Your smartphone doesn't charge anymore? You should check the battery health of your Samsung, Xiaomi, or OnePlus. In this tutorial, NextPit shows you how to check the battery status of your Android smartphone.

"Why does my phone stop charging?" This is a hard question to answer if you're one of the extreme majority of users who own an Android smartphone with a non-removable lithium battery instead of a Fairphone 4.

Fortunately, it is possible to know in what condition your smartphone's battery is in to consider changing it or not. Find out which solution to choose on Android among the multitude that exists, some of which are specific to each manufacturer like Samsung or Xiaomi.

How to check the battery status on your Samsung smartphone

Let's start with Samsung since Galaxy smartphones are the most common in the Android market. To check the battery status of your Samsung phone, you can choose between 2 solutions: the secret code *#0228# or the diagnostic function.

The secret code *#0228# to check the health of the Samsung battery

If you don't know the secret code of Android, I'll quickly explain the principle at the end of this article. But in concrete terms, it is a number of special menus for your smartphone accessible by typing a code on your phone keyboard.

On your Samsung smartphone, simply type the code "*#0228#". A menu entitled BatteryStatus should then appear immediately. In this menu, you can see several pieces of information, such as the current charge level, the voltage, etc... The one we are interested in is the value called Level Block.

In simple terms, this concept expresses a range of 0 to 8 which corresponds to the different "notches" of your charge level. The notch from 100 to 88 is block 8, for example, and so on as the load level drops to notch 0.

In the screenshot below, you can see that my battery's block level is "7". But the range is from 0 to 8. This means that although I am currently at level 7, if I charge my battery to 100%, I will reach level 8, the maximum block level.

There is no official information from Samsung about this, but on the forums, the consensus is that if the block level range goes from 0-8 to 0-7, or even 0-6, it means your battery has deteriorated. It will no longer be able to charge to 100% capacity at 8 blocks.

My Samsung battery has a block level range from 0 to 8, so it is in good health / © NextPit

Check the battery of your Samsung smartphone with OneUI's diagnostic function

Samsung allows you to run a whole series of diagnostics to check the proper functioning of your smartphone at the hardware level. In all, you can test 25 functions and components, from sensors to network connectivity to battery. You can access this diagnostic function in 2 ways, depending on whether you have One UI 5 or not.

I actually talk about this option and many others in my guide to the best hidden features of OneUI

Open the Samsung Members app. In the bottom navigation bar, tap Help. In the Diagnostics pane, tap on Show Tests. Select Battery Status and start the test.

You can then see the status of your battery which should be "Good" as well as the charge capacity which should be as stated on your smartphone's datasheet.

Samsung's diagnostics feature allows you to check the health of your battery / © NextPit

Note that if you have a Samsung Galaxy smartphone running OneUI 5, the latest version of the interface based on Android 13 you can access this diagnostic function directly from the battery utility, without going through Samsung Members. We have a complete list if you want to check if and when your Samsung smartphone will receive the update to Android 13.

Go to Settings. Tap on Battery and device maintenance. Go to Diagnostics and follow steps 3 and 4 mentioned above.

Go directly to the battery utility if you have OneUI 5 / © NextPit

How to check the battery status on your Xiaomi smartphone

There are fewer options to check the health of your Xiaomi smartphone are less varied than with Samsung. The only way you have is to go through a secret code.

On the keyboard of your phone application (native), type the code *#*#6485#*#* Check that the MB_06 field indicates "Good".

Depending on your version of MIUI, not all codes will be displayed in this secret menu of Xiaomi / © NextPit

The MB_06 concept corresponds to the health status of your battery. But there are other data in this special menu that can be interesting. Again, the official sources are very sketchy, so we drew up a lexicon from what I could cross-check on the various Xiaomi forums:

MB_ codes:

MB_00 % battery remaining

MB_01 battery status: charging/discharging

MB_02 charging protocol (fast, etc)

MB_03 charging voltage

MB_04 voltage consumed (volts), e.g. 117000 corresponds to 1.17 volts

MB_05 battery temperature, where 260 corresponds to 26°C

MB_06 health of the battery

MB_07 temperature of the charger/adapter temperature chip

MB_08 temperature control level

MB_09 maximum battery voltage at full load

MU_ codes:

MU_00 charger type

MU_01 charging mode

MU_02 charging output direction: (0: no charging / 2: charging / 3: reverse charging)

MU_03 maximum input voltage via USB

MU_04 current input voltage via USB

The MF_ codes:

MF_01: current charge level. If this differs from MB_00, it indicates a battery problem

MF_02: number of charge cycles (recharge from 0 to 100% since first use)

MF_05: real battery capacity

MF_06: the charge capacity specified by the manufacturer

The codes MM_:

MM_00: AICL result (adaptive input current limitation)

MM_01: USB input current

MM_02: Maximum charging voltage of the charger

MM_03: Current maximum charge capacity. If it differs from the one indicated in MF_06 or MF_05 (or on the datasheet), your battery has deteriorated

These 3 applications check the state of your battery work with all brands

So far, we have discussed solutions very specific to some manufacturers and which, like secret codes, are not necessarily the most intuitive. The easiest way is to install an Android application to check the health of your phone's battery.

The three references in this field are Ampere, CPU-Z, and AccuBattery.

Check the state of your smartphone battery with the Ampere application

Simple and comprehensive, Ampere shows the amperage as you charge your smartphone. This way, you can test different chargers and choose the best one for your smartphone. The app also allows you to check how fast your battery is discharging.

It also shows the health level of your battery, but it doesn't provide more precise data, you can just tell if the level is good or not. Ampere is mainly thought to determine if you are using the right charger with your smartphone or not.

Price: free / Ads: yes / In-app purchases: yes / Account: not necessary

Ampere is an accessible gateway but not the best solution to know the state of your battery / © NextPit

Check the status of your smartphone battery with the CPU-Z app

You can also take a look at CPU-Z which will not only give you some information about your battery but also about many other elements of your device (from build number to processor core speed, temperatures, and sensors).

Price: free / Ads: yes / In-app purchases: yes / Account: not necessary

CPU-Z tells you the status of your smartphone battery but not only / © NextPit

Check the status of your smartphone battery with the AccuBattery application

AccuBattery is an application that I would only recommend to those of you who really want to know the precise state of your battery. If it's just curiosity, AccuBattery is not for you since you have to give the app time to measure your usage and calculate estimates.

The more you use AccuBattery, the more accurate the app becomes in analyzing your battery performance. AccuBattery offers 4 tabs: Charge, Discharge, Health, and History. When you charge your phone, AccuBattery estimates its charge capacity. By comparing it to the "official" charge capacity that you have to fill in manually, AccuBattery can determine the state of your battery.

Price: free / Ads: no / In-app purchases: yes / Account: not required

I didn't use AccuBattery long enough for the app to estimate the battery health of my OnePlus Nord 2 / © NextPit

Android secret codes to see the status of the battery

First of all, I advise you to check our detailed article on Android secret codes. I'll give you the short version and for that, you have to distinguish USSD codes from Android secret codes because the two terms are often confused.

The USSD codes or Unstructured Supplementary Service Data are a protocol that allows sending information via 2G, 3G, or 4G/5G networks. The idea is to be able to trigger actions remotely, by sending a specific code for each feature.

Android secret codes look like USSD codes since they often start with an asterisk. The difference with USSD codes is that you don't need a network to activate the secret codes. They are actually stored in system files and depend on the version installed on the smartphone.

If you are on iOS, we also have a guide to checking the battery of your iPhone

Many codes became obsolete with the switch to Android 4.3 Jelly Bean and then Lollipop. In fact, with each new version, codes are removed and others added. Not to mention the codes specific to certain Android overlays like One UI or MIUI mentioned earlier in this article.

Just note that apart from the Samsung and Xiaomi codes, the code *#*#4636#*#* worked with almost all Android smartphones and allowed to display an information menu with, among other things, the status of your battery. But personally, I tried it on a Samsung with OneUI 5, a OnePlus with OxygenOS 13, a Xiaomi with MIUI 13, and an Asus with Zen UI 9. And I could never get any battery info with that famous code *#*#4636#*#*.

What do you think about this guide? What are the secret codes you use the most on your Android smartphone? Do you know any other tips or apps to check the health of your smartphone battery? Tell me all about it in the comments.