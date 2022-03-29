Best Samsung Galaxy S22 cases to buy in 2022

Looking for a case for your Samsung Galaxy S22 5G? Well, you are at the right place! NextPit discovered the best cases available for the Samsung Galaxy S22 5G. In this best list, we present them to you alongside everything you will need to know before making the right choice. In our selection, you will find rugged cases, clear cases, cardholder cases, and even battery cases! The Samsung Galaxy S22 5G was released alongside the larger Samsung Galaxy S22+ and the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra bringing a few new novelties to the S line-up. As we will see, some peculiarities of the Samsung Galaxy S22 5G, like the smaller battery and the compact form factor create some interesting opportunities for case manufacturers. Here take a look at some of the most interesting cases for the Samsung Galaxy S22 5G:

The new glass back of the Samsung Galaxy S22 5G makes the investment a case of paramount importance. In addition, the compact size of 6.1 inches is considerably smaller than the Samsung Galaxy S22+ 5G or the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G and ensures that cases from previous models are not compatible with the S22, even though the general shape and camera positioning has remained the same. Lastly, the smaller 3700 mAh battery may hold back some users, and this is why we have also included a case with a power bank.

Buying advice: What should you look for when buying a case for the Samsung Galaxy S22 5G?

In my review of the Samsung Galaxy S22 5G, I praised the device for its visual beauty and the material selection, which moved away from the plastic back into a glass back with an aluminum frame. Yet, the design of the base model of the S22 is flawed: The shape of the camera island makes the device wobble when laid flat on a table, while the edges of the frame can be uncomfortable to the touch.

Also, the fact that the back is now made of glass adds an extra threat from accidental falls that may shatter it. Investing in a case is important for the new Samsung Galaxy S22 both for aesthetic and protection reasons. After all, you will want to get as much money back from your device when you want to get a trade-in discount or resell it.

Which material is the right one

Choosing the right materials for your case and balancing it with your needs and budget is the most important thing when selecting the proper case for you. Ideally, we would want a case with a combination of materials for different parts. Softer rubber or silicone materials are better for absorbing the shock from a fall. Harder plastic materials are better for the back since they are more scratch-resistant and feature a robust feel that a lot of users prefer. More rigid materials also provide adequate support for other features on the case, like kickstands, pockets for cards, and magnetic mounts.

No matter what design you choose, you should always look for raised lips that provide adequate protection for your screen and camera lenses. You do not want the screen or the lens touching the floor in case of a drop!

What are your needs?

Considering your needs is the next step in the process. If you have a casual, urban lifestyle, then a stylish case with a cardholder or a strap may be the best solution, while if you are clumsy like the editor, a rugged case will save you from expensive screen replacements. For the Samsung Galaxy S22 5G, one specific need arises because the device has a smaller battery. The powerful screen and the hungry Exynos 2200 or Snapdragon 8 gen 1 SoCs are not helping much either, meaning your battery will struggle to keep up. Investing in a battery case is a good option.

How many cases do you need?

While this question is tied to your individual needs, there is another aspect to consider which is price. Selecting the right cases for you should always keep in consideration the budget that you have available. Truth is, you will at least once find yourself in an environment where a different case would serve you better. Having two or three cases around will probably cover your every occasion, and properly budgeting them will optimize your experience. For this list, we have selected cases from all price points.

The best Samsung Galaxy S22 5G cases

Best all-round protection: Spigen Tough Armor Case

The Spigen has a convenient kickstand / © Amazon Store / Spigen

The Spigen Tough Armor is a favorite in our best lists across many devices. Here it manages to capture the best spot with three different layers of materials, including both softer TPU and more rigid plastic. The design is certified with the military standards MIL-STD 810G-516.6 with Air Cushion Technology for shock protection. It comes with a convenient kickstand and three different color combinations and can usually be found at a very competitive, discounted price of around $20.

Best Samsung case: Samsung S-View Flip Cover

You can answer calls without even opening the case! / © Samsung

Samsung cases are available for quite a premium but they offer a nice, matching look to your device. For this selection, I tried to go for a case that makes the back completely flat, alleviating the wobbling issues of the Samsung Galaxy S22. The main feature of this leather case is that it has cutouts that allow you to see the screen below. You can tap the device to accept or reject calls without opening it, and the case has space for a few cards or cash. Samsung also claims that the case has an anti-microbial coating, providing an unfriendly environment for bacteria.

Best clear case: Torras Diamond Clear Series

The manufacturer claims that the case is resistant to yellowing, the bane of all clear cases. / © Amazon / Torras

The Torras Diamond Clear case features everything you would need from a clear case. Aside from 1.5mm lips for the screen and 1,3mm for the cameras, it comes with anti-yellowing technology that helps keep the case clear, according to the manufacturer. In addition, the manufacturer confirms that the case is wireless charging compatible and offers 180 days of warranty.

Best battery case: Newdery Battery Case

This is what I call chonky / © Amazon / Newdery

If the battery life of your Samsung Galaxy S22 is not enough to carry you throughout a busy day, then this case will give you a considerable boost. To be exact, you are getting a boost of ~4700 mAh, which is over a full charge of the 3700mAh battery that the S22 features. With the tap of a button, you can begin charging your device, and while not fast charging, I think this is for the better, allowing your S22 to charge more healthily. In addition, I would go the extra mile and also cap the charge of the S22 battery to 80% to save the battery from needless stress.

Despite the bulk, the Newdery Battery case still allows for wireless charging and NFC transmissions. Thankfully, the power bank itself supports fast charging up to 18W.

Best card holder case: Smartish Wallet Slayer Vol.1

The design is unique! / © Amazon / Smartish

The Smartish Wallet Slayer Vol.1 is exactly what it describes. A wallet slayer. With a built-in spring to keep up to three cards secured in your case, it will make your wallet obsolete. Okay, perhaps you still need something to carry the extra cash you will save from buying this affordable case, but you get the point. Other than looking sick, the design features ridges for your fingers to more comfortably handle the device while it still allows for wireless charging. Just make sure you remove your cards first!

Must-have accessories for the Samsung Galaxy S22 5G

When it comes to other accessories about the Samsung Galaxy S22 5G, there are two things that can't be ignored. Firstly we have the charger, which is no longer included in the package. The Samsung Galaxy S22 5G charges up to 25W, so you may want to select a charger that is able to output at least as much. You can find some recommendations in our dedicated article for the best chargers.

In addition, you can invest in a wireless charger. It will not be as fast as the wired charging, caped at 15W Qi charging, but it will do the job.

Lastly, we have the screen protector. Even though the S22 features the latest Gorilla Glass Victus+, you can never go wrong with some extra protection. Just make sure you select a protector that does not mess with the ultrasonic fingerprint reader.

It is clear that this list does not cover the vast amount of cases that you can find on the market, but hopefully, it is a good starting point for you to begin looking for the perfect case for your Samsung Galaxy S22 5G!

And this is everything for our selection of the best Samsung Galaxy S22 5G cases. Do you have a case to recommend? Let us know in the comments!