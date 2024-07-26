Wondering if you can have a great experience with the best sub-$200 smartphones for 2024? Absolutely! Our curated list of top-rated budget smartphones shows you can get excellent performance without breaking the bank. Discover affordable options from top brands like Samsung, Motorola, and Nokia, offering features that often outperform older mid-range models. Find your perfect budget smartphone today!

Best phones under $200 compared

Editor's pick Modular and fun 5G on a budget Stylus productivity The bare minimum Product Samsung Galaxy A15 5G Nothing CMF Phone 1 Motorola Moto G 5G (2024) Motorola Moto G Stylus (2023) Nokia C210 Picture Review Review: Samsung Galaxy A15 5G Review: Nothing CMF Phone 1 Not yet tested Not yet tested Not yet tested Display 6.5-inch OLED

1080 x 2340 pixels

90 Hz refresh rate 6.67-inch OLED

1080 × 2400 pixels

120 Hz 6.6-inch LCD

720 × 1612

120 Hz 6.5-inch LCD

720 x 1600

90 Hz 6.3-inch LCD

720 x 1560

60 Hz SoC MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ Dimensity 7300 Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 MediaTek Helio G85 Snapdragon 662 Memory 4 / 6 / 8 GB RAM

128 / 256 GB storage

microSD expansion 6 / 8 GB RAM

128 / 256 GB storage

microSD expansion 4 / 6 GB RAM

128 / 256 GB storage

microSD expansion 4 GB RAM

64 GB storage

microSD expansion 3 GB RAM

32 GB storage

microSD expansion OS Android 13 + One UI 5.1

4 system upgrades

5 years of security updates Android 14 + Nothing OS 2.6

2 system upgrades

3 years of security updates Android 14

1 system upgrade

3 years of security updates Android 13 Android 13 Camera Main: 50 MP, f/1.8

Ultra-wide: 5 MP, f/2.2

Macro: 2 MP, f/2.4 Main: 50 MP, f/1.8

Depth: 2 MP Main: 50 MP

Macro: 2 MP Main: 50 MP, f/1.8

Macro: 2 MP, f/2.4 Main: 13 MP

Depth: 2 MP Selfie Camera 13 MP, f/2.0 16 MP 8 MP 8 MP, f/2.0 5 MP Battery 5,000 mAh

15 W wired charging

Charger not included 5,000 mAh

33 W wired charging

Charger not included 5,000 mAh

18 W wired charging

Charger optional 5,000 mAh

15 W wired charging

Charger included 3,000 mAh



Charger not included Connectivity 5G | Wi-Fi 5 | Bluetooth 5.3 | NFC 5G | Wi-Fi 6 | Bluetooth 5.3 5G | eSIM | Wi-Fi 5 | Bluetooth 5.1 4G | Wi-Fi 5 | Bluetooth 5.0 4G | Wi-Fi 5 | Bluetooth 5.0 IP Certification ❌ IP52 ❌ ❌ ❌ Dimensions and weight 6.30 x 3.02 x 0.33 in, 7.05 oz

160.1 x 76.8 x 8.4 mm, 200 g 6.45 x 3.22 x 0.31 in, 7.12 oz

164 × 82 × 8 mm, 202 g 6.47 × 2.95 × 0.32 in, 6.88 oz

164.4 × 75 × 8.2 mm, 194 g 6.41 x 2.92 x 0.36 in, 6.88 oz

162.89 x 74.08 x 9.19 mm, 195 g 6.28 x 2.91 x 0.34 in, 5.93 oz

Affordable phones under $200 for 2024

While we only got our hands on one of the recommended picks for direct testing, we're leveraging our extensive experience with other models from the same brands. This allows us to provide insights on software support, camera features, and timely updates.

Since the start of the year, the entry-level smartphone market has seen some significant changes, especially with the surge of 5G models. It means that at least two of the four models on our list boast 5G support, and during sales, you can sometimes snag a 5G version of the runner-up phone for under $200.

Another encouraging trend is the growing focus on long-term software support. Many phones now provide not just Android upgrades, but also vital security patches, keeping your device secure and current.

Samsung Galaxy A15: Superior software support (+ 5G)

The Galaxy A15 offers a similar user experience to its more expensive alternatives. / © nextpit

Read the Samsung Galaxy A15 review

The Galaxy A15 5G is Samsung's latest addition to the entry-level 5G market in 2024, following its predecessor, the Galaxy A14 5G. With a sub-$200 price tag, the A15 stands out for its strong software update policy, promising up to five years of security updates, which is exceptional for this price range​.

In terms of hardware, the Galaxy A15 5G features a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 90 Hz refresh rate, offering a significant upgrade over the previous model's LCD screen. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC, ensuring decent performance for everyday tasks and moderate gaming​.

Samsung has reconfigured the camera setup on the A15 5G, replacing the less useful 2 MP depth sensor with a more practical 5 MP ultra-wide lens, alongside a 50 MP main camera and a 2 MP macro camera. However, the camera performance, especially in low-light conditions, remains an area where compromises are evident​.

Overall, the Galaxy A15 5G offers a compelling package for those looking for an affordable 5G smartphone with solid software support and a decent display, despite some compromises in camera quality and performance​.

Summary Buy Samsung Galaxy A15 5G Good High-quality AMOLED display with 90 Hz

Solid workmanship

Decent performance that is sufficient for mobile games

Up to five years of updates Bad Camera quite inflexible overall

Mono speaker sounds very tinny

Rather low power reserves for the next 5 years Go to review Samsung Galaxy A15 5G

Nothing CMF Phone 1: Stylish and fun

Apart from the CMF Phone 1's own color, you can buy three different (and separate) cover colors from the CMF store. / © nextpit

Read the full CMF Phone 1 review

Nothing's entry-level brand CMF launched its first phone in style. Literally, the CMF Phone 1 offers a range of customizations with easily swappable back covers. The phone has a novel and simple modular system with screws that can add a kick stand, a lanyard, or a magnetic holder for payment cards.

The CMF Phone 1 comes with a reasonably capable Dimensity 5G processor, with decent battery life, but without support for Verizon's network in the US. Another positive point is the excellend OLED display, with full 120 Hz refresh rate for smooth animations.

As for negative points, there is no NFC support (so no contactless payments), and camera performance was underwhelming but mostly on par with the price range. And as mentioned, US carrier support is limited to T-Mobile, with AT&T support only for its 3G and 4G networks.

Summary Buy Nothing CMF Phone 1 Good Unique design

Excellent battery life

Bloatware-free Nothing OS 2.6

Smooth 120 Hz AMOLED screen

Very decent performance Bad Only 3 years of updates

Disappointing camera performance

Slow wired charging

No NFC support Go to review Nothing CMF Phone 1

Motorola Moto G 5G (2024): 5G on a budget

The Motorola Moto G 5G (2024) is an ideal 5G phone for budget users. / © Motorola

The Motorola Moto G 5G (2024) brings significant value to the budget smartphone market. Featuring a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, it ensures smooth visuals for daily tasks and media consumption. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chipset, the device offers solid performance, supported by 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of expandable storage​.

The Moto G 5G's camera setup includes a 50MP main sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. While the main camera performs well in good lighting, its low-light performance and lack of optical image stabilization (OIS) are notable drawbacks. The front camera features an 8MP sensor, adequate for basic selfies and video calls​.

Running on Android 14 with Motorola's My UX, the Moto G 5G offers a near-stock Android experience with useful customizations like Moto Actions. The device promises one major OS upgrade and three years of bi-monthly security updates​.

The 5000 mAh battery provides all-day usage, though its 18W charging speed is slower compared to some competitors. Additional features include a 3.5 mm headphone jack, stereo speakers, and support for 5G connectivity, making it a well-rounded choice for budget-conscious consumers​.

Motorola Moto G Stylus (2023): Note for less

The Moto G Stylus packs a stylus pen for productivity tasks. / © Motorola

The Moto G Stylus (2023) offers plenty of features, despite its complex name. Available in two versions, one with 5G and a more budget-friendly 4G model under $200, it boasts a large 90 Hz screen and an integrated stylus, making it ideal for productivity tasks​.

Historically, the 2021 and 2022 Stylus models saw significant price drops a few months after their release, often falling below $200. This trend suggests keeping an eye on sales if you're looking to future-proof your device​​. However, it's important to note that Motorola's track record for software updates isn't as strong as Samsung's, offering fewer years of security updates and slower Android upgrades compared to top competitors​.

Nokia C210: The bare minimum

It is not the prettiest, but the Nokia C210 promises good resistance. / © HMD Global

The Nokia C210 is a nostalgic nod to the old plastic smartphones, featuring thick bezels and basic specifications. It comes with the Snapdragon 662 processor, which, despite being outdated, powered many mid-range phones not long ago​.

A key advantage of the Nokia C210 is Nokia's recent commitment to software updates, typically providing three years of security updates, similar to Samsung. However, don't expect stellar camera performance. The C210 is equipped with low-resolution sensors, adequate for basic family photos but not much more​.

Alternatives to purchasing a new smartphone

Refurbished, sale units, and used/refurbished phones

If removing the protective film from your new device for the first time does not spark joy, you can pick up more expensive smartphones from the second-hand or refurbished market. It is particularly advisable to use devices that carry a refurbished guarantee. These are used smartphones that have been checked and refurbished by reputable companies to ensure that they are in tip-top condition.

Refurbished devices are particularly interesting to check out when they come with an extended warranty. This is how you protect yourself when picking one up just in case the handset gives up the ghost just a few weeks down the road.

Of course, you do not have this advantage when buying a used smartphone from private owners on platforms such as eBay, Craigslist, or other portals. However, used devices can be found for significantly reduced prices there, as there are no additional costs because the middleman has been cut out. With the so-called 'sale', you also secure older models that online shops still carry in new condition but which are no longer in production.

Promotions and sales

Towards the end of the year, each consumer electronics device that you purchase is accompanied by an even greater risk of stumbling upon a cheaper offer just a few weeks down the road. This can be attributed to sales like Black Friday and its associated Black Week, Amazon Prime Day, Singles Day, and Cyber ​​Monday, all of which are discount days in the months of October and November.

Most of them happen right before the Christmas shopping frenzy begins. Since smartphones are one of the most popular consumer electronics devices in the market, you should keep your eyes open for great deals. You can check out the dates for this year's sales and promotions in the table below:

Upcoming sales events Amazon Prime Day 16-17 July 2024 Black Week 25 to 29 November 2024 Black Friday 29 November 2024 Cyber Monday 2 December 2024

Sign up for a contract with a service provider or an installment plan

If your smartphone is completely broken, and you need a replacement fast, consider an installment plan. These plans, usually tied to a phone contract, let you get a new phone with monthly payments. However, you might end up paying more over time than buying the phone outright.

Alternatively, you can opt for a monthly financing plan with 0% interest, spreading the cost over several months without a contract. While popular, these plans have risks. If your new phone is lost or broken, you'll still need to pay the remaining installments for a device you can no longer use.

Are you not satisfied with the selection of our list of sub-$200 smartphones? Do share your recommendations with us in the comments section below.

Article updated on July 2024. Comments before the update were not deleted and refer to older versions of this list.