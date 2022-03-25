Honor X8 goes global: Google apps on Android 11 OS for $240

Honor has established its image as an independent brand from Huawei for some time now. Gone are the traces of Huawei from its devices like in the Honor series and the recently launched Honor X8 , which should not be confused with the Honor 8X from a few years ago.

TL;DR:

Honor launches global model of Honor X8.

Honor X8 supports Google services on Android OS.

Pricing for the Honor X8 is $240.

The Honor X8 was first introduced in China this month but eventually arrived in Middle East this week. It is currently offered for 899 AED or $240 in UAE for the 6 GB RAM variant paired with 128 GB internal storage. It is also available in Saudi Arabia and is coming in other markets like Europe and Africa.

Google services are coming back to Honor smartphones

Android OS is starting to come back into Honor devices unlike the previous smartphones of Honor that were running on EMUI or Harmony OS. The Honor X8 runs on Android 11 with Magic UI 4.2 on top. It fully supports Google services and apps accessible through the PlayStore.

The move is a signal that future Honor devices will also be powered by Android at least for the global models. The Honor X7 and 5G-equipped X9 will be announced on March 29 and will likely run with an unspecified Android version out-of-the-box.

HONOR X8 features a 6.7-inch wide IPS LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate / © Honor

Honor X8 has plenty of cameras

The Honor X8 global variant has the same specs as its China model counterpart. It has a 6.7-inch IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and FullHD+ resolution. Honor is highlighting the thin bezels at front and how light the device despite the wide display.

The 16MP selfie camera is situated at the center top in a punch-hole cutout. On the back is a quad-camera with a 64MP main shooter accompanied by a 5MP wide-angle, 2MP depth sensor, and 2MP macro snapper.

Honor also kept the same Snapdragon 680 chipset for the global Honor X8. As we mentioned above, it has 6 GB RAM with an additional 2 GB virtual RAM and 128 GB non-expandable storage. And while the SoC was a good choice for Honor, the 4000 mAh battery capacity might not be the best fit considering the large display at the front. It has, however, a 22.2W fast charging solution to easily charge the battery when needed.

Will you consider getting a Huawei or Honor phone if it runs Android? Let us know your thoughts about it through commenting below.