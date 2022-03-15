Free apps for Android & iOS: These Pro versions are currently free

We are back for NextPit's bi-weekly list of mobile apps and games for your Android phone or iPhone that are usually paid but are free for a limited time only on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

This list is updated twice a week, on Tuesday and Friday. Between this page going online and the time you view this article, some apps may have become paid again. Google Play Store's limited-time deals on apps are fairly easy to predict, but it's more complicated with App Store deals since Apple doesn't specify how long the discount is valid.

Quick tip: Have you found an interesting app, but you can't really use it at the moment? Install the app anyway, then delete it from your device. This way, the app will become part of your app library, and you can install it again for free when you need it. A good way not to miss out on a short-lived promotion.

Temporarily free Android apps on the Google Play Store

Free Android apps

Video Live Wallpaper ($0.99) [Expires on Wednesday (16)]: Use your own recordings as wallpaper on your phone home screen or lock screen.

[Expires on Wednesday (16)]: Use your own recordings as wallpaper on your phone home screen or lock screen. Reminder Pro ($2.29) : Set notifications for all your important tasks like meetings, birthdays, bills, and more.

: Set notifications for all your important tasks like meetings, birthdays, bills, and more. Status Saver ($2.99) : Download personal or professional profile status from WhatsApp.

: Download personal or professional profile status from WhatsApp. Ringtone Scheduler ($0.99) : Set different ringtones on your phone according to the time of day.

Free Android games

Naboki ($0.99) [Expires on Wednesday (16)]: A minimalistic puzzle on which you need to free the tridimensional blocks.

[Expires on Wednesday (16)]: A minimalistic puzzle on which you need to free the tridimensional blocks. Theme Solitaire Tripeaks Tri Tower ($3.49) : A different take on the well-established solitaire card game, build your tower earning furniture, characters, and decor playing classics like TriPeaks and minigames.

: A different take on the well-established solitaire card game, build your tower earning furniture, characters, and decor playing classics like TriPeaks and minigames. G'Luck! ($0.49) : A short 2D platform game where you have to avoid junk food and reach the electronic heart to go to the next level.

: A short 2D platform game where you have to avoid junk food and reach the electronic heart to go to the next level. Heroes Legend ($0.99) : Evolve your character to defeat the enemies in this mix of the fighting and strategy genres.

Temporarily free iOS apps in the Apple App Store

Free iOS apps

Breathing Zone ($2.99) : Stressed with all the things happening around you? This app helps you relax by teaching you breathing exercises.

: Stressed with all the things happening around you? This app helps you relax by teaching you breathing exercises. Scanner Lens ($1.99) : Scan documents, articles, and much more, with options to save as JPG, TXT, PDF, or DOC, including OCR (character recognition).

: Scan documents, articles, and much more, with options to save as JPG, TXT, PDF, or DOC, including OCR (character recognition). Favorite Contacts ($0.99) : Create quick shortcuts in the home screen for your favorite contacts.

: Create quick shortcuts in the home screen for your favorite contacts. Metadata ($1.99) : Simple app to check metadata from the pictures in your camera roll or iCloud storage, with options to display information like GPS coordinates, time, altitude, DPI, file size, device, and more.

Free iOS games

Musynx ($0.99) : A futuristic take on the rhythm game with over 200 songs and a dizzying array of special effects.

: A futuristic take on the rhythm game with over 200 songs and a dizzying array of special effects. Naboki ($0.99) : The same minimalistic puzzle recommended for Android, from the puzzle masters at Rainbow Train.

: The same minimalistic puzzle recommended for Android, from the puzzle masters at Rainbow Train. Board 2 Death ($1.99) : Retro-looking skateboard game where you can unlock characters by collecting coins while doing tricks and avoiding obstacles.

: Retro-looking skateboard game where you can unlock characters by collecting coins while doing tricks and avoiding obstacles. Moto Race Pro ($1.99) : Physics-based game similar to Trials and many others, reach the end of the level as fast as possible without falling from your motorbike.

: Physics-based game similar to Trials and many others, reach the end of the level as fast as possible without falling from your motorbike. Paths of Atlantis ($0.99) : Rotate floating tiles to find your way in a mysterious undersea dungeon.

What do you think of our selection this week? Did you find other interesting apps or games on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store? Don't hesitate to share your suggestions in the comments.