Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 hands-on: New yet old foldable!

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 made only incremental improvements compared to the Z Fold 3, which does make you question whether it should even be released in the first place. However, looking at the competition, Samsung is miles ahead of them. In our first hands-on review of the Galaxy Z Fold 4, we reveal what changed.

Good Improved durability and IPX8 certification

in-display camera is hardly visible

Excellent software with long support Bad Crease is still visible

Price of entry? $1,799

Slow "fast" charging

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 release date and price The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will go on sale on August 26 in three colors—Gray, Beige, and Black, as well as three storage configurations. The smallest variant with 256 GB costs $1,799, while those who want the 512 GB model will have to fork out $1,919.99. The top-tier model with 1 TB of storage space cannot be found in stores and is an online exclusive at a whopping $2,159. Pre-orders begin immediately upon its launch announcement. Not only is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (back) is available in white, but the Galaxy Watch 5 as well. / © NextPit As usual, Samsung has an interesting goodie for pre-orders. Those who order the Galaxy Z Fold 4 by August 26 will get a memory upgrade. Enjoy 512 GB for the price of 256 GB. Plus, Standing Cover with S Pen and up to $1,000 trade-in credit will be available for the early buyers.

Design and display It is hard to believe, but we are holding the fourth generation Galaxy Fold in our hands right now. Samsung's folding design with the 7.6-inch display inside is already a well-known quantity, but taking a look at the pictures of the first Galaxy Fold showed how much has changed in four years. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 no longer looks like a delicate prototype, but like a proper smartphone (or tablet) that is suitable for everyday use. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 looks more robust with each generation. / © NextPit Tipping the scales at 263 grams, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is not only the lightest, but also the most robust foldable from Samsung. According to Samsung, the Gorilla Glass Victus+ used on the back is 12 percent more scratch-resistant than the regular Victus Glass used in the predecessor. The Ultra Thin Glass on the foldable panel is even supposed to be 20 percent more scratch-resistant than the Z Fold 3's. Also read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Fold 3 compared At the same time, the smartphone looks a bit more modern across all fronts. The hinge has shrunk and protrudes less from the chassis. Furthermore, the displays have grown in relation to the casing. The difference is especially noticeable in the outer display, which is 2.7 millimeters wider. Thus, the smartphone looks less bulky when closed. Nevertheless, the Z Fold 4 is only really stylish when opened. A crease in the display is still visible in the fourth generation Fold. / © NextPit The 7.6-inch inner display is simply beautiful to look at thanks to Dynamic AMOLED technology and a refresh rate of up to 120 hertz. The QXGA+ resolution or rather crooked 2176 x 1812 pixel count and the excellent brightness of 1,000 nits do the rest. While the under-display selfie camera was still quite visible in the third Z Fold, it is almost invisible in the Z Fold 4. You will have to look very closely to discover the heap of pixels that cover the 4-megapixel camera. You have to look very closely to find the under-display selfie camera. / © NextPit

Hardware and software Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 offers almost top-tier hardware across the board when it comes to performance. The current Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC with 12 GB of RAM is under the hood for all models worldwide. That is good news because the Exynos 2200 could not completely convince in Samsung's Galaxy S22 series. In terms of software, Samsung relies on Android 12L right out of the box with the well-known OneUI 4.1.1, which has been enhanced to accommodate the special folding features. Compared to its predecessor, the Z Fold 4 has learned a few new tricks this time around. For example, there is now permanent a start bar in the lower display area when apps are open, which you can use to conveniently switch between your apps or open your apps either in windows or in split-screen mode for multitasking. A nod towards the Windows button, perhaps? Of course, you also have the choice of deactivating it. Don't like it? You can also deactivate the taskbar of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 in the settings. / © NextPit Otherwise, there are new adjustments for the Z Fold 4 in various apps, such as Microsoft Office, Google Meet, or Facebook, which displays Messenger in split-screen mode. If you have purchased the optional S Pen Fold Edition, you can simply annotate text on pictures and screenshots, and the foldable suggests corresponding actions. For example, the calendar opens for a date and creates an appointment at the selected time. During our short time with it, everything ran very smoothly on the Galaxy Z Fold 4. It was really fun to use—and I am looking forward to our detailed review. There, we will also see whether the foldable is capable of delivering a stable performance under maximum load. The Z Fold 3 had to

oticeably struggle with thermal throttling issues when it was pushed. The outer display of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has become bigger compared to the case. / © NextPit An exciting point will also be the battery performance. Like the predecessor, the Z Fold 4 offers a capacity of 4,400 mAh—and just like the Snapdragon 888 SoC, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 is not exactly an energy-saving monster. In addition, Samsung is also rather behind when it comes to fast charging in 2022. We are looking at a maximum charging speed of 25 watts here. Wireless charging including Wireless Powershare is also supported. Even though I could not even come close to testing the latest Fold battery in about one hour of hands-on time: This smartphone will not be an endurance champion.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 camera The camera of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 has been slightly updated and thus still remains comfortably within the mid-range segment. The primary camera has been upgraded from 12 to 50 megapixels. The Isocell GN5, which we are already familiar with from the Galaxy S22 and S22+, is probably used here. In addition, there is a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera that we already know from the Galaxy Z Fold 3. The triple telephoto zoom has dropped somewhat a bit on paper at 10 megapixels compared to 12 megapixels, but with a pixel size of 1.0 microns it should probably offer a similar size and thus performance as the 1/3.6-inch small chip of the predecessor. Our detailed review will show how the camera performs. Thanks to the dual display, you can also take selfies with the Z Fold 4's primary camera. / © NextPit Apart from the trio of cameras at the back, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 also offers two selfie cameras. The first is located at the top of the cover display and has a resolution of 10 megapixels. The second is located under the inner display and has a resolution of 4 megapixels. The under-display camera is practically invisible when not in use, unlike the Z Fold 3's inner selfie camera. Samsung has significantly increased the pixel count above the sensor. That is a very nice touch! The Galaxy Z Fold 4 brings a striking triple camera configuration at the back. / © NextPit