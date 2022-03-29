Free apps for Android & iOS: These Pro versions are currently free

We are back for NextPit's bi-weekly list of mobile apps and games for your Android phone or iPhone that are usually paid but are free for a limited time only on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

This list is updated twice a week, on Tuesday and Friday. Between this page going online and the time you view this article, some apps may have become paid again. Google Play Store's limited-time deals on apps are fairly easy to predict, but it's more complicated with App Store deals since Apple doesn't specify how long the discount is valid.

Quick tip: Have you found an interesting app, but you can't really use it at the moment? Install the app anyway, then delete it from your device. This way, the app will become part of your app library, and you can install it again for free when you need it. A good way not to miss out on a short-lived promotion.

Temporarily free Android apps on the Google Play Store

Free Android apps

Crypto Helper ($0.99) : No it is not an app to farm alt-coins. Encrypt and decrypt messages using .

: No it is not an app to farm alt-coins. Encrypt and decrypt messages using . How much can I spend? ($2.99) : Control your budget without micromanaging all your expenses.

: Control your budget without micromanaging all your expenses. PDF Creator & Converter ($2.99) : Create multiple-page PDF files by selecting different images in your phone.

: Create multiple-page PDF files by selecting different images in your phone. Colorimeter ($1.29) : Measure color parameters using your phone camera.

Free Android games

Impossible Story 2d platformer ($3.99) : A hard-as-nails 2D platformer with more than 200 levels.

: A hard-as-nails 2D platformer with more than 200 levels. Hills Legend: Horror ($0.99) : FPS survival horror game that forces you to explore a creepy (abandoned?) mental hospital.

: FPS survival horror game that forces you to explore a creepy (abandoned?) mental hospital. Zombie Age 2 Premium ($0.99) : A 2D side-scroller action game set in zombie apocalypse times with a coop mode.

: A 2D side-scroller action game set in zombie apocalypse times with a coop mode. Calc Fast ($0.99) : Challenge your brain by solving math problems as quickly as possible.

Temporarily free iOS apps in the Apple App Store

Free iOS apps

FoodyLife ($3.99) : Register your eating habits without controlling calories, just using pictures.

: Register your eating habits without controlling calories, just using pictures. Filme ($9.99) : A collection of filters, stickers, and textures to take your photos to the next level.

: A collection of filters, stickers, and textures to take your photos to the next level. Widget Calendar ($1.99) : A big widget for your iPhone and iPad that displays the entire month or just the coming important events.

: A big widget for your iPhone and iPad that displays the entire month or just the coming important events. Real Weather App ($4.99) : Curious app that doesn't even bother with tomorrow's forecast and simply shows the current weather.

: Curious app that doesn't even bother with tomorrow's forecast and simply shows the current weather. LittlePlant ($9.99) : Grow a virtual garden with the power of augmented reality. Water your plants and shoot bugs wherever you are.

Free iOS games

Jumpy Wheels ($1.99) : Paint the wheels and avoid the obstacles by tapping the screen.

: Paint the wheels and avoid the obstacles by tapping the screen. Match Attack ($0.99) : A puzzle game mixing Tetris with Match-3, how addictive can that be?

: A puzzle game mixing Tetris with Match-3, how addictive can that be? Helius ($4.99) : A collection of mini-games designed to "evolve with human intelligence".

: A collection of mini-games designed to "evolve with human intelligence". Big Truck Mine Express Racing ($1.99) : A physics side-scroller game similar to Trials where you must take the truck to the end of the level within the time limit.

What do you think of our selection this week? Did you find other interesting apps or games on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store? Don't hesitate to share your suggestions in the comments.