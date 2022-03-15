This app is free for a limited time and is a home office must-download!

The "Document Scanner" app from TigerAppsMobile is currently available for free in the Google Play Store. With this app, you can scan documents in high quality without placing them on your multifunction printer or scanner. We have tested for you what the app, which has a rating of 4.3 stars from 3,478 users, is capable of.

TL;DR

"Document scanner" application for Android is currently free instead of $2.99.

The app lets you scan documents with high quality and accuracy in no time at all.

Rating: 4.3 stars from 3,478 users.

Although the world is becoming more and more digital, offices and companies prefer to send important documents by mail! This is not a bad thing in and of itself, but it causes problems at the latest when the next tax return is due. This is because it is easiest to submit digitally, and that's exactly what I had to do myself for the first time last year.

To scan important documents, I used to resort to a bulky multifunctional printer. If I had used our free download today back then, I would have been saved a lot of work. Because "Document Scanner" from TigerAppsMobile is currently free to download without ads and restrictions. The usage is much more comfortable than the old-fashioned scanning on the PC.

This is how simple Document Scanner works

To scan a document with "Document Scanner", first tap on the small icon at the bottom right of the screen. Then you hold the camera on a document and take a picture of it. Now you can adjust the edges, which the program usually recognizes automatically. With a tap on the checkmark in the upper right corner, the document is ready to be scanned.

Scanning documents is as easy as that / © NextPit

For multipage documents, you can of course scan several pages one after the other and then save them in a PDF document. In addition, "Document Scanner" also offers a scanner for QR codes including a QR generator, a dark mode, text recognition, and a possibility to sign PDF documents directly on the smartphone.

Is the download of "Document Scanner" safe?

Of course, "Document Scanner" asks you for a few permissions after installation. For example, the application wants to access your camera and also write data to your memory. According to the website Exodus, there are a total of nine permissions that you have to live within the app. However, these are nothing unusual for an app of this type.

What's nice is that there are no trackers in "Document Scanner", which means your data should actually stay on your phone. The only drawback for some users is that there is no English voice output, which may make it difficult to use.

How do you scan your documents and what do you think of today's free app? Let me know in the comments!