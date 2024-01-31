The 5 Best Smart Rings to Buy in 2024

Looking for an easy, discreet way to monitor your health and activity 24/7? A smart ring may be your answer. It's a nifty blend of comfort and tech, keeping you connected without the bulk. These rings are stylish, efficient, and work like a mini health assistant on your finger. Plus, to help you pick the right one, here's a list of the most popular smart rings on the market along with some handy buying advice.

Best Smart Ring Key Features Compared

How to Choose a Smart Ring

Before we delve into our selection of smart rings, I'd like to take a moment to guide you through some key features and characteristics to consider before buying your first or next smart ring.

While I believe a smart ring can be a subtle yet effective way to monitor your health and fitness, it's important to recognize that these devices are still emerging in the market. Despite the significant amount of research being invested into these gadgets, the first thing to understand is that they are not medical monitors. Smart rings fall under the wellness industry category and should not be used as medical devices, at least not for now.

Additionally, as non-intrusive gadgets, smart rings do not come with a display. Therefore, if you're in search of more advanced and standalone devices, I recommend checking out our list of the best smartwatches or our fitness tracker buying guide.

A sleek and fashionable statement, the display-free smart ring discreetly monitors vital statistics and fitness marks. / © nextpit

That being said, the lack of a display in a smart ring makes it a sleek and fashionable accessory, quietly tracking your vital statistics and fitness milestones. It's a seamless addition to your daily routine, offering constant health insights right at your fingertips.

Let's now dive into a detailed guide on the essential factors to consider when choosing the perfect smart ring for your lifestyle.

Size

Consider the size with the precision of an archer aiming for the bullseye—it needs to be perfectly on target. A smart ring that's too big might feel cumbersome and could slip off, while one that's too small can be uncomfortable and restrict circulation. Since you can't adjust the size like a traditional ring, choosing the correct size from the start is crucial.

Companies such as Oura and Ultrahuman provide a very practical sizing kit, which I consider the ideal method for determining your smart ring size. The US or EU sizing metrics differ slightly for these specific devices, as all the sensors are built inside the ring and need to be in contact with your skin for optimal readings.

Durability

Durability is all about how well the ring can stand up to your daily adventures. You need a ring that's tough enough to handle daily life with ease. Look for materials like titanium or stainless steel, which offer both strength and lightweight comfort.

A high Mohs scale rating means better scratch resistance, keeping your ring looking pristine. Water-resistance is also crucial—check the ATM or IP ratings to ensure it can handle splashes and rain. Additionally, a ring that's resistant to impacts and corrosion will stand up better over time.

And don't forget about the internal components—robust electronics and a resilient battery are essential for lasting smart functionality. In short, a durable smart ring should be a blend of strength, resistance to elements, and smart tech resilience.

Compatibility and Connectivity

This is like making sure you speak the same language as your smart ring. It needs to be compatible with your smartphone or other devices, whether it's iOS, Android, or something else. Connectivity usually involves Bluetooth, so check that it pairs seamlessly with your devices.

Regarding compatibility, all the rings featured in this buying guide are compatible with both Android and iOS devices. The only exception is the Movano Evie Ring, which exclusively connects with iOS devices.

To monitor your vitals and fitness statistics, you will need a compatible phone acting as a companion to your smart ring. / © nextpit

Integrations

Think of integrations as the ring's ability to play nice with other tech toys. It would be great if the ring could integrate with apps you already use, like health trackers, smart home devices, or payment systems. The more integrations available, the more you can do with your ring. By default, all the suggestions in our list connect with Apple Health, Google Health Connect, Strava, and Natural Cycles.

Features

Features are the spices that add flavor to your smart ring. This can range from tracking your fitness and sleep patterns, controlling smart home devices, to even making payments. Consider what features are most important to you in your daily life.

For instance, a smart ring doesn't necessarily have to monitor your vital signs or count your steps throughout the day; it could offer other specific features. Take the McLear RingPay 2, for example. Developed by an English company, this device is exclusively used for contactless payments.

The only reason I didn't recommend this device as the best payment solution on our list is that, as of now, it's only available in the UK. However, if you're interested in giving it a try, click on the widget below.

Battery life

Battery life is like the stamina of your smart ring. You want a ring that can keep up with you, ideally lasting several days on a single charge. Frequent charging can be a hassle, so longer battery life is always a plus.

Still on the topic of batteries, it's also crucial to examine the charger adapter in advance. Pay attention to its size and whether it connects magnetically, ensuring a secure connection that guarantees your smart ring charges as it should.

It's a smart move to consider purchasing a charger case as well. This way, you'll have backup power in your bag, similar to an earbuds charger case, reducing the need to carry extra chargers. Movano, for instance, offers this option for $79*.

A smart ring charger should be neither too bulky nor difficult to connect. / © nextpit

Security

Last but not least, remember that security is the guardian of your data. Smart rings often hold sensitive information, such as health data or payment details, making strong security features a necessity. Be sure to look for rings that offer encryption and other security measures to protect your data.

Given that I believe data security and privacy are paramount, especially when they involve your health data, and since this information can be elusive on many websites and store pages, I'm making a point to highlight it in each of our suggestions in this smart ring buying guide.

Best Smart Rings: Our recommendations

Editor’s choice: Oura Ring Heritage

Security Features: Encrypted data; Anonymization/pseudonymization of data; Strict access control.

In October last year, Oura updated its smart ring series, including the Heritage and Horizon models. The Gen3 Horizon showcases a contemporary, perfectly round design for a modern look, while the Heritage maintains a traditional style, reflecting Oura's original design ethos. Both models, popular for their quality and features, offer similar health-tracking functionalities.

Oura Ring Heritage edition: advanced health tracking in a timeless design. / © Oura

The Oura Ring Heritage is a sophisticated device designed for individuals seeking a blend of style and advanced health tracking. It features precision sensors that monitor heart rate, temperature, menstrual cycle, and sleep patterns, providing detailed insights into your overall well-being.

Equipped with a durable titanium body and water-resistant design, it seamlessly integrates into daily life. Its companion app delivers comprehensive analytics, making it a top pick for those who prioritize health data alongside elegant design.

Premium choice: Oura Ring Horizon

Security Features: Encrypted data; Anonymization/pseudonymization of data; Strict access control.

Next on our list, the Oura Ring Horizon is a high-end health tracker, appealing to those who prioritize luxury and advanced technology. Priced between $349 and $549, it features sophisticated biometric sensors for precise sleep, activity, menstrual cycle, and physiological data monitoring.

Oura Ring Horizon: sleek health monitoring meets modern elegance. / © Oura

Crafted with high-quality materials—such as brushed titanium and gold—, the Horizon model offers a sleek and modern design. Its advanced software capabilities, including personalized health insights and recommendations, make it an ideal choice for tech-savvy individuals who seek the utmost in both function and form.

Best for Comfort: Ultrahuman Ring Air

Security Features: Encrypted data; Strict access control.

The Ultrahuman Ring Air is designed with comfort in mind, or so its manufacturer claims, catering to users who value ease of wear as much as health tracking. It boasts essential features like sleep analysis, activity tracking, menstrual cycle, and heart rate monitoring.

Emphasizing an ergonomic design and a user-friendly interface, the Ultrahuman Ring Air aims to provide a seamless and comfortable health monitoring experience.

Ultrahuman Ring Air: lightweight design meets cutting-edge wellness tracking. / © Ultrahuman

We have previously reviewed products from this company, such as the Ultrahuman M1 Continuous Glucose Monitoring system, and were impressed by its app's statistics and quality. Furthermore, if you're interested in using both the M1 CGM and the Ring Air, you're in luck. The company indicates that it's possible to integrate data from both devices, enriching your health and fitness reporting.

Exclusive for Women: Movano Evie Ring

Security Features: Option to delete your data.

The Movano Evie Ring, a newcomer in the smart ring sector, is a health and wellness device uniquely designed for women. It specializes in offering insights specific to women's health, including menstrual cycle tracking, hormonal balance, and overall well-being.

I'm particularly impressed with its white papers that delve into the science of women's health. However, it's worth noting that this ring is also suitable for a broader range of individuals who menstruate.

Movano Evie Ring: elegant wellness tracking for everyday life. / © Movano

The ring is a fusion of style and functionality. Interestingly, its design is quite distinctive, featuring an open-top (or bottom, depending on how it's worn). Its specialized software delivers personalized recommendations and insights, making it an ideal choice for those in search of a dedicated wellness companion.

Best for Nighttime Wear: Go2Sleep Ring

Security Features: Encrypted data; CCPA, HIPAA, and GDPR complying.

Our last recommendation in this buying guide is the Go2Sleep Ring, a device optimized for nighttime wear, catering to individuals who are focused on monitoring and improving their sleep quality. It features advanced sensors that track sleep stages, oxygen levels, and heart rate variability throughout the night.

Go2sleep Ring: sleep tracking made simple and comfortable. / © Sleepon

The device is designed for utmost comfort during sleep, with a non-intrusive and lightweight form factor. It is ideal for those who want detailed insights into their sleep patterns and are looking for actionable advice to enhance sleep health. The company has two models: the Go2Sleep and the Go2SleepSE.

Right from the start, I pointed out that most smart rings lean towards wellness. But Go2Sleep rings stand out with their extensive sleep science and research, elevating them to the level of health monitoring devices. They use metrics like Sleep HRV, which varies through sleep cycles—lower during non-REM and higher during REM. If your HRV score is low while you sleep, it might signal sleep disorders or health issues.

Selection Process

As we step into the new world of smart rings here at nextpit, we've crafted our very first 'best Smart Rings buying guide' for you. Now, you might notice we're highlighting the most renowned and popular smart rings out there. That's because this is a brand-new topic for us, and we're in the midst of building our very own review database.

Rest assured, each recommendation comes with our stamp of trust. We've rigorously researched the ins and outs of these gadgets, focusing keenly on software and hardware aspects.

Most importantly, we've paid special attention to how these companies handle your health data—because we know how crucial that is. So, while we're growing our review repertoire, you can confidently rely on our guide to make an informed choice in this emerging tech sphere.

Conclusion

In conclusion, this selection of smart rings showcases the diverse options available in the wearable technology market, each tailored to meet specific user needs and preferences. From the stylish and comprehensive Oura Ring Heritage, lauded as the 'Editor's Choice', to the luxurious and technologically advanced Oura Ring Horizon, there's a focus on blending aesthetics with functionality.

The Ultrahuman Ring Air stands out for its emphasis on comfort, making it a top choice for continuous wear. For women and individuals who menstruate seeking a device that addresses their unique health needs, the Movano Evie Ring offers a specialized solution.

Lastly, the Go2Sleep Ring is an excellent option for those primarily concerned with tracking and improving their sleep quality. Together, these devices represent the cutting-edge of health-focused wearable technology, offering a range of choices to best suit different lifestyle and wellness goals.

We're still expanding our smart ring review database, so we'd love your input in the comments section. Please let us know which devices you'd like us to test and if you're interested in more content on this topic.

Frequently Asked Questions

#1. Are smart rings a reliable option?

The reliability of smart rings often comes into question, particularly in terms of the accuracy of the health data they collect. Generally, these devices are equipped with advanced sensors and algorithms that can accurately track various metrics such as heart rate, sleep patterns, and activity levels.

However, it's important to note that while smart rings provide valuable insights, they should not be used as a substitute for professional medical advice or diagnostic tools. The accuracy can vary depending on the specific model and the technology it uses.

#2. How does Oura Ring detect Illness?

The Oura Ring has been noted for its ability to detect early signs of illness, similar to the Withings ScanWatch 2 I reviewed last year. It monitors body temperature, resting heart rate, and sleep patterns, which can hint at illness before symptoms are felt. Studies suggest it's effective in identifying signs of certain illnesses, like COVID-19.

Again: it's important to remember that the Oura Ring is not a medical device. It shouldn't be used alone for diagnosis or treatment but can offer data that may encourage seeking medical advice.

#3. When is the release date of the Samsung Ring?

The 'Samsung Galaxy Ring' has been a topic of rumors for about a year. During the Galaxy Unpacked event, where Samsung unveiled the new Galaxy S24 Series, a teaser of the device was shown.

Unfortunately, the release date for the Samsung Ring is still unknown. There is speculation that it might launch in July or September, possibly alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Flip 6 foldables, but these details are yet to be confirmed.

Inspired by our buying tips and top picks? We'd love to hear your thoughts on this topic. Which of these recommendations are you eager to try, or have you already tried? Share your experiences with us!