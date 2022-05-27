Comparison: Which Garmin watch is the best for me?

Garmin's watches are among the best sports smartwatches that money can currently buy. However, Garmin's product lineup is huge, and finding the best smartwatch for your needs is no easy task. NextPit explains to you the different product categories of Garmin's watches.

The best Garmin smartwatches in comparison

In the table above you'll find our personal highlights from Garmin's multiple smartwatch series. In the further course of this article, we will show you all the models from the various series once again in detail, including their detailed technical specifications.

Table of contents:

1. Buying guide: What to expect from Garmin's watches?

Garmin introduced its first sports watch with integrated GPS in 2003. Back then, the iPhone was still a distant idea in Steve Jobs' head, and smart features in watches were dreams of the future. In 2022, we're making phone calls and chatting on our wrists, but we're also using our smartwatches to check our vitals and measure our fitness levels. After all, no other gadget is worn so close to the body during the day.

In the following paragraphs, we will therefore take a look at which sports and fitness features Garmin smartwatches offer on the one hand – and which smartwatch features you can expect on the other.

Garmin's smartwatch lineup serves different target groups. NextPit explains which models is the right one for you. / © NextPit

1.1 Sports & fitness features on Garmin watches

Clearly, the most important thing about Garmin's watches are their sports and health features. All sports watches from Garmin – here in points 2.1 to 2.4 – offer a heart rate sensor including measurement of resting heart rate and heart rate variability. The body battery function, i.e. your daily shape, is also available on all models, as are sleep and stress tracking. And all Garmin sports watches also determine your cardio fitness in the form of the VO2Max value.

The snapshot of your health data called "Health Snap Shot" is supported by all Garmin smartwatches listed here, with the exception of the Forerunner models. The Forerunner 55 also lacks measurement for floors climbed and SpO2 values, and the Forerunner 245 does not record your respiration rate. All other models include these features.

If you do a strength workout with the Epix 2, the watch automatically recognizes the exercises and determines the load on the individual body areas. / © NextPit

Bluetooth, ANT+ and Wi-Fi are on board with all Garmin sports watches except the Forerunner 55. This means that the smartwatches not only connect to your Wi-Fi at home and your smartphone, but also to various accessories from Garmin, including cadence sensors for cycling or various chest straps. However, the running efficiency values that the more advanced Garmin chest straps measure are not supported by the Venu and Vivoactive series.

GPS sensors are also present everywhere. Some new models also support multi-band GPS, although we could not notice any difference to the already excellent GPS accuracy of the Garmin smartwatches in the practical test of the Epix 2, for example. By the way, all Garmin smartwatches lack an ECG measurement. If this feature is important to you, I recommend taking a look at our smartwatch best list.

1.2 Smartwatch functions in Garmin's smartwatches

The Garmin models are not only excellent sports watches, but also smartwatches with various smart features. Notifications from smartphones are available on all models described here, as well as basic calendar functions and weather forecasts. Garmin Pay is also included in all of the watches described here (except the Forerunner 55), and Garmin's payment service supports many banks in the USA. A current list can be found here on the Garmin website.

With the exception of the Instinct, Forerunner 55 and non-music Forerunner 245, all Garmin smartwatches offer an internal storage for music – but controlling music stored on the smartphone is possible on all watches. The Venu 2 Plus is the only model that currently supports voice assistants, and the Forerunner 945 is the only one to offer an LTE option.

Thanks to a microphone and speaker, the Garmin Venu 2 Plus supports voice assistants and serves as a wrist-worn speakerphone. / © NextPit

All Garmin smartwatches in this comparison also have the proprietary Connect IQ Store in common. Here you can find watchfaces and data fields for workouts as well as numerous apps like Spotify, Komoot, Amazon Music or Accuweather. You can also take a look at the selection in the browser via this link.

The bottom line is that the Garmin watches offer a number of smartwatch features. However, you should not expect such a seamless integration with your smartphone as for example with the Galaxy smartwatches or the Apple Watch.

1.3 Garmin smartwatches for women and men

With very few exceptions, Garmin's smartwatches are designated as unisex – and that's a good thing. Fortunately, most models also come in a variety of sizes. Since women tend to have slimmer wrists, the S models should often be interesting here, for example the Garmin Fenix 7S or the Instinct 2S.

On the other hand, some models also have an X variant, for example the Garmin Fenix 7X. The 7X is particularly huge, and should also turn out too big on many men's wrists with its ridiculously massive 51-millimeter case.

Garmin offers an extensive accessories package for its smartwatches – there is something for almost every sport. The photo shows the HRM Tri (left) and HRM Pro (right) chest straps. / © NextPit

2. The best Garmin smartwatches by series

Garmin's smartwatches can be divided very roughly into four major different series:

For demanding users and pro athletes: Fenix, Epix, Tactix & more

Chic all-rounders from the Vivoactive and Venu series

Garmin's running watches: meet the Forerunner series

The robust models of the Instinct-2 series

2.1 For demanding users: Fenix, Epix, Tactix and more

The Garmin Epix 2 is not only chic, but offers an "epic" range of functions for sports and outdoor freaks. / © NextPit

Garmin builds the top models around the Fenix series – here, however, you have to reckon with a rather massive design and upscale prices. The Fenix 7 starts at around 600 euros, while the Tactix 7 Pro Solar Ballistic has an MSRP of 1600 euros.

For that amount of money, Garmin has squeezed just about everything that is currently possible in terms of sensors in its high-end watches – the models from the Fenix, Epix, Tactix, D2 & Co. series have all that in common. However, there are special models for different target groups that are, for example, suitable for being read with night-vision equipment or offer special safety features.

The following table shows the most important models from Garmin's Fenix 7 series in comparison with the Epix 2, Tactix 7, Quatix 7 and D2 Mach 1.

Product Garmin Fenix 7S Garmin Fenix 7 Garmin Fenix 7X Garmin Epix 2 Garmin Tactix 7 Figure Case size 42 mm 47 mm 51 mm 47 mm 51 mm Strap size 20 mm 22 mm 26 mm 22 mm 26 mm Display technology MIP MIP MIP AMOLED MIP Display glass Gorilla Glass or

Sapphire Glass Gorilla Glass or

Sapphire Glass Gorilla Glass or

Sapphire Glass Gorilla Glass or

Sapphire Glass Sapphire Glass Display size 1.2 inches 1.3 inch 1.4 inch 1.3 inch 1.4 inch Resolution 240 x 240 pixels 260 x 260 pixels 280 x 280 pixels 416 x 416 pixels 280 x 280 pixel Touchscreen Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Memory 16 / 32 GB 16 / 32 GB 16 / 32 GB 16 / 32 GB 32 GB Weight 47 - 58 g 73 - 79 g 89 - 96 g 70 - 76 g 89 g Battery life (smartwatch) up to 11 d /

14 d (solar) up to 18 d /

22 d (solar) up to 28 d /

37 d (solar) up to 16 d up to 28 d Battery life (GPS) up to 37 h / 46 h (solar) up to 57 h / 73 h (solar) up to 89 h / 122 h (solar) up to 42 h up to 89 h Waterproof 10 ATM 10 ATM 10 ATM 10 ATM 10 ATM Special features - - Flashlight - Tactical functions

Night vision mode

Flashlight Solar function depending on model depending on model all models depending on model all models Variants standard

Solar

Sapphire Solar Standard

Solar

Sapphire Solar Solar

Sapphire Solar Standard Standard

Pro

Pro Ballistics Price (MSRP) from $699 from $699 from $899 from $899 from $1099 Evaluation Not yet rated Garmin Fenix 7 - review Not yet rated Garmin Epix 2 - review Not yet rated To the offer* Check price Check price Check price Check price Check price

2.2 All-rounders from the Vivoactive and Venu series

The Garmin Venu 2 Plus also serves as a writ-mounted speakerphone thanks to its integrated microphone and speaker. / © NextPit

In Garmin's Venu and Vivoactive series, you'll find the all-rounders. These smartwatches tend to be a bit more elegantly designed than the Forerunner models, for example – and of course much more discreet than the rather bulky models from the Fenix series. While the Forerunner models are aimed more towards runners, the Venu and Vivoactive watches are rather targeted towards all-around athletes and fitness enthusiasts.

Unlike the Forerunner models, the various Venu 2 and Vivoactive 4 models offer the Health Snapshot. Here, the watch analyzes your overall health based on pulse, heart rate variability, SpO2 value, respiratory rate, and stress and gives you a summary. On the other hand, the Venu and Vivoactive models don't have the advanced running metrics. Even with a compatible chest strap, you unfortunately won't have access to ground contact time, vertical movement and the likes while running.

Another unique feature in Garmin's lineup can be found in the Venu 2 Plus: The smartwatch is compatible with Siri, Bixby and Google Assistant. Thanks to the integrated microphone and speaker, you can also use the watch as a speakerphone and leave your smartphone in your pocket.

The table below shows the Garmin Venu 2S, Garmin Venu 2 Plus and Garmin Venu 2 in comparison with the Vivoactive 4S and Vivoactive 4.

Product Garmin Venu 2S Garmin Venu 2 Plus Garmin Venu 2 Garmin Vivoactive 4S Garmin Vivoactive 4 Figure Case size 40 mm 43 mm 45 mm 40 mm 45 mm Strap size 18 mm 20 mm 22 mm 18 mm 22 mm Display technology AMOLED AMOLED AMOLED MIP MIP Display glass Gorilla Glass 3 Gorilla Glass 3 Gorilla Glass 3 Gorilla Glass 3 Gorilla Glass 3 Display size 1.1 inch 1.3 inch 1.3 inch 1.1 inch 1.3 inch Resolution 360 x 360 pixels 416 x 416 pixels 416 x 416 pixels 218 x 218 pixels 260 x 260 pixel Touchscreen Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Memory approx. 4 GB approx. 4 GB approx. 4 GB 4 GB 4 GB Weight 38 g 38 g 49 g 40 g 51 g Battery life (smartwatch) up to 10 d up to 9 d up to 11 d up to 7 d up to 8 d Battery life (GPS) up to 7 h up to 8 h up to 8 h up to 5 h up to 6 h Waterproof 5 ATM 5 ATM 5 ATM 5 ATM 5 ATM Special features - Supports voice assistants - - - Solar function no no no no no Price (MSRP) from $351 from $399 from $449 from $299 from $299 Rating Not yet rated Garmin Venu 2 Plus - review Not yet rated Not yet rated Not yet rated To the offer* Check price Check price Check price Check price Check price

2.3 Garmin's running watches: the Forerunner models

The Garmin Forerunner 55 is aimed primarily at runners and endurance athletes. / © Garmin

As the name suggests, Garmin's Forerunner series is aimed at runners. Accordingly, even the second smallest model, the Forerunner 245, is equipped with running metrics so that you can get a detailed evaluation of your running efficiency values with the matching chest strap.

On the other hand, you also have to do without comfort features in the Forerunner models. For example, the entire lineup all the way to the top model does not have touchscreens, and the Health Snapshot feature is also missing. Garmin clearly differentiates between endurance athletes and all-round athletes in its two mid-range series. If you want the best of both worlds, you'll have to reach for the Fenix models.