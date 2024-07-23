Hot topics

Productivity Level Up? Slack Widgets Arrive on iPhones and iPads

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
iPhone Slack widget app support
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

Read in other languages:

Deutsch / Français

The Slack app has long been available on Android and iOS, but the app is generally less capable when compared to the desktop version. However, Slack continues to improve the mobile app by adding new features to it from time to time. Now, the company has announced it is introducing its first set of widgets on iPhones and iPads.

First Slack widgets on iPhones

Published on X by Slack, the new widgets, which should make your “workday a whole lot easier,” are composed of a Catch-Up, Status, and Slack Launcher options. The first two come in resizable square widget shape, while the latter is rectangular, occupying a bigger area of your iPhone's screen.

As tested, the Catch-Up widget shows the number of unread notifications in your Slack app. Further, tapping the widget brings you to the catch-up thread. And for Status, the name implies you can jump straight to setting your status or mood directly from the widget with just a few taps.

Moreover, the Slack Launcher widget offers more shortcuts to your status, including setting your focus or if you're on lunch break. You can also clear your status by going back to the shortcut inside the widget.

Slack adds new widgets to iOS (iPhone and iPad)
Slack's intros first widgets on iPhones: Catch Up, Status, and Launcher / © nextpit

The Slack widgets work both on the home screen and lock screen of your iPhone or iPad, which you can add by long pressing on the home screen and then selecting Edit and Add widgets button.

More importantly, can set a different set of widgets for each screen or have multiple widgets on them, which is a neat feature if you're a serious workhorse or if you don't want to miss those team updates.

Right now, the widgets are only available on iOS. There's no word yet if when these widgets will arrive on Android devices, although that is still the case, but we don't exactly know when.

Have you tried the Slack widgets on your iPhone or iPad? Which other app shortcuts or features would you like to come in widget form? Hit us up with your answers in the comments.

Via: The Verge Source: Slack on X

 The best gaming monitors at a glance

  Best gaming monitor up to $400 Best gaming monitor up to $600 Best gaming monitor up to $800 Best gaming monitor up to $1,000 Best gaming monitor for consoles
Model
LG UltraGear 27GP850P-B
ASUS ROG Strix XG27AQ
BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U
Asus ROG Swift PG27AQDM
Gigabyte M32U
Image LG Ultragear 27GP850P - product image Asus ROG Strix XG27AQ - product image BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U - product image Asus ROG Swift PG27AQDM - product image Gigabyte M32U - product image
Offers
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing