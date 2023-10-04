Google Pixel 8 Pro Hands-on: Bigger and Badder

The Google Pixel 8 Pro was officially unveiled together with the Google Pixel 8 and the Pixel Watch 2 on October 4. The flagship smartphone comes with a Tensor G3 chip, temperature sensor, redesigned triple camera, and probably the longest update warranty from Google to date. Will there be a possible price increase? We do not know yet. However, we will share our findings about the rest of the handset We in a first hands-on test at nextpit.

Design and display Google retained the most striking design feature this year as well: The camera bar that runs across the entire back. The best part of this? There is now a common opening in the black bar for all three cameras, unlike in Google's Pixel 7 Pro (review). Another new feature is a temperature sensor at the right segment behind which we will talk about later. The Pixel 8 Pro corners are slightly more rounded than previously. / © nextpit Otherwise, polished aluminum is once again, a popular material of choice this year, which contributed significantly to the Pixel phone's value and stable overall impression. What's new, however, is the now matte glass back, which is resistant to fingerprints, but is not particularly slip-proof when held. The Pixel 8 Pro gets another plus point for its IP68 certification against dust and water. As usual, the keys are optimally positioned on the right and offer a secure and rich pressure point. The dimensions of the Pixel 8 Pro measure 162.6 x 76.5 x 8.8 mm while tipping the scales at 213 g. A difference in the predecessor (162.9 x 76.6 x 8.9 mm / 212 g) is now more noticeable on the specifications sheet than in real-life performance. The camera module occupies a single cutout in the back bar. / © nextpit The display of the Pixel 8 Pro also offers only a marginal difference at first glance: The 6.7-inch OLED screen once again has a punch-hole notch in the upper center segment. The 2,992 x 1,344 pixels resolution is slightly lower than the 3,120 x 1,440 pixels count than before, but there is now LTPO technology to handle variable refresh rates between 1 and 120 Hz. The screen is protected by the new Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, and Google has increased the OLED panel's maximum brightness to 1,600 nits (HDR) or even 2,400 nits at peak for optimal readability under bright sunlight. Google has done away with the rounded display edges found in the Pixel 7 Pro this year, which will certainly please many nextpit readers.

Google Pixel 8 Pro software Unfortunately, we did not have the chance to take a closer look at the software during our short hands-on session. However, we can say one thing at this point: The eternal update battle for the longest Android updates has a brand new winner! Google guarantees buyers of the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro seven years of system and security updates, in addition to feature drops. After the current Pixel generation ships with Android 14 (UpsideDownCake), that means you will still be able to receive Android 21! Read more: All-new Android 14 features

Google Pixel 8 Pro performance The Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 8 Pro have a brand-new processor installed underneath the hood: the Google Tensor G3 was manufactured using the 4 nm process. The SoC now has nine processing cores, plus an ARM Immortalis G715 GPU running at up to 890 MHz. The ARM Cortex X3 Prime Core with a maximum clock rate of 3.0 GHz takes care of the most demanding tasks. In addition, there are four Cortex-A715 performance cores (2.45 GHz) and four more Cortex-A510 efficiency cores (2.15 GHz) for further load distribution. The nine processing cores support LPDDR5x working memory. 12 GB in the case of the 8 Pro and UFS 4.0 flash storage. Unfortunately, Google "only" relies on UFS-3.1 program memory, though. Thermal management is something we will look into whenever we review the phone. / © nextpit Apart from the many AI features in the SoC for innovative audio, photo, and video functions, the topic of security is also high on the agenda. Google installed the Titan M2 security chip in close cooperation with Samsung. This chip takes care of features like Google VPN, the fingerprint scanner, and facial recognition software. The latter is supposed to have become so secure that it can also be used to unlock the mobile payment function. However, the innovations are limited to the software here. We will update this article as soon as we know what the Tensor G3 is actually capable of in the benchmark tests once we are done with the detailed review. I promised you a sentence (or two!) about the new temperature sensor, which is located directly under the LED flash. After the first round of rumors, I thought of a contact sensor that you would have to put your finger on to measure your body temperature. But in reality, it works differently: The sensor functions more like an infrared thermometer: You can also use it to measure the temperature of bath water, tea, or even the steak on the grill. You simply need to point the camera at the target and scan the temperature.

Google Pixel 8 Pro camera Google smartphones have been the absolute top dog in terms of cameras for years now. The manufacturer did not achieve this through renowned partnerships with Hasselblad, Zeiss, or as Xiaomi recently did in the 13T Pro with Leica, but via its algorithms and computational photography excellence. A primary 50 MP camera and two 48 MP cameras for ultra-wide-angle and telephoto zoom handle all the photo-taking chores in the Pixel 8 Pro. Selfies are taken with 10.5 MP. Google Pixel 8 Pro features big lenses for its cameras. / © nextpit The 50 MP main camera has an aperture of f/1.68 and a 1/1.31 inch sensor which results in a pixel size of 1.2 μm. The 48 MP ultra-wide angle camera offers a field of view of 125.5 degrees (main camera 82 degrees) and an aperture of f/1.95. The pixel size here measures 0.8 μm, and the ultra-wide angle camera is also capable of macro shots. Finally, the 5x telephoto zoom camera with 48 MP, a pixel size of 0.7 μm, and an aperture of f/2.8 is located on the far right of the camera bar. Unfortunately, we could not take test photos during our pre-release hands-on experience. However, we already know that AI features like the Magic Eraser and Magic Editor as well as sharpening are on board once again. What's new in the Pixel 8 Pro (and really only in the Pro model) is Video Boost. This is "Computational Video", and at least judging from the demo clips, the difference is really huge. The maximum video resolution is 4K with 60 fps.

Google Pixel 8 Pro battery Compared with the Pixel 7 Pro, the Google Pixel 8 Pro took a small leap forward in terms of battery capacity: Instead of 5,000 mAh, it now has 5,050 mAh. You should be able to get through an intensive day in theory. There is little change when it comes to charging. You should not expect record numbers like 240 W such as in the Realme GT3 we reviewed. 30 W is still the highest figure for Google's handsets. The USB Type-C port (3.2) accepts all PD-3.0 certified chargers. Google Pixel 8 Pro, like the iPhone 15, uses USB-C charging (j/k). / © nextpit Wireless charging works both ways in the Pixel 8 Pro. The brand-new 2nd generation Google Pixel Stand charges the Pixel 8 Pro at up to 23 watts. Qi-certified EPP chargers stop at a maximum of 12 watts. Unfortunately, there is no support for Qi 2. Reverse wireless charging naturally uses even less power. You will soon find out how good the battery life really is and how fast the Pixel 8 Pro charges with and without a cable in our detailed review.