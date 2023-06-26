Google Pixel Fold Hands-on: Exhuberance in Numbers

Teased (and leaked) for months or even years, the Pixel Fold is finally here. Google's first take on the foldable smartphone is at the time similar, yet different from the current models sold by Samsung and Oppo (and Huawei). Keep reading to find out where the Google Pixel Fold follows and where it improves over the competition in NextPit's hands-on.

Google Pixel Fold in a nutshell The Pixel Fold brings yet another form factor to the foldable phone market, with a different proportion to the existing models from Samsung, Huawei, Xiaomi, and Oppo. While the market doesn't pick a preferred form factor, Google came with a phone that is wider and thinner when it is closed, while the Pixel Fold's 5.5 inches height (139.7 mm) is almost in between the Oppo Find N2's 5.2 inches (132.2 mm) and the Galaxy Z Fold 4's 6.1 inches (155.1 cm). Related: The best foldable smartphones In terms of availability, the Pixel Fold will be, at least initially, sold in a very limited number of countries: Germany, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States. In the US, it will be available in two different colors: Porcelain and Obsidian—aka beige and black, respectively—with two storage options: 256 GB and 512 GB, the bigger option available only in Obsidian. The front camera of the Pixel Fold follows the pattern of a top-center punch-hole in the display. / © nextpit The Pixel Fold is already available for pre-order on the US Google Store, with shipments starting at the end of July, depending on the selected configuration. Prices start at a steep $1,799 for the base model and reach $1,919 for the 256 GB model.

Design and display As we mentioned above, the Google Pixel Fold offers a different proportion to the one used by its rivals. Instead of the long, tall proportions of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold phones when closed, the Pixel foldable has a passport-like form factor similar to the Oppo Find N2, but bigger in both width and height. Google's first foldable has the advantage of being the thinnest foldable screen phone at 0.5 inches when closed (12.1 mm) while being the heaviest when compared to the Find N2 and Galaxy Z Fold 4, at 10 oz (283 g). Like a butterfly unfolding its wings, the Pixel Fold reveals a generous 7.6-inch screen when opened. / © nextpit The dimensions when closed make the Pixel Fold easy to use for medium-sized hands, especially when compared to the thin and tall external display on Samsung's foldables. The external AMOLED display features a 5.8-inch diagonal, with a FullHD+ resolution (2092 x 1080 pixels), and smooth animations thanks to its 120 Hz refresh rate. When closed, the Google Pixel Fold doesn't show a significant gap between the two sides with a surprisingly thin profile for a foldable phone. However, the extra weight is noticeable, especially if you are used to a regular candybar phone. The external display is compact, featuring a good-sized 5.8-inch screen. / © nextpit Opened, the 7.6-inch AMOLED screen uses a curious 6:5 aspect ratio, which makes it very similar whether in portrait or landscape orientations. This makes the screen more practical for split-screen usage—e.g. taking notes or following a tutorial—than for media consumption, which will invariably lead to thick bars around videos. With its unique design, the Pixel Fold boasts one of the most intriguing form factors in the foldable smartphone category. / © nextpit Speaking about thick things on the internal display, the bezels are very noticeable and bigger than those found on the Oppo Find N2 and Galaxy Z Fold 4. That can be attributed to the in-bezel internal selfie camera and the folding mechanism—which Google says is "the most durable hinge on a foldable phone. Speaking about durability, the Pixel Fold is IPX8 certified, with no protection against dust or solid particles, but able to withstand immersion in shallow waters. In general, the Pixel Fold build quality is quite good, despite the impressively thin halves. However, the central crease is very noticeable, both when swiping a finger on the screen or simply looking at a web page or video content. The hinge is well-designed with practically no gap when closed, but is stiff to open or close. / © nextpit

Google Pixel Fold performance Powered by the in-house Tensor G2 processor, the Google Pixel Fold packs the same SoC used in the Pixel 7 family of phones . Despite being a flagship-class processor, the Tensor G2 already shows its age, with two high-performance Cortex-X1 CPUs at 2.85 GHz, while 2023's flagships with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip have a two-generation newer Cortex-X3 core at 3.2 GHz. Google argues that its exclusive AI smarts make up for that, while also equipping the Pixel Fold with fast 12 GB of RAM. The Pixel Fold is indeed thin, and this is noticeable when holding it. / © nextpit We will put the Pixel Fold under our complete test suite before drawing any conclusions, but don't expect the 2022 chip to beat 2023 rivals in sheer performance, judging by the performance of the current Pixel 7 phones.

Google Pixel Fold camera The "Visor" design on the Google Pixel Fold suggests it is powered by the same camera setup used in the Google Pixel 7 Pro which was called "the best Pixel ever" in Camila Rinaldi's review. However, not only the resolutions of the three different sensors are different from the Pixel 7 phones, the sensor sizes are slightly smaller on the foldable, which should prove a small disadvantage in low-light situations. At first glance, it looks like the Pixel 7 Pro camera but the Fold brings different specifications. / © nextpit Pixel Fold Pixel 7 Pro Pixel 7 Main camera 48 megapixels

Sensor size: 1/2''

Aperture: f/1.7

Field of view: 82° 50 MP

1/1.31''

f/1.85

82° 50 MP

1/1.31''

f/1.85

82° Ultra-wide 10.8 megapixels

Sensor size: 1/3''

Aperture: f/2.2

Field of view: 121.1° 12 MP

1/2.9''

f/2.2

125.8° 12 MP

1/2.9''

f/2.2

125.8° Telephoto 10.8 megapixels

Sensor size: 1/3.1''

Aperture: f/3.05

Field of view: 21.9°

5x zoom 48 MP

1/2.55''

f/3.5

20.6°

5x zoom ❌ Selfie 9.5 MP | f/2.2 (outer)

8 MP | f/2.0 (inner)

Field of view: 84° 10.8 MP

f/2.2

92,8° 10.8 MP

f/2.2

92,8° The triple camera on the "back" is housed on a thick island that protrudes quite a bit from the phone's surface. Besides the camera trio—of which the 5x zoom telephoto uses a periscopic lens—the island is home to the LDAF (laser detect autofocus) sensor, an LED flashlight, and a microphone. The internal selfie camera is placed in the (thick) bezels around the 7.6-inch display. / © nextpit Again, as we didn't have enough time to test the camera we invite you to read the full review later this week with our impressions and camera samples under different scenarios.

Google Pixel Fold battery On the battery department, the Google Pixel Fold has a 4821 mAh component, capable of being charged at up to 30 W while using a compatible USB-PD 3.0 charger, which is not included in the box . Additionally, the foldable can be charged using a Qi-compatible wireless charger at an undisclosed power input—we have reached out to Google to confirm the specification and will add the information to our full review later this week. Each of the Pixel Fold's halves are almost as thin as a USB-C connector. / © nextpit

Google Pixel Fold technical specifications Google Pixel Fold External display 5.8-inch AMOLED

2092 x 1080 pixels

120 Hz refresh rate Internal display 7.6-inch AMOLED

2298 x 1840 pixels

120 Hz refresh rate Dimensions (folded) 5.5 x 3.1 x 0.5 inches

139.7 x 79.5 x 12.1 mm Dimensions (opened) 5.5 x 6.2 x 0.2 inches

139.7 x 158.7 x 5.8 mm Weight 10 oz | 283 g Processor Google Tensor G2 Memory 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM

256 / 512 GB UFS 3.1 ROM Software Android 13 microSD ❌ Dual-SIM ✔️ (nano SIM + eSIM) eSIM ✔️ Camera Main: 48 MP | 1/2'' | f/1.7 | 82° FoV | OIS

Ultra-Wide: 10.8 MP | 1/3'' | f/2.2 | 121.1° FoV

5x telephoto: 10.8 MP | 1/3.1'' | f/3.05 | 21.9° FoV Selfie External: 9.5 MP | f/2.2 | 84° FoV

Internal: 8 MP | f/2.0 | 84° FoV Audio Stereo speakers

No headphone jack Battery 4821 mAh Charging Wired charging: 30 W

Wireless charging: IP certification IPx8 Connectivity 5G | LTE | Wi-Fi 6E | Bluetooth 5.2 | UWB | NFC