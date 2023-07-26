First Look at Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: A Step Forward, But How Big?

We had the opportunity to check out the new Galaxy Z Flip 5 firsthand at the Samsung Unpacked event in Berlin. Here's everything you need to know about Samsung's new foldable device before you decide to place a pre-order.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 release date and price In synchronized Unpacked events worldwide, Samsung unveiled several devices today, including the Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Watch 6 Series, and Galaxy Tab S9 Series. With regard to the Galaxy Z Flip 5's pricing and availability, Samsung will offer the device in two storage variants. The 256 GB model will cost $999, while the 516 GB variant is available for an additional $100. As for color options, the device is available in Graphite, Cream, Lavender, and Mint. Additionally, Samsung offers online-exclusive (e-store) colors: Blue, Gray, Yellow, and Green. Four new color options for the Flip in 2023: Graphite, Cream, Lavender, and Mint. / © nextpit Pre-orders for the devices were announced today, including the new Galaxy Z Flip 5. Availability for the handset is expected to kick off in the second half of August. As a bonus, Samsung is offering double the storage for those who place a pre-order for either one of the new foldable devices.

Design, Display, and Hinge With a 3.4-inch screen instead of the 1.9-inch screen in its predecessor, the front display is now three times larger and grabbed our attention immediately. However, to be honest, this isn't something new, as Samsung seems to be following Motorola's footsteps if some among you might recall in our Motorola Razr+ (2023) review . So why is this such great news? Well, we can now actually utilize active widgets on the cover display, which offers three times the viewing area we had before. This includes the ability to respond to WhatsApp messages using a full-sized keyboard that has finally been integrated into the front screen. The experience is highly user-friendly, and I predict that over time you will find yourself using the phone in its folded state much more frequently. Send messages and make calls directly from the Galaxy Z Flip 5 cover display. / © nextpit Another rather noticeable update at first glance is the improved folding mechanism. The new hinge on the Galaxy Z Flip 5 now closes completely, eliminating the wedge-shaped air gap between panels. This results in an even thinner profile, with the device measuring a mere 15.1 mm when folded. To prevent dirt from getting between the panels and scratching them, Samsung has added a fine lip to the screen. There is no gap between the Z Flip 5 displays. Foldable devices are getting way better with each generation. / © nextpit Another significant improvement is most certainly the reduced visibility of the crease and its thinner edges. It was about time for the Z Flip series to deliver a higher-quality main display. When unfolded, it reveals a beautiful Dynamic AMOLED FHD+ 6.7-inch display with an adaptive 120 Hz refresh rate. All of these changes result in less pronounced bezels, a less noticeable crease, and a slightly slimmer smartphone overall. Apart from these, everything else remains the same. While using the Z Flip 5, you can feel with the tips of your fingers that the crease is now smaller. / © nextpit

Operating System and Interface First things first: the Galaxy Z Flip 5 runs on the latest version of One UI 5 that is based on Android 13. Samsung also provides one of the most reliable software update policies in the Android smartphone market. As such, you can expect at least four system upgrades (up to Android 17) and a minimum of five years of security patches . That said, as a foldable smartphone, the Z Flip 5 offers unique features that take advantage of this design. The so-called Samsung Flex features, such as Flex Mode and Flex Camera, are included. This means you can use your device in a folded position, which is particularly advantageous for recording videos with the main lenses and achieving higher quality in selfie photos. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 User Interface based on the One UI 5.1.1. / © nextpit Beyond the flex features, having a larger cover display proves beneficial in various scenarios, such as while shopping at the supermarket or traveling, as it maximizes the advantages of Samsung and Google Wallet. I'm a huge fan of NFC payment methods and all the features that come with the technology. Whether it's for storing tickets for public transport or movies, everything is particularly convenient when the device is folded. It's simply intuitive! Finally, Active Widgets look set to play a major role on this device since, well, it's a foldable phone. We've seen more and more manufacturers explore the use of widgets on the lock screen, such as Apple on iOS 17 and Nothing on Nothing OS 2.0. And there's a very good reason for it: it's really helpful. A larger cover display can provide three times the content visualization, thereby opening up more possibilities for the Galaxy Z Flip 5's software. / © nextpit It's now even more user-friendly to use stacked widgets on the outer display, delivering an experience that is almost identical to using it when it is fully opened. I use the term 'almost' because, as of now, there's no way to fully operate an app on the front screen. So, if you tap a widget intending to launch the associated application, you still need to navigate to the main screen. For those wondering about the YouTube optimization for the flip screen, well... Samsung has yet to deal with this problem on the Galaxy Z Flip 5. The Galaxy Z Flip 5's display format does not show videos using the full frame, unlike many other devices, unless you crop part of the video. / © nextpit To gain a more in-depth understanding of what One UI 5 has to offer, I recommend reading our guide on the best features to try out on Samsung's User Interface. Also, check out my review of One UI 5 to get a balanced view of the software's strengths and weaknesses.

Performance and Battery Life When it comes to performance, the Z Flip series doesn't disappoint. The Flip 5 is equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, currently the most powerful SoC for Android devices in the market. Samsung paired this monster with 8 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and took a bold approach to internal storage, which starts at 256 GB and goes all the way up to 512 GB . That said, we essentially see the same SoC configurations that were observed in the Galaxy S23 series, with a few tweaks that led to the processor being renamed as the 'Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy'. Essentially, this translates into increased clock speeds, or so Samsung says. This tweak is tipped to deliver a boost in CPU performance and an increase in GPU performance compared to last year's model. Samsung offers powerful hardware within a very compact form factor, which is truly impressive. / © nextpit At this point, we are unable to ascertain the Galaxy Z Flip 5's capability as we normally would in a review due to time constraints. However, I anticipate a performance level that is similar to that demonstrated by the 2023 Galaxy S line-up. In other words, I expect consistent performance, but with significant thermal control measures in place. Although we were able to conduct some benchmarks for the new flip phone, I consider these results as preliminary since the models we checked out at the event will most likely receive a software update shortly. So, stay tuned for a new overview of performance results when we publish our final review of the Galaxy Z Flip 5. Galaxy Z Flip 5

(Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) Galaxy S23

(Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) Galaxy S23+

(Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) Galaxy S23 Ultra

(Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) Galaxy Z Flip 4

(Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) 3D Mark Wild Life Too powerful 5,682 3D Mark Wild Life Stress Test Best loop: 9,653

Worst loop: 5,464 Best loop: 11,049

Worst loop: 6,169 Best Loop: 12,958

Worst loop: 8,047 Best loop: 12,278

Worst loop: 7,386 Best loop: 10,586

Worst loop: 4,145 Geekbench Single: 1,985

Multi: 5,151

(v6) Single: 1,537

Multi: 4,807

(v5) Single: 1,528

Multi: 4,823

(v5) Single: 1,912

Multi: 4,981

(v5) Single: 1,309

Multi: 4,213

(v6) Even though we see a performance upgrade between generations, something that remains unchanged is the battery capacity. Like its predecessor, the Z Flip 5 has a 3,700 mAh battery and supports a charging speed of up to 25W. In terms of fast charging, Samsung still lags behind the competition. We'll provide more details on this in our final review, so stay tuned. Here's a quick overview of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 benchmark results. On the left, we have the 3D Mark benchmark; on the right, the Geekbench. / © nextpit

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 camera Speaking of consistency: Both sensors in the dual-camera setup maintained a 12 MP resolution, while the selfie camera kept its 10 MP resolution. If the camera module lacked a telephoto lens last year, the same is true for 2023. Additionally, we can probably anticipate the heavy post-processing results that I mentioned in my Galaxy Z Flip 4 review . The main camera on the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is still lacking in innovation. / © nextpit However, this doesn't necessarily mean that the image quality will be significantly compromised, as the main lens can deliver nice images under good lighting conditions. Still, given this price range, is it not wrong to hope for more than just a few modifications? Inside, we find the same 10 MP selfie camera. However, this isn't really an issue, as the Galaxy Z Flip 5 allows you to use the rear camera for selfies as well. / © nextpit Finally, I had the opportunity to take some pictures with the Galaxy Z Flip 5 during the press event in Berlin. Here are some of the samples I managed to capture and share with my phone using the Nearby Sharing feature. Main camera on Daylight © nextpit Ultra-wide camera on Daylight © nextpit Main camera on Daylight © nextpit Ultra-wide camera on Daylight © nextpit Ultra-wide camera Indoor © nextpit Main camera Indoor © nextpit Main camera Indoor 2x Zoom © nextpit Main camera Indoor 4x Zoom © nextpit Main camera Indoor Portrait Mode © nextpit Selfie camera (inner display) Indoor © nextpit Main camera (cover display) Indoor © nextpit Main camera (cover display) Indoor Portrait Mode © nextpit Main camera (cover display) Outdoor © nextpit Selfie camera (inner display) Outdoor © nextpit As a first impression of this year's camera, I've noticed improvements in post-processing and light capture. Colors were warm and vivid, and the dynamic range has improved, resulting in more visually appealing photos. But still, in terms of camera capabilities, I was certainly hoping for more substantial innovations in 2023.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 technical specifications Specifications Device Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Image Display Main display: Infinity Flex Display | 6.7 inches | 22:9 | Dynamic AMOLED FHD+ (2,640 x 1,080 pixels) | 425 PPI

Front display: 3.4-inch | Super AMOLED (720 x 748 pixels) | 60 Hz | 306 PPI

Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 | Armor Aluminum SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy Memory 8 GB LPDDR5X RAM | 256 / 512 GB internal storage Software Android 13 with One UI 5.1.1

Four Android upgrades

Five years of software updates Rear camera Dual camera

Main: 12 megapixels | 1.8 µm | f/1.8 aperture | FOV: 83˚ | OIS

Ultra-wide angle: 12 megapixels | 1.12 µm | f/2.2 aperture | FOV: 123˚ Front camera 10 megapixels | f/2.2 aperture | FOV: 85˚ Battery 3,700 mAh

25 W wired charging

10 W wireless charging Connectivity 5G, LTE, WLAN 802.11 a/b/g (2.4 GHz), Wi-Fi 6E (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.3, USB Type-C, GPS IP IPX8 Colors Graphite, Cream, Lavender, Mint

Online exclusive (e-store): Blue, Gray, Yellow, Green Dimensions Closed: 71,9 x 85,1 x 15.1 mm

Open: 71,9 x 165,1 x 6.9 mm Weight 187 g