail to find the answer, but that is okay. It is not a race and nothing forces you to return. But something about trying to crack the code, refreshing your memory of five-lettered words, or straight up opening a dictionary to assist your uncreative mind is very attractive. And when you finally manage to solve one after a few days, there is a nice feeling of completion that warms you up on the inside.

There is for sure a tiny social lure to Wordle since after you complete your challenge successfully, you can share the results with your friends on social media without spoiling the actual solution, and because everyone is playing it, the word of the day is a nice thing to discuss. But the game is simply fun in a way that is difficult to encounter in today's overstimulated reality, and I appreciate it.

Does Wordle respect your privacy?

The game has zero advertisements and other purchases. It is free with the truest sense of the word. Regardless, in the privacy policy notifies that some usage statistics are being reported, mostly Google Analytics, but the creator, Josh Wardle has stated in an interview that he is "not doing anything with your data, and that is also quite deliberate." I'm ok with that, how about you?

So tell me, have you tried Wordle, and did you learn any new words? Do you like solving "boring" word games like crosswords? Let me know of your experiences in the comments below.