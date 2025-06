Apple's latest Mac Mini M4 is back to one of the lowest prices at Amazon, with a $70 saving (12%) on the base model with 256 GB and 16 GB RAM.

Dreame's high-end and self-washing L40 Ultra robot vacuum and mop drops to its best price with $1,000 (67%) off at Amazon.

Track your health and your belongings for less! Save big on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and SmartTag 2 bundle with this incredible 33% discount on Amazon.

Apple's Beats Studio Pro premium over-ear ANC headphones return to one of the compelling prices at $199 after a 43% ($150) discount on Amazon.

Save $250 on the Google Pixel 9 on all colorways at Amazon. Learn why it's a recommended flagship camera phone for casual users and solid Pixel fans.

Save $60 on Samsung's upgraded Galaxy Buds 3 Pro wireless ANC earbuds at Amazon. This brings the headphones down to the all-time low of $189.

Google's still-impressive Pixel Watch 2 smartwatch falls to the lowest price at Amazon, with 40% ($100) off on select colorways.

Buy Anker's compact and fast-charging Solix C1000 portable power station and save $351 (44%) at Amazon. Learn why it's a favorite power supply to buy.

Samsung's Galaxy Watch Ultra smartwatch in select colors fall to one of the best prices at Amazon, saving you up to 40% or $260 off.

Apple's tiny but fast iPad Mini 7 is back to the best price of $399, with a $100 or 20% off in all colors. Find out why it's a solid compact tablet.

Apple's latest M4 MacBook Air is part of the Memorial Day Sale at Amazon and Best Buy, with the sleek laptop dropping to as low as $849 with $150 off.

Samsung's Galaxy SmartTag 2 is on sale at Amazon, with the single pack discounted by 38%. Find out why it's a recommended accessory for Galaxy users.

Samsung's snappy and smart Galaxy Tab S10+ Android tablet is on sale at Amazon, dropping to $849 after a massive $150 discount.

Samsung's AI-enabled Galaxy A36 5G smartphone is discounted at Amazon, falling to $357 from $399. Learn why it's a recommended mid-range phone.

Sony's impressive WH-1000XM5 return to the best price of $298 after $100 discount. Learn why they are a better pick than the WH-1000XM6.

Ecovac's flagship Deebot X8 Pro Omni robot vacuum and mop combo with self-washing station falls to best price of $1,099 at Amazon, with $300 off.

Nothing's budget Ear (a) wireless earbuds with ANC are back to the record low price of $79, with a massive saving of 28% at Amazon.

Apple's latest iPad 11 with a more powerful specs is on sale on Amazon for $299, down by $50. The deal applies to all colorways of the iPad.

Looking for a Father's Day gift idea? Apple's Watch SE 2 smartwatch is on sale at major retailers with $80 (32%) off in all colorways.

Google's latest Pixel 9a mid-range with impressive camera performance gets its first sizeable discount, with $50 off at Amazon and Best Buy.

