Free apps for Android & iOS: These Pro versions are currently free

We meet again on NextPit for our list of mobile apps and games for your Android phone or iPhone that are usually paid but are free for a limited time only on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

This list is updated weekly, with at least two weekly editions, on Tuesday and Friday. Between the publication and the time you view this article, some apps may have become paid again. Google Play Store's limited-time deals on apps are fairly easy to predict, but it's more complicated with App Store deals since Apple doesn't specify how long the discount is valid.

Quick tip: Have you found an interesting app, but you can't really use it at the moment? Install the app anyway, then delete it from your device. This way, the app will become part of your app library, and you can install it again for free when you need it. A good way not to miss out on a short-lived promotion.

Temporarily free Android apps on the Google Play Store

Free Android apps

Video Gallery ($0.99) : Use curated royalty-free videos as a live wallpaper on your phone. Just be careful with battery drain!

: Use curated royalty-free videos as a live wallpaper on your phone. Just be careful with battery drain! Visual Acuity Charts ($2.99) : Measure visual acuity to detect early signs of myopia. But always check with your doctor!

: Measure visual acuity to detect early signs of myopia. But always check with your doctor! Genetic Helper ($0.99) : Very niche app to translate and transcribe genetic sequences. And don't even ask me if I know how to use it.

: Very niche app to translate and transcribe genetic sequences. And don't even ask me if I know how to use it. Number to word converter offline ($0.99) : Have you ever needed to convert numbers to words in English - like "929" to "nine hundred twenty-nine"? This app does that.

Free Android games

Peppa Pig: Sports Day ($2.99) : Starting the games list with a smash-hit, Peppa Pig Sports Day brings 5 mini-games to distract small kids.

: Starting the games list with a smash-hit, Peppa Pig Sports Day brings 5 mini-games to distract small kids. Mind Games Pro ($2.99) : Challenge your mind with a variety of tests in this app with more than a million downloads.

: Challenge your mind with a variety of tests in this app with more than a million downloads. Minesweeper Pro ($1.49) : Classic minesweeper with the (best) Windows 3.1 look. Pure nostalgia.

: Classic minesweeper with the (best) Windows 3.1 look. Pure nostalgia. Everybody's RPG ($0.99) : A small time-sinker in RPG-shape, farm items and improve your heroes.

: A small time-sinker in RPG-shape, farm items and improve your heroes. Coin Princess ($0.99) : Retro-looking - and sounding - game where you help the once-again-kidnapped princess to escape the monsters.

Temporarily free iOS apps in the Apple App Store

Free iOS apps

Remote Control for Computer ($9.99) : With an average of 4.7 stars and 4000 reviews, use your iPhone, iPad, or Apple Watch to control your Mac or Windows PC.

: With an average of 4.7 stars and 4000 reviews, use your iPhone, iPad, or Apple Watch to control your Mac or Windows PC. gTasks Pro ($5.99) : Check and sync your tasks on your Google account with your iPhone or iPad.

: Check and sync your tasks on your Google account with your iPhone or iPad. Easy Spending Budget ($0.99) : Track your expenses and take control of your budget.

: Track your expenses and take control of your budget. Average Face Pro ($0.99) : Mix two or more faces to find the "average", like those creepy baby-face-generators for couples.

: Mix two or more faces to find the "average", like those creepy baby-face-generators for couples. Audio Trimmer ($1.99) : Quickly edit and trim (crop) audio files and remove unnecessary portions for archiving or sharing.

: Quickly edit and trim (crop) audio files and remove unnecessary portions for archiving or sharing. Gradient Background Maker ($0.99) : Create beautiful gradients with lots of options for colors, angles, and even blur.

Free iOS games

Peppa Pig: Sports Day ($2.99) : Yep, Peppa is also free to download on iOS and iPadOS devices.

: Yep, Peppa is also free to download on iOS and iPadOS devices. Crystal Cove ($1.99) : The minimalistic puzzle suggestion for this week, match crystals on the board by moving them around.

: The minimalistic puzzle suggestion for this week, match crystals on the board by moving them around. Slo Mo Boy ($.99) : A different endless runner game where you must avoid obstacles parkour-style.

: A different endless runner game where you must avoid obstacles parkour-style. AbaCruX ($0.99) : Classic peg solitaire game with different board layouts.

What do you think of our selection this week? Did you find other interesting apps or games on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store? Don't hesitate to share your suggestions in the comments.